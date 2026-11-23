Just as researchers begin to explore the extraordinary relationship between hemp’s natural compounds and the human body’s endocannabinoid system, Washington is moving to restrict access to many full-spectrum hemp products.

In this revealing conversation, I sit down with Inesa Ponomariovaite, founder and CEO of Nesa’s Hemp, to explore the little-known science of CBDA, the potential benefits of preserving hemp in its natural form, and a looming federal deadline that could dramatically change what Americans can legally purchase.

It’s a disturbing collision between emerging science, personal health choices, and federal policy. And with December 11 approaching, it’s a conversation worth having now.

What if one of nature’s oldest and most remarkable medicinal plants contains far more therapeutic potential than we’ve ever fully understood? And what if, just as researchers are beginning to unravel its relationship with the human body, the federal government is preparing to restrict access to some of its naturally occurring compounds?

I recently sat down with Inesa Ponomariovaite, founder and CEO of Nesa’s Hemp, for a fascinating conversation that took me into territory I knew surprisingly little about, despite living in a region where cannabis cultivation has been part of the landscape for decades.

We explored the body’s endocannabinoid system, an extraordinary biological network involved in regulating numerous functions throughout the human body, and the emerging research surrounding compounds such as CBDA, which occurs naturally in raw hemp. Inesa also shared her deeply personal journey, including her mother’s cancer diagnosis, the experiences that led her to investigate this plant, and why she believes conventional hemp processing may be overlooking some of its most valuable properties.

Some of her claims are provocative, and there are important questions about what the science can substantiate. But the underlying biology is fascinating, particularly when we consider how much remains to be discovered about the relationship between cannabinoids and human physiology.

And then our conversation turned to something far more immediate.

On December 11, 2026, sweeping changes to federal hemp law are scheduled to take effect, with potentially enormous consequences for farmers, small businesses, and Americans who use full-spectrum hemp products.

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The changes were included in Section 781 of a federal spending law enacted in November 2025. Rather than simply restricting intoxicating or artificially manufactured cannabinoids, the legislation also establishes a remarkably low threshold for certain naturally occurring compounds found in finished hemp products.

Among its provisions is a limit of just 0.4 milligrams of total THC and certain related cannabinoids per container. The calculation includes THCA, a naturally occurring precursor to THC that does not itself produce the same intoxicating effects as THC.

But what does 0.4 milligrams actually mean?

Most people hear a number like that and have absolutely no frame of reference. So consider this example.

Imagine purchasing a bottle of full-spectrum hemp oil containing 80 milligrams of total THC, including any THCA calculated as THC. Under the new federal threshold, that single bottle would contain 200 times the amount allowed in one container.

To put that into perspective, if you tried to divide the same oil into smaller packages without changing its formulation, you would theoretically need 200 separate containers , each holding no more than 0.4 milligrams, just to satisfy that particular limit.

Even a bottle containing only 10 milligrams would exceed the limit by a factor of 25.

And here’s the important part: The restriction applies to the entire container, not to each dose, drop, or serving.

You couldn’t simply dilute the original bottle into four gallons of liquid and make it compliant. The total amount of THC would remain the same, regardless of how much water or oil you added, so long as it remained in a single container.

These are illustrative calculations, not laboratory measurements of Nesa’s Hemp products. But they reveal just how consequential the new threshold could be for full-spectrum formulations, including products that are not intended to intoxicate their users.

And this is precisely the concern Inesa raises during our interview.

While supporters of the restrictions point to legitimate concerns about intoxicating and inadequately regulated hemp products, the law’s consequences could reach well beyond those products. Some full-spectrum CBD preparations containing naturally occurring trace amounts of THC could lose their status as federally legal hemp, even when their intended purpose has nothing to do with getting high.

Inesa recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with congressional offices about the legislation. She also described the immediate challenges facing her company in Illinois, where separate state restrictions have already affected her operations. She believes many lawmakers and consumers do not fully understand the distinctions between different cannabinoids, the methods used to process hemp, and the possible consequences of applying such a restrictive threshold across a diverse marketplace.

Her concerns raise larger questions about how we regulate plants, evaluate emerging science, protect consumers, and preserve access to products people have been legally purchasing for years.

I encourage you to watch this entire interview. Whether you’re familiar with hemp or know almost nothing about it, there’s much to explore, including the remarkable endocannabinoid system, the differences between raw and processed cannabinoids, and the scientific questions surrounding compounds that rarely enter mainstream conversations.

I certainly learned a great deal. And I suspect many of you will walk away with questions you hadn’t considered before.

But there’s also a legislative deadline approaching, and citizens deserve to understand what’s happening while they still have an opportunity to participate in the discussion.

THE LEGISLATION: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Federal law: Public Law 119-37, Section 781

Subsequent extension: Public Law 119-103

Scheduled effective date for the broader restrictions: December 11, 2026

The legislation changes the federal definition of hemp in several important ways. It includes THCA in the calculation of total THC, excludes specified synthetic or manufactured cannabinoids, and establishes a combined 0.4-milligram-per-container threshold for finished hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

Products that no longer qualify as hemp under the federal definition may fall under federal controlled-substance restrictions. This does not mean that all hemp or all CBD is being banned. It does mean that many existing products, including some non-intoxicating full-spectrum formulations, could be affected.

Read the Congressional Research Service analysis:

https://www.everycrsreport.com/reports/IF13136.html

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HOW TO LEARN MORE AND MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD

1. Visit Nesa’s Hemp and follow the Save Hemp campaign.

https://www.nesashemp.com/

During our interview, Inesa encouraged listeners to visit her website, sign up for campaign updates, and participate in her congressional outreach efforts. She is organizing additional communications and plans to provide specific contacts and suggested language for those who wish to participate.

2. Find and contact your congressional representatives.

https://www.congress.gov/members

Ask your senators and representative how they are addressing the December 11 deadline, whether they support changes to the current per-container threshold, and how they believe federal policy should distinguish intoxicating products from non-intoxicating, full-spectrum hemp preparations.

Click the image above to contact Congress about this issue!

3. Examine alternative legislative proposals.

One proposal discussed by hemp advocates is the Lawful Hemp Protection Act, which seeks a different regulatory framework involving cannabinoid limits, product testing, labeling, age restrictions, and other consumer protections. Review the proposal and its provisions to determine whether it addresses your concerns.

The December 11 deadline is approaching. Whatever your views on cannabis, hemp, or medical freedom, the public deserves to understand what Congress has enacted and how these changes could affect businesses, researchers, and consumers.

Watch the interview. Investigate the science. Read the legislation. And make your voice heard.

Because decisions affecting our health, our livelihoods, and our choices deserve public scrutiny and informed participation.

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