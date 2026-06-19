Introducing the American Clean Air Coalition and Where Our Petition for Rulemaking Stands Now

Here is the revised Conductor’s Brief:

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

In my video update, I cover:

Florida passed Senate Bill 56, making geoengineering a third-degree felony, so why are the streaks still there?

Petitions for rulemaking don’t work, or do they? And how is this different from a citizen petition you sign online?

The EPA is corrupt, and the current administration doesn’t support environmental regulation, so why are we going through them at all?

Do commercial contrails actually alter the weather? The answer may surprise you.

Why didn’t we see these streaks decades ago, and what exactly changed in the mid-1990s?

I live in the middle of nowhere with no airports nearby, so why do I keep seeing criss-crosses above me?

Why do plane trails stop and start? Isn’t that proof of intentional spraying?

Is cleaning up jet fuel cost-prohibitive, and will the airline industry fight back?

How does holding commercial aviation accountable eventually shine a light on the intentional programs nobody wants to talk about?

TWO CALLS TO ACTION:

Sign the Citizen Petition: americancleanaircoalition.org Donate to cover outstanding legal fees: givesendgo.com/StopUSGeoEngineeringLegalFund

If you have been following this work, you know that nearly two years ago, a dedicated coalition of researchers, legal advocates, and public health organizations set out to do something nobody in this community had ever done before: build a legally airtight, peer-reviewed, fully documented federal petition and put the truth about what is happening in our skies on the federal record. We submitted that petition to the EPA, and it was confirmed received on May 11th, 2026, and the clock is now ticking.

That is exactly why I am here today.

We need two things from you right now, and both of them matter enormously.

But first, I have some exciting news. After two years of working together as a coalition of co-petitioners without an official name, we finally have one. Thanks to the incredible work of co-petitioner Michael Hogan, we now have a website, a logo, and an official identity. We are the American Clean Air Coalition, or ACAC for short. You can find us at americancleanaircoalition.org, and while you are there, I am going to ask you to do something very important.

First, we need you to sign our Citizen Petition demanding that the EPA assign a docket number and open our Petition for Rulemaking for public comment. You can do that right now at HERE, simply scroll to the bottom of the page. It takes less than a minute, and it sends a direct message to the agency that the American public is watching and will not let this be buried.

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Second, this work costs money. Two years of research, legal analysis, and filing fees have been entirely volunteer-driven. Nobody on our team has been paid. Nobody is selling a book. Every dollar of support goes directly into the legal fight to hold the EPA accountable. However, we did need to pay for legal review, but even that was at a minimum cost.

Let me put this in perspective for you. A Petition for Rulemaking of this scope and complexity…. 170 footnotes, peer-reviewed science, Bluebook legal citations, Supreme Court precedent, and 36 pages of documented evidence, if assembled by a team of attorneys billing at standard legal rates, would have cost somewhere between $300,000 and $500,000. Easily.

I know that because I have talked to attorneys who have told me exactly that. Instead, our coalition spent two years doing that work ourselves, the research, the writing, the sourcing, the legal drafting, and brought in legal counsel to review and ensure it was up to the standard required to survive scrutiny in a federal proceeding. That legal review cost us approximately $15,000 total. Not $300,000. Not $500,000. Fifteen thousand dollars because we did the heavy lifting ourselves and used our legal team exactly where they were needed most.

We are not asking you to fund a legal empire. We are asking you to help us cover the last $3,000 of that bill, which is still outstanding to our original attorney, Jessica Barsotti, who was gracious enough to defer that payment while we got the petition across the finish line. She believed in this work enough to wait. The least we can do is make sure she is paid.

If what we have built resonates with you, if you believe this work matters, and if you think that two years of volunteer hours and thousands of dollars of our own money poured into the most significant atmospheric accountability action ever filed with the EPA deserve your support, please go to givesendgo.com/StopUSGeoEngineeringLegalFund. and contribute what you can. Every dollar goes directly to covering those legal fees and keeping this coalition moving forward. Nothing more. Nothing less.

JUST THE FACTS, MA’AM

And if you want to go deep on the science, if you want to understand the facts behind what is really happening in our atmosphere, away from the noise and the conflation that has dominated this conversation for twenty years, I strongly encourage you to visit Jim Lee’s incredible resource at chemtrailfacts.com.

Jim is one of our lead petitioners, and there is no better place on the internet to get the documented, sourced, peer-reviewed truth about what is actually in our skies.

In this update, I will also address some of the most important questions and concerns I have been hearing from all of you. If you have been wondering about any of the following, stay with me, because I am going to go through every single one:

Florida passed Senate Bill 56, making geoengineering a felony, so why are the streaks still there? Do petitions for rulemaking actually work, and how is this different from a citizen petition you sign online? The EPA is corrupt, and the Trump administration doesn’t support it, so why bother going through them at all? Do commercial contrails actually alter the weather?

The answer surprised even me when we were building this petition.

Why didn’t we see these streaks years ago, and what changed in the mid-1990s that created a perfect storm in our skies? I live in the middle of nowhere with no airports nearby, so why do I see criss-crosses above me? Why do plane trails sometimes stop and start? Is that proof of intentional spraying? Is cleaning up jet fuel cost-prohibitive, and will the airline industry push back?

And finally, how does addressing aviation emissions eventually shine a light on the intentionally secret programs underway?

All of that…. and more… is in the video, above.

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