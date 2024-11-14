I'm going to take you down a rabbit hole, similar to how your parents did when they read you Alice's Wonderland as a child.

Remember when you thought the most sinister thing about your favorite childhood TV show was that annoying earworm of a neverending theme song?

Those were the good ol' days.

In 2017, I remember a Samsung website called "Unspoil Me,” claiming it could erase your memories of your favorite TV shows as a child, kid-you-not. This would have been one of my favorite two shows, The Bionic Woman or The Carol Burnett Show (it's true, I wanted to grow up and become a Bionic Carol Burnett). This website promised to give me the “opportunity” to, once again, experience my favorite show as a child, but with a fresh set of eyes.

That's correct. Once I checked off a box claiming I was over 18, this website took me through a series of prompts, asking me to recall specific childhood television shows. It then guided me through a multi-minute process of hypnosis, supposedly to erase all my memories of my beloved Jaime Sommers and Carol Burnett.

I did as prompted and watched a swirling circle on the screen as a calm voice began giving me instructions to hypnotize me.

Seriously. This is for real.

When the soothing voice began speaking, I stopped my full cooperation, put my hand in front of my face, and only glanced through the cracks between my fingers to see what the hell was going on on the other side of my palm.

Here is a clip of just the beginning of Samsung’s Unspoil Me hypnosis that I grabbed from the Wayback Machine:

If you want to see it in its entirety for yourself, here is the Unspoil Me link from the Wayback Machine to watch it. However, please proceed cautiously and do not participate fully in this experiment.

The implications of this still boggle my mind to this day.

Fortunately, I came out of this surreal attempt of brainwashing relatively untouched and can still recall Jaime and Carol.

However, while Unspoil Me purports to be a quirky tool for TV enthusiasts, it may well be the canary in the coal mine of a much larger mental manipulation.

THE ASSASSIN WHO WAS BUT WASN’T

This Samsung experience eight years ago has me now, more than ever, asking if we can selectively erase memories of "The Bionic Woman" reruns, what else could be at stake?

Enter Derren Brown, the UK's master of mind manipulation. This guy isn't just pulling rabbits out of hats; he's pulling the wool over our eyes in ways that would make George Orwell's Big Brother blush.

Brown is famous for taking audience members, seating them on the stage, and hypnotizing them to perform “amazing moments of magic, suggestion, psychology, misdirection & showmanship.”

In a famous stunt back in 2016, Brown convinced an unsuspecting member of the public they had pushed someone to their death.

Earlier, in 2011, in one of Brown's episodes of his TV series "The Experiments, "Brown hypnotized a volunteer named Chris, who believed he was participating in a show exploring the limits of hypnotism that would teach him how to improve his shooting skills. During this particular episode, the experiment was designed to test whether it was possible to program someone to assassinate without their knowledge hypnotically, similar to theories about the CIA and the assassination of Robert Kennedy.

An actor was hired to sit in a busy restaurant near Brown and Chris, who sat at a neighboring table, to pull this off. After Brown had given several simple prompts, Chris opened a case placed on the dining table in front of him. Brown quietly described the target for assassination, and then Chris calmly opened the case, removed a gun (in this case, a water pistol), stood up, pointed his weapon at the targeted actor, and “shot him dead.”

It was all “smoke and mirrors,” but it wasn’t. Chris squirted the human target with water, but you get my point. All one needed to do was replace the squirt gun with a real one, and an assassination would have taken place.

So, under the proper conditioning, one could kill oneself or kill others depending on the prompts.

Watch the entire Derren Brown restaurant experiment below. Alternatively, you can view the specific restaurant assassination segment starting at the 32:14 mark:

Through this series of hypnotism, Chris was turned into an assassin with absolutely no recollection that he did it:

This “experiment” begs the question: if someone can be manipulated into unconsciously committing murder, what else could they be made to believe or do?

HYPNOTISM ON A MASS SCALE?



We know hypnotism can work on an individual basis or in small groups of eager volunteers thrown onto a stage, but what about on a large scale?

This trigger-into-a-trance could be achieved through a keyword or image and a particular sound, like a cell phone ring, reminiscent of the "Bird Box" scenario. In that film, masses of people were prompted to kill themselves upon hearing a specific tone from their phones.

