It’s that time again, friends. This Friday evening, we’re gathering for another Clear the Air with Reinette…. our monthly Zoom conversation for paid subscribers of the Foghorn Express.

If you’ve joined us before, you know these evenings are something special. And if you haven’t had the pleasure yet, consider this your personal invitation. As I have mentioned many times before, this is the ONLY thing I have behind a paywall… simply as a thank you for your extraordinary support!

Most Substacks don’t do this. Most of what we read online is a one-way street, words on a screen, comments without responses. But I’ve spent decades organizing in real communities, and I know this in my bones: now more than ever, we need to see real faces in a growing digital world. We need to be heard. We need to know we’re not out here on our own.

That’s what Clear the Air is. It’s not a webinar. It’s not a lecture. It’s a conversation: real people, real voices, real connection. We talk about what’s happening in the world, what we’re working on together, and what’s weighing on our hearts. You can jump in, or you can simply listen.

Either way, you belong.

The Zoom link and passcode are just below the paywall. Mark your calendar for Friday at 6 PM Pacific, pour yourself a cup of something good, and come as you are.

If you’ve been on the fence about upgrading, this is one of the best reasons to do it. Become a paid subscriber, and you’ll have a seat at the table this Friday and every month after.

Once you become a paid subscriber, refresh your browser, and the link will be available to you. I would love for you to join us for deep conversation, exploration, questions, laughter, tears, and more!

I can’t wait to see your faces.

With love,

Reinette