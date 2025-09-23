Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
12h

They’ve built a system that normalizes the surveillance of immigrants and, by extension, anyone connected to them.”

23 Sep 2026

Palantir, ICE, and the quiet expansion of a biometric dragnet | Biometric Update

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202509/palantir-ice-and-the-quiet-expansion-of-a-biometric-dragnet

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth Sarah's avatar
Elizabeth Sarah
13h

Will you run for Governor of California again? Pretty please??? I'll vote for you (again).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Reinette Senum
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture