HOURS LEFT: Congress Votes TOMORROW on H.R. 2289 – STOP the Cell Tower Takeover NOW! (Volume 5) SHARE WIDELY NOW!

The House is rushing a package of 15 telecom bills to a full vote TOMORROW morning, December 3, including H.R. 2289 -- a bill that would strip local communities of control over wireless infrastructure siting and upgrades.

Why this matters: H.R. 2289 would let federal agencies and telecom companies override local governments, slash environmental (NEPA) and historic (NHPA) reviews, and fast‑track major tower and antenna expansions near homes, schools, parks, and cultural sites with little notice or input. This is a federal power grab dressed up as “streamlining.”

CLICK THIS: “Stop the Federal Cell Tower Takeover – Oppose H.R. 2289” action, and CHECK THE BOX that says “Notify recipients that you are requesting a response” so your Representative must go on record -- make them respond to you! This alert goes to your Senators and Congressinal members.

After you submit, use the phone numbers and call script provided. Call immediately and urge a NO vote on H.R. 2289.

A FEW PHONE CALLS RIGHT NOW could swing key “on the fence” members and stop this before it hits your neighborhood.

The House Energy & Commerce Committee just advanced a package of 15 consolidated telecom bills -- including H.R. 2289, which would remove local control over wireless infrastructure -- to the House Energy and Commerce Committee (clarification, I initially claimed to the whole House) TOMORROW morning, December 3rd, on whether to forward legislation to the full House that will eviscerate local control over cell towers. Pushing this through during the holiday season IS BY DESIGN! They know we are busy!



This move follows the House Communications & Technology Subcommittee's subcommittee action, which was covered in my previous Substack report, HERE. This, too, was pushed the day after the US government reopened, before most Americans had any idea or time to respond.

WHAT TO DO IN 5 MINUTES:

Go to Children’s Health Defense by clicking the link, below, and be sure to check “Notify recipients that you are requesting a response.” This will require your Rep to go on the record, and you can find out where they stand on this issue.

After you submit, you’ll get phone numbers and a calling script; call immediately and read the message urging a NO vote on H.R. 2289.

Once you hit SEND you will get an image similar to this:

THIS WILL TAKE NO MORE THAN 5 MINUTES OF YOUR TIME

Tell your reps this bill would allow federal agencies and telecoms to override local authority, eliminate environmental (NEPA) and historic preservation (NHPA) reviews, and enable major upgrades with no notice or input.

Why It Matters:

This is not streamlining -- it strips your community of its ability to protect itself from unchecked wireless buildout near homes, schools, parks, and cultural sites.

Local and public voices will be silenced if this passes.

Take five minutes now -- act before the vote! Preserve local control, community rights, and representation!

IF YOU WANT TO GO THE EXTRA MILE, CALL THESE ADDITIONAL CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS, BELOW, WHO ARE ON THE FENCE! IF WE CAN CONVINCE THESE SIX (NOT 5 AS I HAD MENTIONED IN THE VIDEO), WE CAN GET A WIN!



Kat Cammack – 3rd Cong’l District – 202-225-5744 christina.lassiter@mail.house.gov

Laurel Lee – 15th Cong’l District – 202-225-5626 Nick.Adams@mail.house.gov

Idaho:

Russ Fulcher – 1st Cong’l District – 202-225-6611 Steve.Ackerman@mail.house.gov

Iowa:

Marianette Miller-Meeks – 1st Cong’l District – 202-225-6576 Ken.Clifford@mail.house.gov

Ohio:

Mike Rulli – 6th Cong’l District – 202-225-5705 Ryan.Culross@mail.house.gov

Virginia:

Morgan Griffith – 9th Cong’l District – 202-225-3861 Davis.Michols@mail.house.gov (ONLY CALL IF YOU ARE IN VIRGINIA. I just found out Griffith will only take calls from his Virginia constituents)

THIS IS THE CALL SCRIPT:



Hi, my name is [Your Name] and I’m a resident of [City, State]. I’m calling about H.R. 2289, which would remove local control over where wireless towers are placed, allowing federal agencies and telecom companies to install them near homes, schools, and neighborhoods without community input. Local officials, zoning boards, and residents would be completely cut out of the process. I urge [Representative’s Name] to oppose H.R. 2289 and protect local authority in community planning decisions. Thank you for taking my call and standing with our community.

