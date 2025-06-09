Los Angeles is once again a flashpoint for unrest, but what's unfolding now is not your typical protest. The city is witnessing what many are calling an insurrection—a dangerous escalation of violence, looting, and attacks on law enforcement that is being allowed to metastasize under the watch of LA Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom.

The current turmoil in LA isn't just about a reaction to immigration raids or federal intervention, though those are the sparks. The real fuel comes from a border policy or lack thereof, that has been wide open since the Biden administration took office, as I covered earlier last year, HERE.

Which leads us to today….

The city is witnessing what many are calling an insurrection—a dangerous escalation of violence, looting, and attacks on law enforcement that is being allowed to metastasize under the watch of Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom.

Newsom has the audacity to blame this chaos on Trump.

Funny, I don't remember Trump insisting on open borders and sanctuary cities:

Share

None of what's unfolding in Los Angeles can be dismissed as spontaneous or grassroots.

Molotov cocktails made from Modelo bottles are being hurled at federal agents in LA, with locals cheering on the attackers. This isn't just a riot—it's an assault by foreign combatants targeting our federal officers.



I would call them sleeper cells, and it looks like they have been activated.

Simply driving through LA has become a dangerous sport.

Nobody is safe:

The city's current unrest, marked by violent clashes with law enforcement, widespread property destruction, and an atmosphere of lawlessness, bears the hallmarks of orchestrated chaos. It's a script we've seen before: just as pallets of bricks mysteriously appeared during the BLM riots, the current turmoil is too coordinated, too fueled, and too convenient to be organic.

In LA, cinder blocks have appeared out of nowhere.

The question isn't just who's rioting but who's bankrolling and enabling it.

Mayor Bass has some nerve: She just accused ICE of sparking "outrage, chaos, fear, and terror" and slammed the door on federal troops with a clear message: The National Guard is not welcome in her city.

Well, 2,000 National Guard have arrived, and I'm sure more are on their way to the other cities where this will be boiling over, as if on cue.

And these cities as well:

The federal government is preparing to escalate this with reports just coming in that Black Hawk helicopters are landing in suburban streets, unloading boxes and boxes of ammunition:

THE FAILURE OF SANCTUARY CITIES

Sanctuary cities like LA didn't become magnets for violent migrants by accident. This was a deliberate policy choice embraced by local and state leaders who rolled out the welcome mat for those crossing the border, including individuals, many of whom are gang members or have serious criminal records.

This is the same playbook we have been witnessing throughout Europe, and it has been a major factor in the fall of the EU, with the blessings of their leaders, like the U.S.

Bass is doing nothing to stop California’s fall::

While Bass claims it’s all under control, we have this:

The Los Angeles Police Department is “overwhelmed”, according to Chief Jim McDonnell.

What we are seeing transpire in the "cities of angels" is a rinse-and-repeat scenario; city leaders have provided cover for undocumented immigrants, even as federal authorities warn of the risks. Now, the chickens are coming home to roost: violent elements are being turned loose to attack federal agents, loot businesses, and tear apart the fabric of the city.

Now, we have 500 active-duty Marines coming to the scene because of the lack of response on the part of Bass and Newscum:

The fingerprints of the global criminal cabal are all over this crisis. It's not just about street-level agitators; it's about who's pulling the strings behind the scenes. Taxpayer-funded groups with ties to the Democratic Party, Rhino Republicans, and other foreign interests have been front and center in organizing these protests.

Meanwhile, Bass and Newsom have been anything but decisive. For all his posturing, Newsom comes across as an out-of-touch leader, while Bass's reluctance to restore order—similar to last January's LA fires—has made LA a battleground. Both seem willing to let the city burn if it means scoring political points against the Trump administration.

It's a troubling reality for Los Angeles, a city of roughly 10 million residents. Among them, as many as a million are undocumented immigrants, many of whom have little incentive to embrace American values or allegiance.

