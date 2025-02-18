Join Us Tomorrow for the First International Panel on Geoengineering & Weather Manipulation
Uncovering the unseen forces in the sky! A call to action for citizens worldwide!
TOMORROW IS THE DAY!
Join us tomorrow, Wednesday, February 19th at 11 AM Pacific time, for a watershed moment in exposing the stark reality of atmospheric weaponization. Our First International Panel on Geoengineering & Weather Manipulation will unveil groundbreaking evidence that sheds light on the deliberate manipulation of our skies, presenting a clear and present danger to national and international security.
This pivotal event will lay bare the far-reaching implications of these covert operations, which pose an unprecedented risk to all of humanity. As we pull back the curtain on these clandestine activities, we invite citizens worldwide to bear witness to this crucial revelation and join us in demanding immediate action to safeguard our shared atmosphere and future.
While our 500 online seats filled rapidly, you can still watch the livestream, which will be broadcast to over 37 countries across every continent. Join us in this pivotal moment as we advocate for transparency, accountability, and the protection of our shared atmosphere. We are expected approximately 10,000 livestream viewers.
This event marks a crucial turning point, as clear, evidentiary research from our European team lays the foundation for understanding how our atmosphere has been manipulated. We'll discuss:
Detailed analysis of mysterious fibers found in various regions
Alarming laboratory results revealing complex chemical structures
Potential health and environmental impacts of these atmospheric alterations
Our distinguished panel of experts from Switzerland will present their findings following 2 years of extensive testing, and engage in critical discussions about the urgent need for a global ban on geoengineering, weather manipulation practices, and the weaponization of our skies.
This is more than just a scientific discourse - it's a call to action for citizens worldwide. The research presented will serve as a cornerstone for future investigations, policy-making, and the fight to ensure clean skies for generations to come.
Together, we can demand an end to these potentially harmful practices and work towards a future with truly blue skies. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a global movement for atmospheric protection and environmental justice.
Weren’t able to register? You can still watch the LIVESTREAM. 🎥🔗. Click the Image BELOW.
Distinguished Panel Participants
Switzerland:
- Hansjörg Grether, Dipl.-Ing. – Application Chemist
- Philipp Zeller – Ph.D. Physicist
- Christian Oesch – President, Swiss Association WIR
United States:
- Reinette Senum – President, Founder of GenSeven & Save Our Skies
- Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD – Physician & Researcher
- J. Marvin Herndon, Ph.D. – Nuclear Geophysicist
I look forward having you join us for this historic online event!
An American Summary of the “Spider Web/Silks From The Sky
This is why we are holding this webinar: these mysterious webs are being found throughout Europe and the U.S. Citizens throughout both continents have been collecting samples, and while the EU team has spent two years studying these webs, citizen investigators are also taking up the microscope for their own investigation.
This Substack post revisits an investigation from November 2024 regarding the unusual "Spider Web/Silk Chem Trails" found in California. Microscopic analysis conducted by a team (FM8, Alien Morphology, Will: Micronaut, and Unhackable Animal) reveals the presence of blue nanofibers/nanofilaments, some of which appear hollow.
The investigation also identified pellets encased within filaments, potentially algae spores or synthetic biology.
The findings suggest that these webs are a complex mixture of a synthetic technology and other materials present in the atmosphere.
To read the entire article and peruse more slides of these mystery webs, go to:
If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….
Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks for this, Reinette.
But why is Dean Wigington not a panelist?
For myself, the obvious first line of inquiry should be the jet fuel that is supplied by the Oil majors - Exxon, Chevron, BP and Shell. Specifically, the amount of toxic metal in the mix which generates combustion ash spewed into the upper atmosphere. How much of this is actually necessary for engine efficiency? If, as I believe, the quantity is orders of magnitude greater than is necessary, then something more insidious is going on. It is my hypothesis that it is predominantly a covert and perverted form of the thermal radiation management proposed several years ago.
Modification of cirrus clouds to reduce global warming
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/4/4/045102
It proposed the establishment of an optimal seeding regime of 10-15 ice nuclei per litre of atmosphere which would result in few but large ice crystals leading to a reduction in cirrus coverage and a resulting cooling effect.
Now it doesn’t take a huge leap of logic to imagine what would happen if in the model, you switched the cirrus seeding to an “over-seeding regime” of well over 16 ice nuclei per litre. You would get warming at the poles and throughout the troposphere and cooling of the stratosphere.
Apply the “over-seeding regime”, primarily to the northern hemisphere and the north pole and you arrive at what has actually been happening since 1970.
Of course, no need to lead with my hypothesis, just get hold of some damn jet fuel and analyze it independently. I recall Marvin Herndon telling me he just needed ten gallons of the stuff and he would do it. I asked him if he wore a ten gallon hat that he could use to surreptitiously smuggle the required amount back to his lab.
Counterfeiting Clouds
https://hughboone.substack.com/p/a-study-in-infra-red-part-7
Solar Radiation MISmanagement
https://hughboone.substack.com/p/a-study-in-infra-red-part-8