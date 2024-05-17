There’s a lot going on the next month.

First, I invite you to join me for Music & Sky, Family Campout Extravaganza! I am scheduled for the main stage prime time on Friday at 5PM PT. I will share our Save Our Skies efforts, distinguish facts from fiction, and share solutions!

This year’s Music & Sky will be bigger than ever! It will take place during the Summer Solstice, June 20th - June 24th, along Ten Mile Creek in Laytonville, CA. The location provides a boundless space for Music and Sky 2024—The Great Outdoors.

Music & Sky has become THE destination event for individuals who understand that freedom comes from within and that sovereignty is as much about community as it is about one’s own maturation into self-government. Embracing the deep spiritual work that comes with this understanding while taking part in the joy and celebration that comes out of it, the transformative experience & community engagement of Music & Sky is truly unique and special. The Great Outdoors is our 6th official gathering and one for ALL AGES. This year, we are doing something different…opening up the curation and programming more to our community with open stage times each day, tons of space for creative development and open-source engagement + a bigger focus on voluntarism.

The main focus is to co-create a Family Campout Extravaganza in accordance with the principles of self-government and freedom of expression, natural law, truth, harmony, and grounded in nat love…

Music & Sky will have an open main stage time with daily signups for kids and adults who wish to express themselves, speak their minds, or perform for the community. In addition, they will have daily volunteer shifts for collaborators who wish to serve the community and save on their ticket prices.

Of course, Music & Sky will deliver its usual dynamic curation of headlining acts and signature production, but the overall atmosphere will be one of community creation… and they truly have found the perfect venue to make this all happen! I can’t wait to see what we all co-create on this magical land!

Also, if you are flying into California from abroad or out of state, there are shuttles from SFO to Black Oak Ranch now available for safe and convenient traveling

A delicious menu from Music & Sky's farm-to-table organic Wild Scallion Kitchen is also coming soon! 🥕🥑🥬 They will be offering meal tickets for purchase shortly!

I'm looking forward to seeing you all in less than five weeks! Remember to pack your toothbrush and swimsuit!

Join in the conversation, or simply listen in! Looking forward to seeing you!

