The Outrageous.



That’s what it’s all boiled down to: the more outrageous you are online, the better.

What was once a shining example of citizen journalism and online investigation has now devolved into a cringeworthy echo of that infamous Happy Days episode, when the once-beloved Fonzie (played by Henry Winkler) strapped on water skis and “jumped the shark” to keep the show’s ratings afloat.

That’s the image that comes to mind when I see the growing trend of creators doing whatever it takes to snag subscribers and clicks-like the recent spectacle of Mike Adams and Dr. Jane Ruby, once credible voices, now “jumping the shark” with microscopic dust theatrics, warning of translucent “diploid” structures poised to invade. It feels like a script ripped from a B-movie.

I get it. Subscriptions are dropping across the board- podcasts, Substack, YouTube, once-alternative news outlets, you name it.

Why?

Since the advent of ChatGPT, the market has been flooded like biblical times.

More people are writing on Substack, many using AI to do all the heavy lifting, including churning out entire articles. Others, like myself, use AI as a research or grammatical tool but still believe in the art of crafting our own work.

Now we’re swimming in a sea of podcasters, citizen journalists, and self-proclaimed “activists” who claim to have confronted “chemtrail pilots” just to jump the shark, rake in clicks, and land interviews.

“It’s a dog-eat-dog world,” as Norm once quipped on Cheers, “and I’m wearing Milk Bone underwear.”

Share

That’s exactly what it feels like.

THE SOCIAL MEDIA SLUMP?

A 2023 Gartner analysis warns social media may be headed for collapse. Over half of consumers believe platform quality has decayed, citing misinformation, toxic users, bots, and AI’s role in polluting feeds. Gone are the days of genuine updates from friends—they are replaced by influencer ads and paid placements. The 2023 analysis expects that by this year, 2025, 50% of users will abandon or drastically limit their use.

When Gartner surveyed 263 consumers, 53% said social media has worsened compared to prior years. The culprits?

Misinformation

Toxic user bases

Bot prevalence

AI-generated content

CHATGPT EATING ITS OWN TAIL

I recently had an eye-opening experience with ChatGPT. One of our Save Our Skies consultants used it to draft the first version of our Petition for Rule Making, compiling studies, statistics, and legal cases for the reference page. On the surface, it looked polished, like an AI-generated image of the ideal nuclear family.

You know the type: one mother, one father, and a set of children. It's a wholesome tableau until you zoom in and notice the dad has three eyes, the mother has two sets of arms, and one child is floating footless.

ChatGPT churns out these uncanny approximations. If you need substance-accuracy, nuance, value, you’re still better off flexing your own muscle. When I clicked through the Petition for Rule Making’s links to verify authors and dates, the façade crumbled. Studies existed, but the authors’ names didn’t match. Dates were wrong. Links led to “404 errors.” The details were as murky as that three-eyed dad and his multi-limbed wife.

ChatGPT sucks at nuance.

I don’t believe AI will ever take over the planet—it lacks the sentient intuition to discern fact from fiction, satire from sincerity, or bona fide truth from disinformation. But I do believe it could be the death knell for independent writers and citizen journalists, as the market floods with AI-generated slop resembling an endless online circle-jerk.

Millions now rely on AI for research and writing, oblivious to the self-cannibalizing loop we’re trapped in. How long until the vast majority of essays and investigations regurgitate the same sludge, like a snake consuming its own tail?

I’m not alone. Colleagues keep asking: “Are you seeing this slump too?”

It’s not easing. Social media, once a lifeline for independent voices, is drowning in a supersaturation of content, much of it AI-generated or bot-driven. This overstuffed, algorithmically manicured “newsstream” forces creators to jump the shark just to keep their audiences.

We are witnessing the era of “desperate times, desperate measures” online.

It’s a damn shame.

This isn’t nostalgia for cat memes and Cheers reruns. It’s a hunger for authenticity in a landscape that feels increasingly transactional. While platforms like TikTok and WhatsApp still grow, users are fleeing commercialized feeds for smaller, less algorithmic spaces.

The message to creators?

Adapt or be left behind.

My suggestion. Keep it real.

In a world where AI churns out content faster than we can fact-check, and social media feeds are clogged with bots and clickbait, the real victims are independent voices fighting to be heard. But all is not lost. The antidote to this digital chaos is authenticity, investigative rigor, thoughtful storytelling, and refusing to sacrifice integrity for fleeting clicks.

As readers and creators, we must demand more than sensational theatrics and recycled noise. It’s time to reclaim the narrative, support genuine journalism, and build communities that value truth over algorithms.

Because if we don’t, the only thing left swimming in this sea of content will be the shark itself, devouring everything in its path.

WHAT WE CAN ALL DO

So, what can you do to push back against this tidal wave of AI noise and shark-jumping spectacle?



Start by following the money. Use tools like IRS 990 forms to investigate the funding sources of news outlets and nonprofits and uncover who’s really bankrolling the chaos.

Support creators who are transparent about their AI use or, better yet, rely on human craftsmanship to deliver authentic content. Build and engage with local networks- hyperlocal forums, newsletters, and meetups- where bot armies can’t drown out authentic voices.

Be relentless in fact-checking. Treat AI-generated citations like that three-eyed dad, and double-check every link and author with tools like the Wayback Machine. Reward nuance by sharing content that prioritizes depth over dopamine hits. Remember, algorithms follow your clicks, so starve the sharks.

Finally, unplug strategically by trimming your social media use to platforms that still foster genuine connection, such as niche communities or encrypted groups. The battle for truth isn’t just fought in headlines but won in our choices whenever we open a tab or hit “subscribe.”

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….