A quick rewind: just yesterday, I invited you all to join me for what I promised would be a “historic podcast” on Liberti Horizon, hosted by Michael Joseph.

Well, the conversation did not disappoint. In fact, it soared straight into the stratosphere, sometimes with a little turbulence, always with clarity and candor.

Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com brought his trademark deep dives and info-graphics, David Avocado Wolfe stirred the pot with his unique perspective, and I (your faithful Foghorn) offered my perspective while keeping the connections crisp.

Mr. Jim Lee also announced the official launch of his brand-new website, ChemtrailFacts.com, which is going to blow the geoengineering myths out of the water.

CHECK IT OUT!!!

https://chemtrailfacts.com/

In our podcast discussion last night, we explored the untold history of how our understanding of chemtrails came to be, the practical benefits of reading the skies, and why we’re really finding aluminum in our water and soil samples. We also clarified what geoengineering is and isn’t, examined current anti-geoengineering legislation and what it can and can’t accomplish, and covered so, SO much more.

If you missed this epic conversation live, don’t worry.

You can watch the whole podcast here. The geoengineering conversation begins at the 12:06 mark:

So grab your popcorn….And as always, stay curious, stay courageous, and keep sounding the foghorn.

See you in the comments…

Reinette

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….