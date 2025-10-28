Dear Paid Subscribers!

It’s that time again… another Clear the Air with Reinette is coming your way!

Pull up a chair, pour yourself a comforting cup, and get ready for another open and spirited roundtable. We’ll be gathering on Wednesday, October 29th, at 6:00 PM Pacific for our next Clear the Air conversation.

If you’ve joined before, you know the drill; truth, curiosity, humor, and plenty of “did you hear this?” moments. If you haven’t yet, now’s your chance. This is for paid subscribers only, as a heartfelt thank-you for keeping this work alive and independent. This is the only thing I ever have behind a paywall!

Not a subscriber yet? Hop aboard the Foghorn Express. It’s less than 17¢ a day to be part of these behind-the-scenes conversations with a community that actually cares about clarity, connection, and uncovering reality.

We have a lot on the table this week: the latest revelations about 3I/Atlas, global policy shifts, geoengineering, government shutdown, and your questions from the comments, nothing off limits, everything on the record.

Aren’t a paid Subscriber yet? Just click the button:

Once you’re a paid subscriber, just refresh your browser, and the meeting link will appear automatically, below. I can’t wait to see you and hear your take on what’s unfolding.

Let’s clear the air, together.

See you on Wednesday, October 29th, at 6:00 PM Pacific!