The presence of such a large population with uncertain legal status has long fueled debate over sanctuary policies and their consequences, which we are now seeing transpire. With violent unrest erupting and foreign flags waving in protest, concerns about loyalty and civic responsibility are boiling.

When a city leader fails to restore order, actively refuses federal assistance, and defends policies that fuel the unrest, one has to ask: Shouldn't the mayor be the first person held to account?

People of LA and throughout the nation are pissed and are calling it everything from domestic terrorism to an insurrection:

It's incredible how The People can see this, but our California leaders cannot.

So, as a refresher, an INSURRECTION is a violent uprising or organized rebellion against an established government, authority, or ruler, typically involving acts of open revolt, armed resistance, or attempts to overthrow lawful authority.

Legal Definition (U.S.):

Under U.S. law, insurrection is a violent uprising against the authority or government of the United States. It is addressed in the U.S. Constitution (Article I, Section 8, and Section 3 of the 14th Amendment) and federal statutes (e.g., 18 U.S. Code § 2383), which prohibit inciting, assisting, or participating in an insurrection.

If this were any other city, if the politics were any less partisan, you'd expect swift action. However, the rules seem different in LA until the flames get close enough to City Hall.

Where have we seen this before?

THE CHESSBOARD

Bass is no ordinary leader. Her leadership position was a long strategy chess move, similar to Obomba's.

Long before Bass took the helm of the city, she was an active participant in the Venceremos Brigade. This radical leftist group organized solidarity trips to communist Cuba in the 1970s. At a time when it was illegal for Americans to travel to Cuba, Bass made multiple visits, reportedly as many as seven, to work and immerse herself in Fidel Castro's revolutionary culture.

Bass's involvement with the brigade attracted many American radicals and Castro supporters to this suspicious and underground activity. Decades later, she returned to Cuba, legally accompanying President Obama on an "official diplomatic trip" in 2016. As the city grapples with chaos, these chapters of Bass's past return to haunt her.

Who does she serve? It doesn't look like she serves Californians, but a different master.

Tom Homan lays it out plain: if LA Mayor Karen Bass is harboring illegal aliens, she'll go to prison—Democrats shouldn’t be above the law.

I say, handcuff that criminal!

In the meantime, while MSM was giving Bass & Co. cover over the last couple of days, claiming this was nothing more than a "peaceful protest,"…….

… Finally, a reporter admitted that the demonstrators who were out earlier in the protest did not resemble all the people when this began and stated, “This crowd is different."

Let's be clear: the people at the heart of this unrest aren't interested in respecting American laws. They exploit our system, drain our resources, and, in some cases, openly mock our values—sometimes while waving foreign flags, as if to underscore their disdain for the nation they're tearing apart.

The chaos is a direct challenge to federal authority, and Trump is responding with a heavy-handed response, deploying the National Guard to restore order because it's getting out of hand.

Case in point: last night, HWY 101 was taken over:

In addition, last night, anti-ICE (anti-America) rioters were hit with non-lethal rounds as violent clashes erupted with law enforcement.

I imagine the violence will only escalate and spread across the nation.

WHEN IS ENOUGH ENOUGH?

The real victims here are the people of California who are left to wonder: How much more will they tolerate before demanding real accountability from their leaders? The current crisis is a wake-up call that requires outrage and a thorough investigation into who's continuously funding, organizing, and benefiting from the chaos.

We need arrests, not just hyperbole.

This isn't just about undocumented families seeking a better life; it's about the influx of hardened criminals, many released from prisons in South America, and violent gang members who, through the efforts of NGOs and tax supported Soros operations, were guided and supported into way into American cities for this very reason: chaos and societal breakdown.



Clearly, these sleeper cells have remained quiet until now and are now being activated, turning what might have been peaceful demonstrations into organized acts of violence, looting, and destruction.

Hold onto your hats. I sense this is just the beginning.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….