Interviewing the Man Responsible For Laying the Streaks in the Sky

For nearly twenty years, I believed what many of you believed: that the streaks I was seeing in the sky were intentional. Purposeful. A secret spray program designed to sicken, manipulate, or worse. I was in the anti-geoengineering movement before most people had even heard the term. I spoke about it. I spread it. I believed it.

Then I decided to take it to court three years ago.

That’s when the whole narrative started falling apart, and it had become clear there was a serious conflation in the geoengineering narrative taking place, holding us back from ever regaining our healthy, blue skies again.

THE BEGINNING OF THE END

When I began building our Petition for Rulemaking, with Jim Lee bringing fifteen years of meticulous data collection, published science, and source documentation to the table, we couldn't take anything on faith. This was a legal document that had to hold up to scrutiny, citation, and cross-examination. Everything we thought we knew had to be tested against what we could actually prove. And when we put the old narrative through that lens, it didn't hold.

That's when, a year and a half ago, Jim Lee reached out to Dr. Stillwagon: A former commercial airline pilot with more than 30 years in the cockpit.

This is Dr. Stillwagon’s video on the very topic of chemtrails:

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While on the call with Jim and Dr. Stillwagon, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But what followed was one of the most grounding, clarifying conversations I’d had in years. He confirmed what I was beginning to understand: we had been looking at the wrong thing. The mystery wasn’t a secret nozzle program causing the streaks. It was jet physics, atmospheric science, and the aviation industry that had been handed a free pass since 1963.

In this conversation, today, we talk about what’s actually happening in the sky, and Dr. Stillwagon lays it out with the authority of someone who has personally inspected every inch of the aircraft he flew. Dr. Stillwater dismantles the viral “proof,” the nozzles, the tanks, the secret tubes, piece by piece, with the authority of someone who has personally walked around these aircraft thousands of times. And the explanations are so obvious, so grounded in basic physics and aviation procedure, you’ll wonder how any of us missed it. I certainly did.

But that’s not what kept me up at night.

What we uncovered in building this petition, something we almost buried in a footnote, is a threat hiding in plain sight. Not a secret spray program. Something quieter. Something that, if it isn’t stopped now, makes the chemtrail narrative look like a distraction by design.

I’ll let Dr. Stillwagon tell you the rest. Our petition was submitted to the EPA on May 4th of this year. The EPA has acknowledged receipt. The clock is ticking on their required response.

There are real solutions in this petition. Real things that can be done, cleaner jet fuel, avoidance of ice-supersaturated altitudes, better particulate matter sensors near airports. The skies can get cleaner. Mother Nature’s own Brewer-Dobson circulation will do the rest, if we stop interrupting it.

But none of that happens if we stay locked inside, afraid of the sky.

Keep looking up. Without fear.

Have you signed our citizen petition yet?

The EPA has our Petition for Rulemaking in hand. Now we need the public pressure to force them to open a docket…. and that starts with you.

Sign here: americancleanaircoalition.org

One signature. One message: please don’t ignore this.

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