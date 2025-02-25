I’m going to step away from politics and current events, and take you back in time

In the annals of history, few tales are as captivating and mysterious as the origin of California's name. I came across this tale while running for California governor in 2022. This story, intertwining myth and reality, centers around a powerful Black Amazon queen named Califia, whose legend has persisted for centuries. As we dive deeper into this mythical story, we find ourselves questioning the boundaries between fiction and historical fact, especially in light of emerging theories about lost civilizations.

“Know this — due east of the Indies there is an island called “California” — just by the terrestrial paradise. It was populated by Black Amazons… they were clad in armor of gold, as were the beasts upon which they rode… there reigned in the island of California the mighty and beautiful Queen Califia.”

Imagine being a weary traveler of the 16th century, as your storm-battered vessel crests the final wave, revealing a coastline kissed by golden mist. Your eyes, long accustomed to the endless blue horizon, now feast upon the fabled shores of California Island. The air itself seems to shimmer with promise as you draw near, your heart a thunderous drum echoing the rhythm of adventure.

Before you unfold a beach unlike any in the known world - a tapestry of sand woven with glittering threads of gold, nature's own treasure freely scattered. Beyond this gilded welcome mat rise, sentinels of the forest, redwoods so ancient and tall they appear to pierce the very heavens. Their verdant canopy whispers secrets of a land untouched by time, a paradise long dreamed of but never before glimpsed by European eyes.

Hearing the sound of the ship's keel grate against the shore, you stand at the threshold of legend made manifest. California Island, that mythical realm of riches and wonder, now lies before you - a canvas awaiting the brush of history, its mysteries ripe for unraveling

As you and your crew make landfall, the air is thick with the scent of unfamiliar flora and the distant cries of exotic birds. But suddenly, the ground trembles beneath your feet. From the dense forest emerge figures that defy belief - towering women clad in golden armor, their dark skin glistening in the sunlight. These are the legendary Amazons of California, fierce warriors of unparalleled strength and beauty.

At their head rides Queen Califia herself, resplendent upon a golden-armored griffin. Her presence is commanding, her gaze piercing as she surveys your party. In this moment, you realize that your journey of discovery has led you to a land beyond your wildest dreams - and perhaps, your greatest peril.

Little do you know that your encounter with Queen Califia and her Amazonian warriors will set in motion a chain of events that will reshape the destiny of this golden land, forever altering the course of history...

The Legend of Queen Califia

The story of Califia (also known as Calafia) first appeared in "Las Sergas de Esplandián," a Spanish romance novel written by Garci Rodríguez de Montalvo in 1510. In this tale, Califia is described as a formidable ruler of the island of California, a paradise rich in gold and inhabited by Black women warriors.

Cover of The front page of “Las Sergas de Esplandián” by Garci Rodriguez de Montalvo

Califia's ascension to power is not explicitly detailed, but she is portrayed as the greatest among a long line of queens who ruled this mythical realm, California Island.

The society Califia ruled was unique and fearsome. The island was populated entirely by women, trained in warfare from a young age. Their weapons and armor were crafted from gold, the only metal found on their island. Perhaps most striking was their relationship with men - any male unfortunate enough to land on their shores was promptly killed (sorry, guys).

They were described as wearing armor of gold and jewels, with golden harnesses for their griffins – but Califia, in her first parlay with Esplandian, showed up in a dress... As the mythical land of California was supposedly rich in gold, her outfit is all-gold-everything. The griffins they rode were described having only one eye, like a mirror, widely flared nostrils, short and snub nosed, with almost no snout, two tusks each two hands long, yellow with royal purple spots. They were larger than a dromedary, with cloven hooves like an ox, and each ear was as big as a shield. Her women wore half-skulls of fish heads to protect the front of their bodies, and used wooden spears called azagaya or assegai – popular with the Tuareg (of Tin Hinan fame).

This aspect of the legend, while shocking to some, may echo distant memories or myths of matriarchal societies that once existed but were lost to time.

CALIFIA’S CRUSADE & TRANSFORMATION

In the popular 16th century novel, Califia is convinced by Radiaro, a Muslim warrior, to join him in retaking Constantinople from the Christian armies holding it. Radiaro persuades Califia that she should participate in this battle, appealing to her desire "to perform nobler actions than had been done by any other ruler before her".

Motivated by ambition and a wish to demonstrate the prowess of her Amazon warriors, Califia agrees to sail from California with a large fleet of ships, an army of women warriors, and 500 trained griffins to fight against the Christians defending Constantinople.

When Muslim leaders were unable to defeat the Christian forces led by King Amadis, Califia saw an opportunity to demonstrate the prowess of her Amazons and their fierce griffins.

However, Califia's crusade took an unexpected turn when she encountered Esplandián, the son of King Amadis. Upon learning of Esplandián's legendary handsomeness, Califia resolved to see him before engaging in combat. When she finally laid eyes on him, she immediately fell in love, setting in motion a series of events that would change her life and beliefs.

Despite her initial attraction to Esplandián, Califia's path to marriage was not straightforward. After being defeated in battle and taken prisoner, she underwent a profound transformation. Exposed to Christianity, Califia began to question her pagan beliefs. She ultimately converted to Christianity, declaring it "the one true faith".

Califia's decision to marry was influenced by her newfound faith and her acceptance of a different social order. She married Talanque, described as "a handsome knight and valiant warrior". This union represented not only a personal choice but also a symbolic joining of cultures and a shift in Califia's worldview.

The story concludes with Califia returning to California with her new husband to establish a Christian dynasty that would rule over a nation of both women and men.

HOW THE NAME CALIFORNIA CAME TO BE

As Spanish explorers ventured northward along Mexico's western coast in the 16th century, they encountered a long, narrow landmass jutting into the sea we now know as California. The explorers were likely familiar with Montalvo's novel.

Driven by a combination of literary influence and geographical misinterpretation, applied the name "California" to the land they discovered. They believed they had landed "on the right hand of the Indies," which aligned with Montalvo's description of California's location in his fictional work. Moreover, the explorers perceived similarities between the land they found and the fictional island's description, such as its barren and sandy soil.

The Historical Impact of the Califia Legend

While Califia herself may be fictional, her impact on history is undeniable. Spanish explorers, inspired by Montalvo's tale, named the Baja California Peninsula after this mythical land. The name eventually extended to the entire region now known as California.

The persistence of the California island myth is considered one of the most enduring cartographic errors in history. It's a fascinating example of how fictional narratives and wishful thinking can influence geographical understanding, even in the face of contradictory evidence.

However…… was it an error?

Echoes of Lost Civilizations

In recent years, alternative historical theories such as the "Mud Floods" hypothesis and the concept of Tartaria have gained attention. These theories propose that advanced civilizations existed in our recent past but were somehow erased from conventional history.

While these ideas remain highly speculative to some, they encourage us to question our assumptions about the past. Could the legend of Califia be more than just a flight of fancy? Could it be a distorted memory of a real civilization, lost to time and cataclysm?

The Enduring Mystery

As we continue to uncover new archaeological evidence and reexamine historical narratives, we may find that truth is indeed stranger than fiction. The legend of Califia, with its powerful Black queen ruling over a land of gold, may yet reveal deeper truths about our past.

Remember, gold was not “discovered” in California until over 300 years later.

In the end, whether Califia was real or mythical, her story continues to captivate our imagination and challenge our perceptions. It reminds us that history is not a fixed narrative, but a living, breathing entity that evolves as we ask new questions and uncover new evidence.

The golden shores of California will forever bear the name of this legendary queen, but how few Californians have ever hear of the great Amazonian warrior, Califia.

