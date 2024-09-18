Pagers; the new weapons of war?

In a twist that reads like a Tom Clancy novel, Lebanon finds itself in the midst of a high-tech game of cat and mouse. The players? Hezbollah and what appears to be Israel's intelligence apparatus. The battlefield? The very devices meant to keep Hezbollah's operations under wraps.

Many suspect that the drone situation created a retaliatory condition, prompting the pager attack.

And it wasn’t just suspected Hezbollar members who were targeted:

THE BEEP HEARD ‘ROUND THE WORLD

It all started with a bang – or rather, thousands of them. On Tuesday, in a synchronized symphony of destruction, over 2,000 pagers exploded simultaneously across Lebanon. These weren't your run-of-the-mill pagers from the '90s, folks. These were Hezbollah's latest attempt at secure communication, a step back in time to avoid the prying eyes of modern surveillance.

The result? At least 12 dead, including two children, and over 2,800 injured. It's a grim tally that underscores the devastating effectiveness of this new form of warfare. Hospitals were absolutely overrun by the injured.

A motorcyclist gets nailed while riding.

FROM BEEPER TO TALKIE-TALKIES: NO DEVICE LEFT UNTURNED

Just when Hezbollah thought they'd seen it all, Wednesday brought a fresh wave of explosions. This time, it was walkie-talkies and other "devices" going boom in Hezbollah strongholds. It seems the militant group can't catch a break – or a secure line of communication.

First pagers, now walkie-talkies

THE GLOBAL PAGER TRAIL

Now, here's where it gets interesting. The pagers in question bore the branding of Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese company. Gold Apollo quickly washed its hands of the affair, claiming the pagers were actually manufactured by a Hungarian company, BAC Consulting KFT, which had licensed their brand.

It is being reported that Gold Apollo is going to launch a billion-dollar lawsuit against the State of Israel.

BREAKING NEWS: The company responsible for the Pager devices that exploded in Lebanon has been identified. The AR-924 pagers were manufactured by BAC Consulting KFT, based in Hungary’s capital, according to a statement released Wednesday by Gold Apollo. According to Hsu, payments from BAC had been "strange" and came through the Middle East. I’m sure we all know which ‘country’ is that. BAC’s website, filled with generic images, lists its CEO and founder as Cristina Arcidiacono-Barsony, and claims the company specializes in consulting across various fields including environment, development and international relations. The official address provided is a private residence in Budapest. The website of the company is now offline too.

It's a tangled web of global supply chains and shadowy dealings that would make any conspiracy theorist's head spin.

THE CYBER WARFARE REVOLUTION

What we're witnessing here is nothing short of a revolution in warfare. Gone are the days of simple border skirmishes. We've entered an era where your own communication devices can become silent assassins.

This is what it looks like if your iPhone explodes:

Israel, for its part, is keeping mum on the whole affair. But let's be real – who else has both the motive and the means to pull off such an elaborate scheme?

THE FALLOUT

Hezbollah, predictably, is not taking this lying down. They've vowed a "severe reckoning" for these attacks. Meanwhile, Lebanon's government is crying foul, calling it "criminal Israeli aggression.”

But here's the kicker – Hezbollah's ability to retaliate might be severely hampered. After all, how do you plan and communicate your counterattack when you can't trust your own devices?

THE TWIST

What has this done for Americans, politically? Well, as editor and producer tweeted earlier, it has outed America’s intelligence assets for the Zionists:

Mind you, these were not "precise target strikes." These attacks injured and killed civilians, including children.

WHAT’S NEXT?

As the dust settles (quite literally) on this latest round of explosions, one thing is clear: the rules of engagement have changed. We're no longer just talking about bullets and bombs, but bits and bytes.

For Hezbollah, the challenge is clear – find a way to communicate that doesn't blow up in their faces. For the rest of us? Well, maybe it's time to start raising carrier pigeons because this turn of events is simply mind-blowing and difficult to comprehend – no pun intended, seriously. We must realize that every product with a lithium battery can instantaneously be repurposed into a deadly weapon. Everything is at risk.

The danger is compounded if these devices detonate while someone is driving a vehicle, during flights (affecting pilots and passengers), when nobody is home, or in the possession of first responders, military personnel, or children. The list of potential hazards truly goes on and on.

The injuries resulting from these explosions are extraordinary and severe, ranging from the loss of fingers to massive head trauma and deadly internal organ damage. The scope and intensity of these injuries underscore the devastating power of these weaponized communication devices.

And what happens when you’re not home and your device goes off? Think of all the fires.

An apartment catches fire after an iPhone explodes

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS HIGHLY GRAPHIC CONTENT. IT IS INTENDED TO DEMONSTRATE THE MAGNITUDE OF INJURIES CAUSED BY THESE EVERYDAY DEVICES. VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

While I am one to present solutions, I have none at this moment beyond communicating through smoke signals. I will have to return with some possible counter-solutions at a later date.



Via Blazing Press- UPDATE, 9/18, 5:45 PM: JUST IN: Hezbollah is destroying its own equipment just to be on the safe side.

In the next few hours near Beirut, the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah Security Forces will conduct a Controlled Detonation of THOUSANDS of Wireless Devices that are believed to have been compromised by Israel

This includes Pagers, Radios, Cell Phones, Smart Devices, Watches, Clickers, and Headsets.



In addition, the Israeli Security Cabinet has now been given the TOTAL APPROVAL green light to attack Lebanon. (This is the 1st time since the orders were agreed to for the Gaza operation last year, that we’ve seen such unity for WAR OPERATIONS.)

They Authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to decide on further "Defensive and OFFENSIVE" Actions against Hezbollah in the days to come.

The actions INCLUDE those which could lead to A MAJOR FULL-SCALE WAR.

