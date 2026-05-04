It's Official! We Have Submitted Our Petition for Rulemaking to the EPA
Join us TONIGHT, 5 PM Pacific for our FREE Public Webinar where we will lay out what is really going on in our skies... and what we plan to do about it!
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 4, 2026
Landmark Petition Filed: Federal Accountability and Concrete Action Sought for What Is Really Happening in America’s Skies
A groundbreaking federal petition brings clarity to two decades of unanswered questions, and demands the government respond with binding action
Public Webinar Tonight at 5:00 PM Pacific
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A coalition of researchers, legal advocates, and public health organizations today filed a landmark federal Petition for Rulemaking with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the first legal action of its kind to formally document, on the federal record, what is actually happening in America’s skies and demand that the government respond.
The petition represents a groundbreaking achievement in atmospheric accountability, two years of peer-reviewed scientific research, government data, and legal analysis that has never before been assembled in a single federal regulatory filing. It establishes, for the first time on the federal record, the documented atmospheric effects of operations occurring daily in America’s skies, including their impact on cloud formation, regional weather patterns, solar irradiance, public health, agricultural soils, and watersheds, and requests that the EPA make a formal endangerment determination and initiate rulemaking accordingly.
Reinette Senum, Lead Petitioner and Founder of GenSeven and SaveOurSkies.org, put it plainly: “The EPA has known. The EPA has misled. And now the EPA must answer.”
For two decades, Americans have looked up at the streaks crossing their skies and asked questions that have gone unanswered, or worse, been answered incompletely. This petition addresses those questions with documented evidence, draws a clear scientific and legal distinction between two distinct atmospheric phenomena that have been widely conflated, and lays out the regulatory path to addressing both.
James Franklin Lee Jr., Lead Petitioner and Founder of ClimateViewer News, LLC, was equally direct: “The EPA cannot acknowledge the mechanism and deny the harm. That contradiction is precisely what this petition forces them to answer.”
Under the Administrative Procedure Act, the EPA is required to respond within a reasonable timeframe. Should the agency fail to act or delay unreasonably, petitioners intend to seek judicial review in federal court.
The coalition will present the complete findings, the legal framework, and the path forward at a public webinar tonight, open to all, free of charge. For the first time, the full picture will be presented publicly.
Leslie Manookian, Co-Petitioner and President of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, spoke to what is ultimately at stake: “Our children deserve to inherit skies that are clear, air that is clean, and a regulatory system that kept its promise to protect them.”
Free Public Webinar Details:
Date: Monday, May 4, 2026
Time: 5:00 PM Pacific
Links to Join:
YouTube: youtube.com/@climateviewer
Rumble: rumble.com/climateviewer
X: x.com/climateviewer
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ABOUT THE PETITIONERS
The webinar will feature the two lead petitioners and three co-petitioners, who together represent a coalition of researchers, legal advocates, and public health organizations united around a single demand: accountability for America’s skies.
Reinette Senum is the President and Founder of GenSeven and SaveOurSkies.org, a researcher and investigator, and a former mayor of Nevada City, CA whose work bridges environmental science, public policy, and community advocacy. genseven.org, saveourskies.org
James Franklin Lee Jr. of ClimateViewer News, LLC, is a researcher and data analyst with a decade-long, documented record of investigating atmospheric emissions and their impacts on public health. climateviewer.com
Leslie Manookian, President and Founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund, leads a nationally recognized legal advocacy organization with an established record of federal litigation in defense of public health rights and informed consent. healthfreedomdefense.org
Michael Hogan and Missouri Clean Skies represent grassroots, state-level advocacy for atmospheric transparency and environmental accountability. mocleanskies.org
Leah Wilson, J.D. Executive Director, and Valerie Ferrell, J.D., Policy Director, Stand for Health Freedom, a national health freedom advocacy organization that has empowered over 1 million individuals to directly contact elected officials and key decision-makers, generating more than 7.7 million civic actions and 173 policy wins through its specialized engagement portal to preserve and promote fundamental American rights, including the right to clean air, clean water, and a transparent regulatory system. standforhealthfreedom.com
Sayer Ji is Chairman and Founder of Global Wellness Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing health, transparency, and individual sovereignty through research, public education, and policy reform. Working alongside its affiliated advocacy organization, Global Wellness Action (GWA), a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, GWF brings together experts across science, medicine, law, and public policy to address critical issues impacting human and environmental health. Together, the organizations support evidence-based solutions, legislative engagement, and public awareness to promote accountability and protect the foundations of public well-being. GlobalWellnessForum.org
Media Contacts
Reinette Senum
Lead Petitioner | GenSeven
reinette@tutamail.com | GenSeven.org
530.264.6048
James Franklin Lee Jr.
Lead Petitioner | ClimateViewer News, LLC
jim@climateviewer.com | climateviewer.com
803.450.4305
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I believe it was Larken Rose who said: "The truth is, one who seeks to achieve freedom by petitioning those in power to give it to him has already failed regardless of the response. To beg for the "blessing" of authority is to accept that the choice is the master's alone to make, which means that the person is already, by definition, a slave."
So how much longer are we going to continue "petitioning" those we know are evil and have evil intentions for us and our world? Not to undermine what you are doing Reinette, but it is no longer wise to give these entities power. The only reason things have gotten this far is because we legitimized the power of evil.
Yeash :) Sure...........LOL...Lee Zeldon is just ANOTHER puppet to ENTERTAIN the mindless goy..
WAKE up 5G is already KILLING YOU.....very slowly....and has been for years...But do you care??.....Nope!...most are still being ENTERTAINED by clown like the Zeldon and a hundred other baby raping Jews like Trump and Jew controled www.darpa.mil and www.arpa-h.gov amd CIA and a thousand others federal USA branches including the unions and all licensing scams....like all teachers and medical facilities and doctors - nurses - hospitals- labs- walmarts and every food supplier's, chain stores , most countreies governments and militaries..and even your religions and justice departments....and on and on.....they also control you money and banks and your illegal IRS and assorted criminal taxes you are FORCED TO PAY....
But what can you do about it?? well .....' Lead Implant Units" work well....larger gages are more effective.....8 gage 10 gage 12 gage 16 and 20 gage are effective...slugs are best....larger calibers .30.06 , 50 cal is great....38 357 ..even 222 or 22 is good....5G towers are not bulletproof