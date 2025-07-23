Join Me TONIGHT For Another Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar

Save Our Skies: Two Years In—Where We Started and Where We’re Headed

It’s been two years since the Save Our Skies journey began, a mission that started with clear goals but soon morphed into something much larger (and, yes, occasionally more explosive than anticipated). What began as a singular mission has grown to encompass not one, but two converging crises. Tonight, I'll peel back the layers, revisit our evolving understanding, and share what we’ve uncovered along the way.

One Story, Two Crises

Save Our Skies isn’t just about sounding the alarm; it’s about telling the whole story. Our process has been all about merging two powerful narratives, each critical in its own right. Both demand urgent attention—both have reshaped our understanding of what’s happening overhead and behind the scenes.

Legal Pathways: The Petition for Rule Making

Tonight, I’ll walk you through why we’ve chosen the legal route, a Petition for Rule Making, and break down why such a move is not just clever strategy, but a necessary step for real, lasting change.



The tally of citations accompanying our forthcoming Petition for Rule Making currently totals:

Total citations (including reports, studies, petitions, and laws): 118

Estimated peer-reviewed scientific studies : ~76

Government reports or agency sources : ~24

Legal cases / statutes /public comments : ~10

News & secondary sources: ~8

If you’ve been tracking our progress, you’ll know that legal red tape isn’t just for bureaucrats; sometimes you’ve got to wade through the weeds to clear the sky.

Your Questions, Answered

Been following my videos or previous posts and burning to ask a darn good question? Now’s your moment. Whether it was my commentary on the “coal fly ash myth” or a recent SOS Swarm Webinar, I invite your questions, no subject is too thorny, and skepticism is always welcome.

If you haven’t seen these posts, here they are! They are a primer for our Save Our Sky webinars!

AND:

Join Us: TONIGHT at 6 PM Pacific

Be on the cutting edge of the latest geoengineering information and compilation!

Don’t be shy—bring your curiosity, your concerns, and a heaping scoop of skepticism. Here’s your invite to tonight’s Zoom gathering:

Zoom link : https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84563674018?pwd=QSChxS6K9kfTQxHtqAMpoWew6tabaG.1

Meeting ID : 845 6367 4018

Passcode: 323842

Let’s pull back the curtain together. See you at 6!

