Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Luersen's avatar
Mark Luersen
1h

One of your best write ups. Wow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Norman Gilmore's avatar
Norman Gilmore
2h

Sold his own people out during WW2.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Reinette Senum
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture