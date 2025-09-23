An earlier Substack article of mine, “Dethroning Big Brother: China’s Social Credit Rebellion Goes Viral,” caught the attention of Catherine Austin Fitts of Solari Report and sparked an invitation to join her, Polly Tommey, and Carolyn Betts, Esq. on Children’s Health Defense TV’s Financial Rebellion. In this insightful interview, we delve deeply into how credit score systems are being reimagined as tools of global influence and oversight, linking the social credit experiments underway in China to the broader push for digital currencies and programmable money around the world….. and how they may very well be failing.

Together, we explore the practical and constitutional challenges posed by the fast-approaching digital control grid, examining both the risks to financial sovereignty and the steps individuals and states can take to protect transactional freedom. The conversation is packed with relevant strategies and resources, offering viewers a chance to understand, anticipate, and respond to developments in this rapidly evolving landscape.

CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW TO ENJOY THE INTERVIEW. I come in at the 14:12 mark:

