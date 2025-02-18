TOMORROW IS THE DAY!

Join us tomorrow, Wednesday, February 19th at 11 AM Pacific time, for a watershed moment in exposing the stark reality of atmospheric weaponization. Our First International Panel on Geoengineering & Weather Manipulation will unveil groundbreaking evidence that sheds light on the deliberate manipulation of our skies, presenting a clear and present danger to national and international security.

This pivotal event will lay bare the far-reaching implications of these covert operations, which pose an unprecedented risk to all of humanity. As we pull back the curtain on these clandestine activities, we invite citizens worldwide to bear witness to this crucial revelation and join us in demanding immediate action to safeguard our shared atmosphere and future.

While our 500 online seats filled rapidly, you can still watch the livestream, which will be broadcast to over 37 countries across every continent. Join us in this pivotal moment as we advocate for transparency, accountability, and the protection of our shared atmosphere. We are expected approximately 10,000 livestream viewers.

This event marks a crucial turning point, as clear, evidentiary research from our European team lays the foundation for understanding how our atmosphere has been manipulated. We'll discuss:

Detailed analysis of mysterious fibers found in various regions

Alarming laboratory results revealing complex chemical structures

Potential health and environmental impacts of these atmospheric alterations

Our distinguished panel of experts from Switzerland will present their findings following 2 years of extensive testing, and engage in critical discussions about the urgent need for a global ban on geoengineering, weather manipulation practices, and the weaponization of our skies.

This is more than just a scientific discourse - it's a call to action for citizens worldwide. The research presented will serve as a cornerstone for future investigations, policy-making, and the fight to ensure clean skies for generations to come.

Together, we can demand an end to these potentially harmful practices and work towards a future with truly blue skies. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a global movement for atmospheric protection and environmental justice.

Distinguished Panel Participants

Switzerland:

- Hansjörg Grether, Dipl.-Ing. – Application Chemist

- Philipp Zeller – Ph.D. Physicist

- Christian Oesch – President, Swiss Association WIR

United States:

- Reinette Senum – President, Founder of GenSeven & Save Our Skies

- Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD – Physician & Researcher

- J. Marvin Herndon, Ph.D. – Nuclear Geophysicist

I look forward having you join us for this historic online event!

An American Summary of the “Spider Web/Silks From The Sky

This is why we are holding this webinar: these mysterious webs are being found throughout Europe and the U.S. Citizens throughout both continents have been collecting samples, and while the EU team has spent two years studying these webs, citizen investigators are also taking up the microscope for their own investigation.

Mysterious webs under a microscope

This Substack post revisits an investigation from November 2024 regarding the unusual "Spider Web/Silk Chem Trails" found in California. Microscopic analysis conducted by a team (FM8, Alien Morphology, Will: Micronaut, and Unhackable Animal) reveals the presence of blue nanofibers/nanofilaments, some of which appear hollow.

The investigation also identified pellets encased within filaments, potentially algae spores or synthetic biology.

The findings suggest that these webs are a complex mixture of a synthetic technology and other materials present in the atmosphere.

To read the entire article and peruse more slides of these mystery webs, go to:



