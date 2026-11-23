Seventeen million healthcare workers caught in the grip of federal mandates. Careers shattered. Families financially devastated. Vulnerable children exposed to dangerous failures in government protection. Half a billion dollars in questionable contracting. And at the helm of HHS through it all, Xavier Becerra.

Now, the man who oversaw it all is headed to California’s governor’s office. The power is changing hands. The accountability is still missing.

When Xavier Becerra left California’s attorney general’s office to become the nation’s Secretary of Health and Human Services in March 2021, he assumed responsibility for one of the most powerful departments in the federal government. An agency whose decisions could reach into hospitals, medical practices, nursing homes, family finances, and some of the most intimate decisions Americans make about their own bodies.

During his tenure, that department would oversee a nationwide healthcare worker vaccination mandate affecting more than 17 million people, backed by the financial leverage of Medicare and Medicaid. It would also administer a system responsible for protecting hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children, a system in which federal investigators would subsequently uncover deeply troubling deficiencies in sponsor screening, child safety, and financial oversight.

And the consequences of all of this were anything but minor.

I witnessed firsthand what these policies did to healthcare workers who had devoted their lives to caring for others. Careers ended, families faced financial ruin, and the consequences continued long after Washington withdrew its mandate. For many, the damage was never repaired, and the people responsible for enforcing those policies have yet to provide a comprehensive accounting.

Those losses deserve to be examined with the same seriousness as the government’s stated public-health objectives.

Meanwhile, another crisis was unfolding within Becerra’s department. Federal investigators would document serious failures in the screening and monitoring of adults entrusted with unaccompanied migrant children, including cases involving fraudulent sponsors, alleged sexual abuse, and a child who was later found dead.

These were two very different responsibilities, but they raise a common question about government power and accountability. What happens when federal authorities exercise enormous control over the lives of ordinary people while failing to demonstrate that their own safeguards are working?

And now, in November 2026, Xavier Becerra has been elected governor of California.

On January 4, 2027, he is scheduled to assume control of the nation’s most populous state, working alongside a Legislature with an overwhelming Democratic majority.

For Californians concerned about medical freedom, parental rights, educational independence, and government accountability, the next four years deserve extraordinary scrutiny. Not because we can know precisely what Becerra will do, but because his record provides an extensive body of decisions, policies, and institutional failures that should be examined before he exercises the considerably different powers of California’s governorship.

What does his record tell us about the exercise of government authority? How were individual rights weighed against public-health objectives? What responsibility did his administration bear when federal oversight failed to protect vulnerable children? And what lessons, if any, did he take away from those failures?

In Part Three, we follow the money, examine the mandates, investigate the documented child-protection failures, and confront the questions California’s incoming governor has yet to answer.

Because when a public official moves from overseeing federal agencies to governing nearly 40 million Californians, examining his record is not an exercise in partisan politics.

It is an exercise in accountability.