The RFK Jr. Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of Health and Human Services has exposed a riveting drama of political intrigue and corporate influence. As the proceedings unfold, a clear picture emerges of a Washington establishment deeply entangled with pharmaceutical interests, challenging the very foundations of public health policy. This spectacle not only highlights the waning influence of mainstream media but also throws into sharp relief the complex web of money and power that shapes American healthcare.

UNHEALTHY FINGERPRINTS ACROSS AMERICA

As I watch this spectacle unfold, the proceedings are nothing short of excruciating. The fingerprints of pharmaceutical largesse are unmistakable on those who've pocketed hundreds of thousands, even millions, all while American health hangs in the balance.

The RFK Jr. Senate confirmation hearing has laid bare two stark realities: the demise of mainstream media and the undeniable corruption of Washington elites, long beholden to Big Pharma's deep pockets.

Democratic senators, seemingly more invested in pharmaceutical orthodoxy than public health, found themselves in a tizzy over Kennedy's audacious goal of "Making America Healthy Again.”

The irony is palpable. While Kennedy emphasized the alarming rise in chronic diseases and the need for radical transparency in HHS, his inquisitors fixated on his past statements about vaccines.

Senator Maggie Hassan's pearl-clutching over Kennedy's potential to "hold up critical vaccine research" speaks volumes about the establishment's priorities. Heaven forbid we question the status quo or, perish the thought, prioritize healthy eating and efforts to reduce chronic disease!

Senator Cortez Masto had a real issue with making Americans healthy again:

It's as if the mere suggestion of scrutinizing our nation's health policies sends shivers down the spines of those comfortably nestled in Big Pharma's pocket.

Meanwhile, former HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, in a display of bureaucratic myopia, declared Kennedy "extremely dangerous" for daring to challenge scientific dogma. One might wonder if the real danger lies in blindly accepting a system that has led to worse health outcomes than any other developed nation, despite astronomical healthcare spending.

NOOOOO, NOT A BABY ONESIE!

During the Senate confirmation hearing Sen. Bernie Sanders took an unexpected detour from pressing health concerns. In a moment of theatrical indignation, Sanders fixated on baby onesies sold by Children's Health Defense California, brandishing one as if it were damning evidence.

This peculiar focus on infant apparel seemed to overshadow more critical health issues facing the nation, drawing laughter from the audience and highlighting the often surreal nature of political theater. Sanders' stern questioning about the onesies stood in stark contrast to the gravity of topics that Kennedy has been highlighting.

As Kennedy astutely pointed out, "The United States has worse health than any other developed nation, and we spend more on healthcare.” Yet, instead of addressing this elephant in the room, Democratic senators seemed more concerned with maintaining the pharmaceutical industry's stranglehold on public health policy.

In this theater of the absurd, it's clear that the prospect of an HHS Secretary who prioritizes actual health over industry profits is nothing short of revolutionary. And revolution, as we know, always makes the establishment a bit... perturbed.

Here is Oregon Democrat Senator Ron Lee Wyden slinging conspiracy theory language rather than sticking with facts.

We even had Senator Warren attack Kennedy for his possible influence over HHS and possibly lawsuits following his time as HHS.

Warren unleashed a barrage of accusations, painting a picture of Kennedy as a potential puppet master, ready to pull the strings of the health agency for personal gain.

Warren's performance was nothing short of dramatic, as she laid out a laundry list of hypothetical scenarios in which Kennedy could allegedly manipulate HHS policies to benefit future lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies. Her impassioned monologue reached its crescendo with the ominous warning, "No one should be fooled here," a line delivered with all the gravitas of a seasoned thespian.

The irony of a career politician accusing someone else of potential conflicts of interest was not lost on keen observers. As Kennedy attempted to defend himself, Warren's interruptions and raised voice created a cacophony that would have made even the most raucous town hall meeting seem tame by comparison.

However, Warren is correct. No one should be fooled.

Warren's contributions from Big Pharma and those of all the other Senators who were on the attack during the confirmation hearings should be on full display for all Americans to see.

Fortunately, Kennedy had the chance to take a swipe at Bernie’s hypocrisy:



THE DAZZLING DISPLAY OF INSANITY

I’m so glad all these Senators have such high standards now. I wonder where these standards were when they confirmed Rachel Levine as HHS secretary, who vowed to gender reassign our children?

How did this ever pass muster?

THE LONE VOICE OF REASON

One of the few Senators speaking to common sense was Senator Rand Paul who addressed the nuance of science, emphasizing the importance of questioning and debate in scientific progress. Paul criticized the rigid stance some senators took against Kennedy's views, arguing that scientific understanding evolves through open discourse and challenging established norms. He stressed that dismissing alternative perspectives outright goes against the spirit of scientific inquiry and can hinder advancements in public health.

HOW DARE WE MAKE CHILDREN HEALTHY AGAIN

Oh, the horror of getting children off of prescription meds! Questioning the American food industry. The audacity to question science, scrutinize data, or challenge forced vaccinations! Heaven forbid we investigate the autism epidemic threatening our national security. Or the overmedication and obesity of America's children.

As Trump and RFK Jr. seek answers, our U.S. Senators fixated on trivialities, seemingly more invested in shielding Big Pharma than illuminating the specter of bioweapons or questioning the extraordinary rise in crippling diseases over the last 30 years.

The stark divide between the corrupt and the incorruptible in Washington has never been more apparent. The establishment's inability to grasp the nuances of science and medicine is staggering, with Kennedy serving as a beacon of clarity.

How can this continue to be ignored?

Our overprescribed and poisoned populace remains a cash cow that Washington seems determined to protect.

THE PERMANENT PLACE OF CITIZEN JOURNALISM

As the majority of Democrat senators attempt to dismantle RFK Jr., social media platforms erupt with real-time exposés, unmasking the donation trails of these soul-sold inquisitors.

I have never enjoyed rolling through the Twitter feeds as much as now. Americans are keeping their leaders in check.

Amidst this peanut gallery, a silver lining emerges. While the remnants of mainstream media cling to their fading relevance, citizen journalists are rising, swiftly debunking the pre-packaged propaganda as seen here during the beginning of the Senate hearing; a prepackaged story.

A MSM reporter gets caught concocting a story before the hearing even begins:

MSM should be embarrassed.

Yet, there's hope. As mainstream media fades into irrelevance, independent citizen journalists are stepping into the void. The public is awakening to the fact that their elected officials and MSM have long abandoned their duty to inform and illuminate.

This is why trust in Washington and MSM has plummeted. Americans are tired of the propaganda and can smell it a mile away.

During my tenure as Nevada City Council member and mayor, I witnessed firsthand the power of public engagement. A single social media post could fill city council chambers, much to the chagrin of those preferring to operate in the shadows.

My city hall admin and other city council members hated it when I alerted the public. They preferred to operate in darkness.

I have personally experienced this resistance to public involvement. It echoes through the halls of city hall to Washington, where for decades, apathy and secrecy have been the ally of Big Money.

But the tide is turning. The era of unchecked backroom deals and public ignorance is drawing to a close. As this hearing demonstrates, the veil is lifting, and the true nature of our representatives is being laid bare for all to see.

Americans are aware of who and what is behind the spectacle:

WE HAVE BEEN RIGHT ALL ALONG

So, let’s hear it for the Conspiracy theorists.

Even Senators are finally catching on… This was during the Cash Patel hearing earlier today and I’ll leave it with that. LOL.

