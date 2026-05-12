It’s Done. And So Are Four Very Long Months.

For the last four months, I went dark. No Save Our Skies swarm webinars. No Clear the Air with Reinette for my beloved paid subscribers. Just... silence on that front, while I disappeared nose-first into one of the most important undertakings of my life.

You kept the faith anyway. You didn’t complain. You didn’t cancel. You just... held the line. And I will never forget that.

Here’s what I was doing.

As of this past Monday, yesterday, the EPA is officially in receipt of our Petition for Rulemaking, a document nearly 2 years in the making and requiring nearly 4 months of full-time labor to complete. It has been formally delivered. It is now in their hands.

I cannot overstate what it took to get here, and I cannot take full credit for it.

First, there is Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com, my petition co-hort. Some of you know him, and some of you don’t…. but you should. Jim has been watching the watchers for over 15 years. That “all-seeing eye” in his logo? It isn’t what the cynics assume. It means exactly what it says: he surveils those who surveil us. He collects. He documents. He catalogs. While most of us were just beginning to ask questions, Jim had already built the archive.

What I had crafted was, at best, a wooden totem pole carved into a wooden spoon. Jim helped me turn it into a stainless steel scalpel… and spent hundreds of hours doing so.

That’s not a small thing. That is everything.

I am also deeply grateful to Leslie Manookian of Health Freedom Defense and attorney Valerian Ferrell of Stand for Health Freedom, both of whom brought their sharp legal minds and tireless commitment to bear on this petition. Their analysis and input shaped something far stronger than I could have built alone.



I’m also grateful for Michael Hogan of MOcleanSkies, and his continued editing and promoting the petition on social media. And, of course, Sayer Ji, and the Global Wellness Forum for taking the leap and backing us up!

This was a team effort, assembled quietly, built on trust, and aimed directly at the agencies whose job it is to protect us, and who have some serious explaining to do.

WHAT’S NEXT

I have been away from you long enough.

This Wednesday, May 20th, at 6 PM Pacific, I am hosting a Clear the Air with Reinette for paid subscribers after a 4-month leave of absence. We are going to talk about the petition, what’s in it, what it demands, and what comes next. This is where the real conversation happens. But we can talk about anything you like!

I will send out the link on the day of, and it will be available to paid subscribers.

If you are a paid subscriber, you make this work possible. The petition, the research, the years of digging, none of it is funded by grants or institutions or anyone with an agenda. It is funded by you. That means your subscription is, quite literally, an act of resistance.

If you’ve been on the fence about becoming a paid subscriber, now you know what your dollars actually do.

I’ll see you on Wednesday. And again, thank you. For your patience, your loyalty, and for never once making me feel like I owed you an explanation.

You already knew what I was doing.

You always do.

— Reinette

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