As my hunch told me, Hamas has accepted Trump’s peace deal, a sentence few analysts would have dared to type without checking for hallucinations just a week ago.

I took a lot of heat last week when posting this:

I was told no way. Never would happen. However, I trusted my instincts and decided to post this story because, despite the odds, this one felt different.

Negotiation meetings for the ceasefire agreement in Sharm El-Sheikh

However, this monumental announcement marks the official end of an era defined by blood, blockade, and biblical-scale suffering, all 100% by design, with October 7th serving as the kickoff to genocide season, as I covered here in October 2023:

So, as the champagne corks pop in D.C. and Tel Aviv, the rubble still smolders in Gaza, a graveyard of the living and the dead, where “peace” may arrive looking more like a real estate brochure than a reconciliation.

Now comes the part written in ash and sorrow. Gaza’s stories will emerge soon enough: families erased from generations-old streets, ancient olive trees turned to splintered ghosts, and entire neighborhoods reduced to “redevelopment opportunities.”

Share

However, if Netanyahu, the self-appointed overlord of U.S. influencers, and Oracle’s Larry Ellison, the algorithm king himself, have their way… you won’t hear a single beep about it. The world will never see the full magnitude of destruction, and with it, the moral reckoning that should curse Israel’s political architects, Netanyahu chief among them, for lifetimes to come.

We now have, in the mix, the UK’s former Prime Minister and war criminal, Tony Blair, serving as the transitional authority in Gaza and the ever‑so‑smooth emissary of global reconstruction.

One can almost picture it now: a “15‑minute city” rising neatly atop the ruins, a ribbon-cutting ceremony where rubble once roared with children’s laughter. Lavish condos, eco-marketed districts, all brought to you by the same class of technocrats who never seem to miss a chance to monetize catastrophe… and erase the magnitude of destruction and death from our social media feeds and collective memory…. if they get their way.

However, I don’t believe this cockeyed plan will work in the end. Too many have awakened. The horse has escaped; closing the barn door now won’t help.

So, I'm relieved to see that there’s finally a peace deal. Relief is the word, though it’s tangled with rage and grief. I was crawling out of my skin watching what can only be called a modern-day democide unfold in real time. Now that tens of thousands have been slaughtered, most of them children, I’ll never erase the image of their final moments, still calling out for their parents until the very end. And I ask you to do the same because there is a LOT of money pouring into social media and TV ads to convince you that Israel’s death and destruction never happened.

This peace deal may technically mark an end to conflict, but if this is peace, it wears the face of privatized renewal and digital surveillance, not forgiveness. Gaza will be “rebuilt,” but it will not be reborn. And history, as always, will remember who profited from the ashes.

This is the lengths Israel goes to to track, spy, and convince you that you did not see what you thought you saw:

INFLUENCERS & TIKTOK ATTEMPTING TO REWRITE THE GAZA GENOCIDE

So, yes, the bombs may have stopped falling, but the battle over the truth has just begun. In the shadows of Trump’s newly inked peace deal, and on the ashes of Gaza, the chest pieces are already in place to ensure the real story never makes it to your feed. The most recent corporate coup in this war? The TikTok–Oracle handshake, a deal so perfectly timed it might as well have been scripted in Tel Aviv and Silicon Valley.

I truly don’t know why this was filmed, but it was; Netanyahu’s TikTok Influencer class on how to gaslight America:

Now with Charlie Kirk out of the way (either through assassination or witness protection, I dunno), the psychological warfare jumps to the next level.

Netanyahu is attempting to convince Americans that being MAGA means supporting genocide in Israel. How much more twisted can reality get?

Benjamin Netanyahu’s newest brigade doesn’t wear fatigues. Instead, they’re blissfully filtered, ring-lit, and armed with “brand partnerships.” The going rate for loyalty is $7,000 per post, not for a handbag or a makeup line, but for selling a version of reality where Israel is forever the embattled saint, never the aggressor. The aim? Keep the world’s outcry buried under algorithmic noise, stopping any pro-Palestine trend dead in its tracks.

Excuse my French, but WTF????

It’s not enough to lock down the narrative if Israel sees you are simply a churchgoer… now the strategy is to seduce. Day after day, commercial after commercial floods the platforms, flawlessly produced, like glossy lifestyle ads, gently wooing Gen Z into the warm embrace of TikTok.

“This is your time,” they whisper. “Start your career, become famous, get paid.” It’s the perfect bait: a dream of influencer stardom wrapped in a digital Trojan horse.

A dear friend of mine, Jim, notified me about the flood of TikTok ads on shows from National Geographic to you name it. They are everywhere. Here are two of them that Jim captured for us.

Dreamy, right?

No.

Because inside that horse? The quiet conditioning to absorb, without question, the idea that Israel is always right. No dissent necessary. No history lessons required. Just a perpetual cycle of dopamine hits and dollar signs, while the real images from Gaza get buried so deep in content moderation purgatory they may as well have never existed.

Peace deals are signed in conference rooms. Propaganda campaigns are launched in living rooms. And make no mistake, this next war will be fought squarely on our screens.

TikTokers and all Americans, beware.

OTHER RELATED COLUMNS:





Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….