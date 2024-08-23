The late Adam Andrzejewski, founder of Open the Books.

In a world where truth often seems obscured, we've lost a beacon of light. Adam Andrzejewski, founder of OpenTheBooks.com, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep last Sunday morning, August 18, 2024, at 55. He left behind a legacy that will continue to illuminate the dark corners of government spending.

Adam wasn't just a run-of-the-mill watchdog; he was the proverbial David against Goliath in fiscal accountability. His organization, OpenTheBooks.com, became a thorn in the side of those who preferred to keep their financial dealings in the shadows. A prime example of his impact? The Fauci/NIH funding connection - that was Adam's handiwork

But Adam's impact went beyond headline-grabbing exposés. He was the guy who made states across the nation, including the notoriously opaque California, open their books to public scrutiny. It's like he handed us all a pair of X-ray glasses to see through the walls of government spending.

I had the privilege of knowing Adam personally.

OVER THE HILL WE GO

Back in November 2022, I drove a dear friend of mine seven hours round trip to meet Adam after he spoke at the Liberty Forum in the heart of Silicon Valley. My friend had made it out from a mountaintop home, four-wheeling through five feet of snow to get to me. I had promised her during the record amount of snow: "You reach me, and I’ll take you the rest of the way."

So, we embarked on our adventure to shake hands and, hopefully, engage in a brief conversation with a financial dynamo and truth-teller.

That's Adam's kind of magnetic pull—people would brave blizzards to shake his hand and speak with him briefly.

My friend and Adam became fast friends, and I and others around me began donating to Open The Books because of the work he and his organization did and will continue to do.

THE LEGACY & HOW WE CAN CONTINUE IT

Adam leaves behind a wife and three lovely teenage daughters, but his family extends far beyond his immediate loved ones. The outpouring of grief and gratitude in the comments of his obituary is a testament to the lives he touched and the difference he made.

If you read the comments, you run a good chance of crying for a man you never met.

Reading the words of all those who knew and encountered Adam makes me want to be a better person….

As we bid farewell to this glowing example of what it means to be human and an engaged citizen, let's honor Adam's memory by continuing his work. Let's keep shining a light on the dark corners, asking the tough questions, and demanding transparency from those in power.

Let’s also honor Adam by checking out California's now open financial records and seeing what you can dig up.

Everything financial in the state of California is laid out because of Adam and Open The Books.

I give you both my wholehearted thanks for this.

Adam Andrzejewski may have left us too soon, but his legacy of truth-seeking lives on. And who knows? Maybe somewhere up there, he's already started auditing the pearly gates.

