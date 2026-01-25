Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Francine's avatar
Francine
20h

Masterful! It's a point that I too have brought up in conversations.

Reply
Share
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
17hEdited

WELL DONE overall. Very astute insight overall Reinette and I wrote extensively about it here, in this piece. It was a 5 year study and took a lot of time to grasp and understand...

The NWO is NOT a "Jewish" plot. It's way older, bigger and much more nuanced than that. Most people want to have a single person/party to blame and it's a trap. A masterfully conceived and long-game that this ruling "cabal" has played on humanity -- including on most of those that identify as "Jewish". It's almost inconceivable and difficult for people to come to believe. You have to let go of what you think you knew about how the world really works, the history we were taught, etc...

WIth that said, what we're fighting is also much deeper and much, much older than "the crown" too, but that's a deeper rabbit hole that you eventually reach as well.

I HIGHLY encourage everyone to take the time to read this piece.

ARE ALL WARS BANKER'S WARS?

And is the NWO Plan "Jewish"??

https://donotcomplyguy.substack.com/p/are-all-wars-bankers-wars

Reply
Share
1 reply by Reinette Senum
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Reinette Senum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture