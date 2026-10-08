The AIPAC money trail, two sponsored trips to Israel, millions in difficult-to-trace campaign financing, and the Michigan primary that exposed just how much money is being spent to influence who represents Americans.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go).

(A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

AIPAC’s super PAC poured over $30 million into supporting Congresswoman Haley Stevens and defeating Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary. Stevens lost.

AIPAC helped Stevens defeat another Democratic congressman in 2022, while two AIPAC-affiliated trips to Israel included more than $51,700 in sponsored travel expenses.

Stevens’s 2023 delegation itinerary included a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and a strategic briefing by a former Israeli military spokesperson.

Investigators uncovered AIPAC-directed fundraising portals and millions in additional advertising from a little-known organization whose donors weren’t publicly identified. AIPAC denies funding that organization.

Why isn’t AIPAC registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)? Its American status and pro-Israel advocacy don’t automatically require registration, but what level of foreign direction or control would?

How much financial influence should an organization advancing another nation’s interests have over American elections, and who is making sure our foreign-agent laws are enforced?

What does $30 million buy in American politics? Apparently, not always an election.

On August 4, 2026, Michigan voters did something that should have sent a chill over Washington’s most powerful lobbying organizations. They chose Abdul El-Sayed over Congresswoman Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary for an open U.S. Senate seat, despite an extraordinary financial campaign to defeat him.

AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, and its political operation had poured roughly $30 million into supporting Stevens and opposing El-Sayed. Other outside organizations spent millions more promoting her candidacy. By the time it was over, more than $50 million in outside spending had gone toward boosting Stevens, according to Associated Press reporting during the race.

And yet, El-Sayed won by approximately one percentage point (THIS is exactly why I say you should vote!).

But what interested me wasn’t simply the amount of money. It was why a lobbying organization whose central mission is advancing U.S.-Israel relations was willing to spend so much on one American congressional candidate, and why so many of the advertisements had absolutely nothing to do with Israel.

They talked about manufacturing, immigration, Donald Trump, and protecting Michigan jobs.

Which got me wondering. What exactly was AIPAC purchasing with this extraordinary investment? And why was it so important that Haley Stevens, rather than Abdul El-Sayed, occupy that Senate seat for the next six years?

And perhaps more importantly, why isn’t an organization whose entire political mission revolves around America’s relationship with another nation subject to the disclosure requirements of the Foreign Agents Registration Act?

THIS DIDN’T BEGIN IN 2026

To understand the Michigan Senate race, we need to go back to 2022, when Haley Stevens faced fellow Democratic Congressman Andy Levin in a primary brought about by redistricting.

Levin wasn’t some anti-Israel activist. He was Jewish, came from a prominent Jewish political family, supported Israel’s existence, and advocated Palestinian rights. What distinguished him from Stevens was his willingness to criticize Israeli government policies and support conditions on certain American assistance.

AIPAC backed Stevens, spending more than $4 million through its affiliated super PAC to help defeat Levin.

Interestingly enough, after Stevens won, AIPAC sent supporters a celebratory email describing the race as an opportunity to defeat a critic of its preferred U.S.-Israel policies while strengthening support for Israel in Congress. It was an unusually candid acknowledgment that the organization regarded this primary as something considerably larger than two Democrats competing for the same seat.

Stevens, herself, publicly thanked AIPAC and the pro-Israel community on election night, declaring that their values had prevailed.

Four years later, when another Democrat challenged the policies AIPAC wanted preserved, the organization returned to Michigan, this time with an even larger checkbook.

But there’s more to Stevens’s relationship with Israel than campaign donations.

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TWO TIRPS TO ISRAEL, AND A SELF-DESCRIBED ZIONIST

In August 2019, during her first year in Congress, Stevens traveled to Israel on a trip sponsored by the American Israel Education Foundation, an organization affiliated with AIPAC. According to congressional travel disclosures, the trip cost $21,644.78.

In August 2023, she returned on another sponsored trip, this time with a companion. The total reported expense was $30,055.92.

Combined, that’s more than $51,700 in sponsored travel expenses, covering meetings with Israeli officials and visits to historical and religious locations.

There’s nothing inherently illegal about properly disclosed congressional travel, but when we’re examining the relationship between an elected official and a lobbying organization investing millions in her political career, these trips are certainly worth examining.

Stevens has been quite open about her ideological position.

Although she isn’t Jewish, Stevens identifies as a Zionist, a position she has expressed publicly and proudly. Christian Zionism, in its broader religious and political forms, has tens of millions of adherents in the United States by some estimates, potentially outnumbering Jewish Zionists worldwide. Not all Christian supporters of Israel share the same religious beliefs, however, and the numbers depend heavily on how Zionism is defined.

For Stevens, support for Israel is not a newly discovered political position. It has been a consistent part of her public record.

Haley Stevens’ First Time to Israel, 2019. SOURCE

And the official itinerary from Stevens’s August 2023 trip reveals something else. On August 7, the congressional delegation was scheduled for a 90-minute meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attended by AIPAC President Michael Tuchin. Netanyahu used the occasion to discuss military deterrence against Iran and U.S.-Israeli cooperation. Just 15 minutes after that meeting was scheduled to conclude, the delegation was to receive a one-hour “Strategic Regional Overview” from retired Israeli Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus, a former international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces.

What was discussed behind closed doors during that military briefing has not been publicly established, but the itinerary offers a revealing glimpse into the high-level political and military access provided to American lawmakers on an AIPAC-affiliated trip.

