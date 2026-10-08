Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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el puma's avatar
el puma
Oct 8

Incredible, and disgusting. Zionist Israel recycles the billions in U.S. aid, to control and influence American voters. This goes WAY back, decades, through multiple administration's... it didn't just start now. Americans need to wake up.

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1 reply by Reinette Senum
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MrRobb
Oct 8

LOL......simple......the JEWS print up trillions$$$ as thjey own the US money syatem....they fly senators and Reps to Isreal to lavash them with drugs, boose and or sex with what ever thy want....kids or dogs or other sexual situations.......and use it as blackmale to make a senator of rep basically kiss their ass or the world will see all the blackmale ....like a senator with a little boy of girl or a senator or Rep screwinfg a dog or hog or a frog....

Jews are mastrers at blackmale ......and add a few $$$ that they print up...... all the rest is just printed up bullshhhit to entertain the mindless goy

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