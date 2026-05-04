Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
4d

I believe it was Larken Rose who said: "The truth is, one who seeks to achieve freedom by petitioning those in power to give it to him has already failed regardless of the response. To beg for the "blessing" of authority is to accept that the choice is the master's alone to make, which means that the person is already, by definition, a slave."

So how much longer are we going to continue "petitioning" those we know are evil and have evil intentions for us and our world? Not to undermine what you are doing Reinette, but it is no longer wise to give these entities power. The only reason things have gotten this far is because we legitimized the power of evil.

Reply
Share
14 replies
mrrobb's avatar
mrrobb
4d

Yeash :) Sure...........LOL...Lee Zeldon is just ANOTHER puppet to ENTERTAIN the mindless goy..

WAKE up 5G is already KILLING YOU.....very slowly....and has been for years...But do you care??.....Nope!...most are still being ENTERTAINED by clown like the Zeldon and a hundred other baby raping Jews like Trump and Jew controled www.darpa.mil and www.arpa-h.gov amd CIA and a thousand others federal USA branches including the unions and all licensing scams....like all teachers and medical facilities and doctors - nurses - hospitals- labs- walmarts and every food supplier's, chain stores , most countreies governments and militaries..and even your religions and justice departments....and on and on.....they also control you money and banks and your illegal IRS and assorted criminal taxes you are FORCED TO PAY....

But what can you do about it?? well .....' Lead Implant Units" work well....larger gages are more effective.....8 gage 10 gage 12 gage 16 and 20 gage are effective...slugs are best....larger calibers .30.06 , 50 cal is great....38 357 ..even 222 or 22 is good....5G towers are not bulletproof

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Reinette Senum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture