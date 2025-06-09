Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Roger Beal
1d

Reinette, in addition to your very valid points, you need to follow the money in the diversity racket. A current example is informative. Jeff Childers, proprietor of the Coffee & Covid blog, raised an interesting point this morning that I have seen discussed nowhere else, one that may point to one of the NGO-sponsored causes of the CA riots.

Deep in Trump's "BBBB" budget bill lies a provision to place a 5% tax on so-called "remittances", the monies shipped out of the US by individuals back to their home countries. These funds - a combination of individuals' legitimate earnings, US taxpayer "contributions", and the product of crime and outright theft, represent a multi-BILLION dollar income stream to Mexico, and to several other CA/SA nations.

Trump's tax would not just keep a small percentage of those funds in the US, it would also require reporting and identification of the remitters to the IRS. This has triggered Claudie Shinebomb and likely several of the NGOs, who dislike losing free money that they didn't earn, but dislike sunlight even more.

Christa Reynolds
1d

Wow you miss nothing… we need to rally the County Sheriff’s in the State of California and they need to tie Gavin or Bass to one dollar of involvement in this insurrection and the Sheriff’s need to arrest these corrupt officials