Unsurprisingly, Stevens voted in November 2023 for a Republican-sponsored Israel assistance package that did not include humanitarian aid for Gaza, joining only 11 other House Democrats in supporting it. In April 2024, she also voted for legislation providing billions more in U.S. assistance to Israel.

AND THEN THERE IS THE FUNDRAISING

In January 2022, Jewish Insider reported that Stevens was planning a fundraiser with a $300,000 goal, hosted by several prominent political and business figures, including David Victor, a former president of AIPAC.

David Victor, a former president of AIPAC.

But the 2026 Senate race introduced another layer of financing that deserves far more public attention.

Investigations by The Detroit News and The Forward revealed that AIPAC was steering contributors to fundraising portals connected directly to Stevens’s campaign, including a page hosted through AIPAC’s own website.

Donations were processed through a company called Democracy Engine, with the contributions appearing in campaign-finance records under the names of individual donors.

However….

While the individual contributors were disclosed, the public records didn’t necessarily reveal that AIPAC had directed those contributors to Stevens in the first place.

Reporters estimated that several million dollars flowed into her campaign through AIPAC-directed fundraising, separate from the tens of millions its super PAC spent on independent advertisements.

AIPAC rejected suggestions that the arrangement exploited a campaign-finance loophole, comparing its fundraising portals to ordinary political donation platforms.

Fair enough. The individual contributions were lawful IF they complied with campaign-finance rules.

But shouldn’t voters be able to determine how much financial support a powerful lobbying organization has organized for a candidate, even when that money arrives under hundreds or thousands of individual names?

And if you think that’s complicated, consider what happened next.

THE MYSTERY ORGANIZATION THAT APPEARED WITH $5.3 MILLION

In May 2026, a relatively unknown organization calling itself the Center for Democratic Priorities purchased approximately $5.3 million in Michigan television advertising promoting Haley Stevens.

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Its donors weren’t publicly identified.

The advertisements didn’t discuss Israel.

Instead, they promoted Stevens’s work on immigration enforcement and holding ICE accountable.

Investigations by The Detroit News and Detroit Metro Times discovered that the group used Waterfront Strategies, a media-buying firm that had also worked for AIPAC’s super PAC, United Democracy Project.

Reporters identified another possible connection to Blue Wave Action, a committee involved in Michigan’s 2024 congressional primary that received funding from AIPAC-affiliated organizations. The two operations had overlapping administrative identifiers in advertising records, according to subsequent investigative reporting.

AIPAC denied financing the Center for Democratic Priorities, and the publicly available evidence does not establish otherwise. Sharing vendors or administrative connections doesn’t prove common ownership or financing.

But the question remains.

Who provided the millions, and why couldn’t ordinary Michigan voters readily find out?

Meanwhile, another remarkable contradiction emerged.

The Forward discovered that AIPAC’s super PAC had previously attacked a different Democratic candidate for supporting immigration enforcement funding, even though Stevens had voted for the same legislation.

In one race, the vote was ammunition against a candidate. In another, it apparently wasn’t an obstacle to backing that candidate.

Which raises an obvious question about what the organization was actually trying to accomplish.

DO YOU SUFFER FROM SPINNING-HEAD SYNDROME?



If your head is spinning trying to follow all this money, you’re not alone. Between direct campaign contributions, AIPAC-directed fundraising, super PAC expenditures, and millions more from organizations whose donors remain undisclosed, the financial machinery behind one congressional candidate is staggering.

So I’ve put together a flowchart showing how these different streams of money and political support worked, and which ones went directly into Stevens’s campaign versus those spent independently on her behalf.

Take a good look. Because this is how American elections are being financed, and Michigan is hardly the only example:

SO WHY HALEY STEVENS?

By now, a pattern begins to emerge.

AIPAC helped Stevens defeat Andy Levin in 2022, a Jewish congressman whose positions on Israel differed from its own. She had taken two AIPAC-affiliated sponsored trips to Israel, cultivated relationships with pro-Israel political and fundraising networks, and consistently supported substantial U.S. military assistance to Israel.

Then, when Abdul El-Sayed emerged as a statewide candidate openly calling Israel’s military campaign in Gaza a genocide and demanding an end to unconditional American military assistance, AIPAC made its largest reported investment in a single political contest.

The organization maintains that it is simply exercising its constitutional right to participate in American elections and support candidates who share its policy priorities. Stevens, for her part, has rejected the suggestion that outside spending dictates her votes and has argued that campaign-finance reform is needed.

Are Americans to believe that this current system is serving them?

Because there’s a much larger issue here, one that extends far beyond Israel, Haley Stevens, or even the Democratic Party.

How did we arrive at a point where a political organization can spend tens of millions attempting to influence a single congressional primary, while other organizations spend millions more without publicly identifying their funders?

How are ordinary Americans supposed to compete with that kind of financial machinery? And how are voters supposed to follow the money when the organizations directing it aren’t always identifiable in the records?

Which brings us to the question of AIPAC’s status as an American lobbying organization.

Why isn’t it registered as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act?

AND THEN CAME AUGUST 4TH

After all the advertisements, all the political maneuvering, all the millions spent promoting one candidate and attacking another, Michigan’s Democratic voters chose Abdul El-Sayed.

AIPAC had made its largest reported investment in a single race, and its preferred candidate lost.

Perhaps the most important question coming out of Michigan isn’t why AIPAC lost.

It’s why any organization, regardless of whose interests it advocates, should wield this much financial influence over an American election in the first place.

Because representatives are supposed to answer to the people who elect them.

And when it takes tens of millions of dollars to try to change the people’s minds, perhaps it’s time we started asking who is really being represented in Washington.

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