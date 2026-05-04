FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 4, 2026

Landmark Petition Filed: Federal Accountability and Concrete Action Sought for What Is Really Happening in America’s Skies

A groundbreaking federal petition brings clarity to two decades of unanswered questions, and demands the government respond with binding action

Public Webinar Tonight at 5:00 PM Pacific

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A coalition of researchers, legal advocates, and public health organizations today filed a landmark federal Petition for Rulemaking with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the first legal action of its kind to formally document, on the federal record, what is actually happening in America’s skies and demand that the government respond.

The petition represents a groundbreaking achievement in atmospheric accountability, two years of peer-reviewed scientific research, government data, and legal analysis that has never before been assembled in a single federal regulatory filing. It establishes, for the first time on the federal record, the documented atmospheric effects of operations occurring daily in America’s skies, including their impact on cloud formation, regional weather patterns, solar irradiance, public health, agricultural soils, and watersheds, and requests that the EPA make a formal endangerment determination and initiate rulemaking accordingly.

Reinette Senum, Lead Petitioner and Founder of GenSeven and SaveOurSkies.org, put it plainly: “The EPA has known. The EPA has misled. And now the EPA must answer.”

For two decades, Americans have looked up at the streaks crossing their skies and asked questions that have gone unanswered, or worse, been answered incompletely. This petition addresses those questions with documented evidence, draws a clear scientific and legal distinction between two distinct atmospheric phenomena that have been widely conflated, and lays out the regulatory path to addressing both.

James Franklin Lee Jr., Lead Petitioner and Founder of ClimateViewer News, LLC, was equally direct: “The EPA cannot acknowledge the mechanism and deny the harm. That contradiction is precisely what this petition forces them to answer.”

Under the Administrative Procedure Act, the EPA is required to respond within a reasonable timeframe. Should the agency fail to act or delay unreasonably, petitioners intend to seek judicial review in federal court.

The coalition will present the complete findings, the legal framework, and the path forward at a public webinar tonight, open to all, free of charge. For the first time, the full picture will be presented publicly.

Leslie Manookian, Co-Petitioner and President of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, spoke to what is ultimately at stake: “Our children deserve to inherit skies that are clear, air that is clean, and a regulatory system that kept its promise to protect them.”

Share

Free Public Webinar Details:

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM Pacific

Links to Join:

* * *

ABOUT THE PETITIONERS

The webinar will feature the two lead petitioners and three co-petitioners, who together represent a coalition of researchers, legal advocates, and public health organizations united around a single demand: accountability for America’s skies.

Reinette Senum is the President and Founder of GenSeven and SaveOurSkies.org, a researcher and investigator, and a former mayor of Nevada City, CA whose work bridges environmental science, public policy, and community advocacy. genseven.org, saveourskies.org

James Franklin Lee Jr. of ClimateViewer News, LLC, is a researcher and data analyst with a decade-long, documented record of investigating atmospheric emissions and their impacts on public health. climateviewer.com

Leslie Manookian, President and Founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund, leads a nationally recognized legal advocacy organization with an established record of federal litigation in defense of public health rights and informed consent. healthfreedomdefense.org

Michael Hogan and Missouri Clean Skies represent grassroots, state-level advocacy for atmospheric transparency and environmental accountability. mocleanskies.org

Leah Wilson, J.D. Executive Director, and Valerie Ferrell, J.D., Policy Director, Stand for Health Freedom, a national health freedom advocacy organization that has empowered over 1 million individuals to directly contact elected officials and key decision-makers, generating more than 7.7 million civic actions and 173 policy wins through its specialized engagement portal to preserve and promote fundamental American rights, including the right to clean air, clean water, and a transparent regulatory system. standforhealthfreedom.com

Sayer Ji is Chairman and Founder of Global Wellness Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing health, transparency, and individual sovereignty through research, public education, and policy reform. Working alongside its affiliated advocacy organization, Global Wellness Action (GWA), a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, GWF brings together experts across science, medicine, law, and public policy to address critical issues impacting human and environmental health. Together, the organizations support evidence-based solutions, legislative engagement, and public awareness to promote accountability and protect the foundations of public well-being. GlobalWellnessForum.org

Media Contacts

Reinette Senum

Lead Petitioner | GenSeven

reinette@tutamail.com | GenSeven.org

530.264.6048

James Franklin Lee Jr.

Lead Petitioner | ClimateViewer News, LLC

jim@climateviewer.com | climateviewer.com

803.450.4305

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated.