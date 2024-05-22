Please join me and Kathryn Saari, our SOS Skywatcher team member, tonight! Kathryn will moderate for the first half hour and do a deep dive on how to read the FlightRadar24 app and how to utilize the NOAA Weather Modification Reporting program to find weather modification programs in your area.

Two weeks ago, we asked our webinar guests what they needed help with most, and they asked for Kat’s assistance!



While I’m away for the first half hour tonight, chew out my local city council. Kathryn will hold your hand and answer all the nitty-gritty questions to help you help yourself. Then Jeff “Ray,” our SOS meteorologist, will join in to answer questions about meteorology, how to read the sky, and when to expect persistent contrails vs. actual geoengineering programs going on over your head!

In the meantime, our Public Records Request has been sent to support our legal efforts in California, and we will be setting a date for a Geoengineering Notice of Liability En Masse! Stay tuned for more information!

In the meantime, I invite you to join us for tonight's SOS Swarm webinar at 6 pm PDT!

We are trialing the Jitsi webinar software.

SOS Swarm Webinar URL https://meet.jit.si/ReadOurSkiesWithMellowKat

Then don’t forget to join me for Music & Sky, the Family Campout Extravaganza! I am scheduled for the main stage prime time on Friday, June 29th, at 5 PM PT. I will share our Save Our Skies efforts, distinguish facts from fiction, and share solutions!

Hit the link, and you will get 10% off tickets HERE!

This year’s Music & Sky will be bigger than ever! It will occur during the Summer Solstice, June 20th - June 24th, along Ten Mile Creek in Laytonville, CA. The location provides a boundless space for Music and Sky 2024—The Great Outdoors.

Are you seeking a community grounded in truth, love & freedom? Music & Sky is just what you need this Summer Solstice. Located in the beautiful wild west of Mendocino County in Northern California, this year’s event is gearing up to be an epic outdoor family campout for those aligned with these principles of Sovereignty.

With a focus on health and wellness, Music & Sky is a unique event that blends the best festival experience with a family ‘health retreat’ and ‘truther conference’. There is something for everyone, including a ton of healthy outdoor activities and games, water play, yoga, dance, talks, workshops, music, interactive arts, and plenty of space for deep relaxation.

With only one month to go, we recommend grabbing your ticket now. Your ticket purchase includes automatic access to the private online community, where you can meet other like-minded collaborators, organize ridesharing, or just get more insights on how to optimize your experience at Music & Sky.

Restore, ground, and expand yourself this year in the Great Outdoors at Music & Sky 2024.

See you there!

Grab your tickets HERE and get 10% off!

