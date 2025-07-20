Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Erin
5m

Thanks Reinette. I’ll have to set up an interview with a man who paid his property tax in full minus the administrative costs attached to his taxes. They accepted the payment then send it back- rejected because the full amount was not paid subsequently making him late on his taxes and subject to fine and his mortgage tried to cancel him. This is the reality the public must know. You can loose your property over an administrative fine!

denise ward
30m

I write about this a lot. Our attention keeps these vermin over our lives. Where attention goes, energy grows, meaning we grow what we put our attention to. Even if it's to fight it, complain about it, take it down, hate it - our attention is the propellant that keeps it continuing. How much of our attention are we putting on building the new? Hmm, I thought so.

