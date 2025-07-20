My home county’s Board of Supervisors (BOS) is at it again, and the stakes couldn’t be higher for property owners. No matter what county you live in, you need to be aware that if this isn’t happening in your county, it is probably on its way.

It’s truly criminal



The new push? An attempt to sneak county code enforcement and administrative penalties onto the “secured property tax roll,” creating a direct pipeline from a “messy yard” ticket straight to the threat of losing your property and home.

FAST-TRACKED, IGNORING PUBLIC OUTCRY

It was last month, June 24th…..

… that our BOS attempted to rush Resolution SR 25-1750 through the consent calendar, the “nothing to see here” section, until public outrage compelled Supervisor Hardy Bullock to table it for 60 days, joined by Rob Tucker and, begrudgingly, by Sue Hoek.

Yet here we are, barely a month later, and the staff is rushing it back onto the agenda before the public has even had time to blink.

Why? Because the county wants to put this on the books as a revenue stream, turning code violations into money generation for the 2025/26 tax year.

This tells me they already have properties lined up for seizure.

Like most California counties, while the county may appear financially stable on paper, that’s nothing more than a Saharan mirage. Their CalPERS Unfunded Accrued Liability alone (aka known as the shortfall between funds set aside and the amount needed to pay future public employee pensions) is astronomical, and there’s no way the current county tax income could ever hope to cover it.

They need to make their money now.

So they are setting up the trap; if you don’t pay your “administrative fees,” whether it’s because you protested that tall grass citation, or just didn’t get the notice, those costs become part of your tax bill. Fall far enough behind and, boom: tax default. House up for auction.

Read the agenda item here:

OUR COUNTY COUNSEL’S SPIN & THE TAX COLLECTOR’S TRUTH BOMB

During our Nevada County (CA), June 24th BOS meeting, we witnessed the outgoing County Counsel, Kit Elliott, unabashedly lie to the public and the Board, claiming that SR 25-1750 “would not result in a tax sale of private property:”

Attorney Elliot, “These go on the roll, they don’t lose their house over these, they lose their house over non-payment of property taxes. These often are only collected after the house is sold or if they fail to pay any of their taxes, then we have that lien, umm, this is not a way of taking people’s property, and again we usually don’t get the money in the moment, we get them sometimes ten years, twenty years umm we don’t confiscate people’s property over these kinds of taxes. Confiscation of a property is for failure to pay their property taxes, solely, so. And that’s a whole process, 4 year process?.I don’t want a misunderstanding that we are confiscating people’s property over a code compliance liens.”



But Michelle Bodley, County Treasurer-Tax Collector, set the record straight following Elliott’s capricious statement:

“If the fees get slapped onto your property tax bill and you don’t pay, your home IS at risk of tax auction for non-payment.”

BOOM!

Somebody disbar and fire that attorney, Kit Elliott! Elliot lied directly to the BOS and residents!

County Treasurer-Tax Collector Bodley did indeed confirm that if you accrue any amount in administrative fees (20 bucks?) because some county staff member pushed some paper, the county believes they would have the so-called “authority,” at least in their delusional minds, to take your property away and auction it off to the highest bidder.



What could possibly go wrong?

LEGAL BACKGROUND: ARTICLE XIII D & GOVERNMENT CODE 25845(d)

The BOS is citing California Government Code 25845(d), which lets them special-assess abatement costs onto properties.

BUT: The California Constitution’s Article XIII D says local governments cannot just stick “special assessments” for abatement or admin fines on your tax bill without a public process and proof of public benefit or nuisance. There must be a due process. Most property owners hit by these penalties never had a formal abatement order or a fair hearing as required.

WHY THIS IS DANGEROUS

Slippery slope: Once anything can be tacked onto your tax bill, any fee,administrative, “cost recovery,” or otherwise, could be next.

Lack of due process: Many affected property owners are “fined” without a finding of an actual nuisance or threat to safety, as is required by due process and the Constitution.

Corporate overreach: Remember, this is a registered corporation coming for your property, not a neighborly government. Their “bottom line” means everything.

WHAT YOU CAN DO — IMMEDIATE ACTION NEEDED

The Board votes this Tuesday, July 22 at 9:00 am.

If you reside in Nevada County, CA, please visit our NevadaCountyRevealed Substack post, HERE, where you will find this information along with additional instructions on what to do.

NEVADA COUNTY CORPORATION

Now, a critical sidenote: it’s bad enough that we think our government is doing this, but did you know that, like every state, our counties and cities throughout the US…. they are all incorporated?

Yes, your government is a corporation masquerading as a government (thank you to the late Paul James for coining this).



Where I reside, the “County of Nevada,” is listed in Dun & Bradstreet's database with a D-U-N-S number and is registered as a corporation, alongside other commercial enterprises. For a total of seven D-U-N-S numbers, one for the headquarters and six for their government branches.

I’m sure your state/county/city is as well. Go on, look ‘em up for yourself.

And as any good civics teacher (or fed-up taxpayer) can tell you, a corporation does not have the authority to tax your property or pile on abatement fees as if they had a royal decree. The power to tax rests with the people and the Constitution, not a boardroom.

There are, admittedly, some pragmatic reasons a government is technically registered as a corporation. Under the law, municipalities are considered “municipal corporations.” This legal status enables them to perform fundamental tasks, including entering into contracts, owning and managing property, issuing bonds, and receiving grants.

But let’s be real: there’s a difference between necessary paperwork and the slow creep of corporate culture into public governance.

When county governments start treating their residents more like customers, or worse, debtors, than constituents, it absolutely muddies the waters of representation. The administrative opacity, bureaucratic complexity, and focus on “revenue streams” that mark corporate operations work against the transparency and public accountability we’re owed.

The risk is that, under the guise of efficiency or “cost recovery,” the public interest gets sidelined in favor of bottom-line thinking.

That’s why it’s so crucial to scrutinize where the technical necessity of “corporate personhood” ends, and where genuine governmental controls should reassert themselves. After all, government is supposed to be of, by, and for the people, not simply a well-disguised collection agency.

TELL EVERYONE YOU KNOW….

Our County is moving with corporate boldness to turn simple code violations into tools of property seizure. Your county is more than likely going to do the same and are hoping you’re asleep at the wheel.

Let’s prove them wrong, demand accountability, and remind everyone:

We live under a Constitution, not corporate decree.

