It’s that time again.

Once a month, I set everything else aside and make time for the people who make this work possible… you.

Clear the Air With Reinette is our space. No scripts, no agenda handed down from above. Just an honest, open conversation about what we’re uncovering, world happenings, latest trends, where our petition efforts stand, what’s working, what isn’t, and whatever questions you’ve been sitting with.

This month, there’s no shortage of ground to cover.

Join me this Monday, June 29th, at 6 PM Pacific.

If you aren’t a paid subscriber yet, just click the button directly below. I would love for you to join us.

This is the only thing you will ever find behind a paywall. I believe the information I share is too important not to make available to everyone.