The premise of Bird Box was behind everyone’s cell phones were some entities that were manipulating people into a state of trance or delusion, making them believe they were seeing something beautiful or compelling, but which ultimately led to suicide.

To this day, Samsung’s Unspoil Me and the Brown experiment haunt me. Now more than ever.

Why?

A few years ago, I wasn’t thinking so much about mass hypnosis or programming, but now, after seeing the wake of the Left’s response and TDR meltdowns (Trump Derangement Syndromes) in response to the U.S. Presidential results, I’m leaning towards asking, What the hell is going on?

The uncontrollable rage and even violence from the Dems is extraordinarily alarming. I have great compassion for their suffering, yet it’s unfounded in many ways. It makes my stomach turn with concern.

Is the Left’s reaction simply due to a massive flooding of propaganda and echo chamber isolation, or is there more to it? Is there an even deeper level of “conditioning” or brainwashing underway that we can’t recognize on the surface?

Because this is not normal and not to be the result of living in simply an echo chamber….

The outlook is a bit wild, according to political commentator and American journalist Mark Halperin:

This goes beyond melting down in front of your iPhone camera; we now have family members killing family members before committing suicide to “save themselves from Trump.” We are seeing a decay of mental and emotional well-being on a scale never seen.

Reports suggest that over 2,000 people have committed suicide since Trump won the election, with some taking out loved ones before taking their own lives.

This is horrifying.

Now, let's connect some dots.

Consider the current political landscape. We're witnessing what appears to be mass hysteria on one side of the aisle, with folks having meltdowns over election results that don't align with their worldview.

We know MKUltra was real. Whistleblowers and survivors have been shouting from the rooftops about government mind control experiments for decades, as I covered here in my interview with MKUltra survivor Cathy O’Brien. And in today's world, where the battle for our minds is being waged on every front in this new 5th Generation warfare — particuarly by MSM — is it so far-fetched to think that mass hypnosis might be more than just a popular psy-fi Hollywood thriller?

If a stage hypnotist could get a person to commit an assassination, or a website can make me forget the Bionic Woman (who would you ever want to forget Jaime Sommers running around everywhere going, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding), how far can this really go?

With a snap of a finger or the ring of a phone, my point is, what could a well-funded, technologically advanced operation do to shape public opinion or behavior? Are we all just one carefully crafted suggestion away from believing or doing things entirely out of character?

THE SUBLIMINAL SPHERE

These days, we are being programmed everywhere, in unsuspecting ways, through television, music, and online. Look at what they have been doing with The Sphere at the Venetian in Las Vegas. At over 360 ft. tall, it is the world's largest spherical structure, with 1.2 million individual LED lights spanning the entire 580,000 square feet of the sphere’s surface. The inside is a massive music and entertainment arena.



Sounds cool, right?

Las Vegas’ The Sphere, during and after construction

The only problem is that videographers capturing the images expanding across The Sphere inadvertently reveal horrific subliminal visuals. These images flash faster than the eye can catch but become visible when the footage is slowed down:

What kind of fear, anxiety, and messaging is this doing to those passing by unwittingly? Could these prompts be set up for something darker later? And who, exactly, is putting out these subliminal messages on the world’s largest digital screen????

THE MALIABLE & VULNERABLE MIND

The human mind is complex and fragile. Our memories, which we hold so dear and believe to be infallible, are actually quite malleable. Studies have shown that even highly emotional memories can be distorted over time, and Brown has proven through his experiments that we can be turned into assassins with the flick of an image or sound.

The phenomenon of TDS might indeed be a symptom of a deeper, more insidious form of manipulation. While it's easy to attribute extreme reactions to political polarization or media echo chambers, more complex psychological and technological factors could be at play.

In the context of TDS, we might ask: Are those suffering from it victims of a more sophisticated form of mass hypnosis? Could advanced technologies, similar to those demonstrated by Brown, be deployed on a larger scale to shape political beliefs and behaviors?

This challenges us to question what we believe and why we believe it and remain vigilant against unseen forces shaping our thoughts and actions. In an age where the lines between reality, virtual reality, and manipulated reality are increasingly blurred, Unspoil Me, Brown, and Bird Box remind us to stay alert and critical of the information and experiences we encounter.

But whatever you do, don’t give up your favorite childhood shows.

