My team and I have unveiled numerous insights throughout the past year during our bi-monthly Save Our Skies (SOS) SWARM webinars, which occur on the second Tuesday and fourth Wednesday of each month. I invite you to join me for tonight's webinar at 6 pm PDT to stay apprised of our latest developments, collaborative efforts, and how we can help you read the skies.

We have been diligently advancing our Save Our Skies geoengineering initiatives and adapting our strategies as necessary. We are now transitioning into a new phase, laying the groundwork for our upcoming legal efforts. It's a runway that we have to travel (no pun intended), and we have much work to do, but I will share with you as much as I can and help you in your respective areas!

Tonight, 6 pm PDT!

During this SOS SWARM webinar, I will share what our SOS SkyWatchers team has been up to, how to test rainwater samples for heavy metals, read flight tracker apps, etc.

Mark your calendar for a special SOS Swarm Webinar with guest Cal Washington, founder of Inpowermovement.com and creator of the Notice of Liabilities (NOLs). Cal will join us on April 24th, 6 pm PDS, and will share with us for the first time their newly created NOLs for geoengineering. While this draft has been focused on Canada and its laws, much information applies to the US, and the US version is on its way as well.

Then……

MARK YOUR CALENDAR for my next Clear the Air with Reinette on Thursday, April 18th at 6 pm PDT for paid subscribers ONLY! This is the ONLY thing I ever have behind a paywall as a thank you to my paid subscribers. Link and reminder will be sent out 48 hours before the event!

