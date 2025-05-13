Just a friendly reminder to set your alarms: the Save Our Skies Swarm webinar is happening TONIGHT at 6 pm Pacific. If you’ve ever wondered what really goes on above our heads, beyond the usual flight patterns and the occasional rogue weather balloon, this is your chance to get the inside scoop.

We’ll be taking a hard look at the last two years of Save Our Skies: the victories, the setbacks, and the legal labyrinth we’ve been navigating (sometimes with a map, sometimes with a flashlight and a lot of coffee). You’ll hear how we got to this point, where we’re headed next, and what you can expect in the coming months, because if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that transparency is not a word often uttered in the geoengineering world.

We’ll break down our legal strategy, share what we’ve uncovered (and what’s been conveniently swept under the rug), and separate fact from fiction- because let’s face it, there’s a lot of both swirling around out there.

Our goal remains the same: to empower you with fundamental tools for regaining your agency, to teach you how to read the sky for yourself, and to remind you that when it comes to the truth, relying on official narratives is a bit like asking the fox for a chicken coop inventory.

TONIGHT: Tuesday, May 13th, 6 PM Pacific

Meeting ID: 817 5961 4502

Passcode: 231173

Bring your questions, your skepticism, and your curiosity. We’re here to answer them all, no matter how thorny, technical, or “out there” they might seem. If you’ve been following along, you know we don’t shy away from the uncomfortable truths or the inconvenient connections.

So grab your notebook, your favorite beverage, and join us tonight. Let’s keep the conversation (and the skies) clear. See you at 6 pm Pacific!

