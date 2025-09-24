Well, there went my morning coffee again: Spat out on my lap.



While we were all busy trying to decipher the direction of the bullet that ended Charlie Kirk’s iconic life, an outspoken advocate of the First Amendment, California legislators and California’s Governor Newsom were busy attempting to destroy free speech in the tarnished state of California!

The price of free speech just ballooned, and if Gavin “Censor-in-Chief” Newsom has his way, this Substack post could set back (not ME, as a correction) social media companies a cool seven figures. So welcome, dear readers, to the inaugural million-dollar post. If you’re reading this, it means either you’re in the underground bunker of ideas or your algorithm glitched and let a little truth shine through.

Newsom’s ass; where I suggest he stick SB 771 and AB 715

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?

California’s brave new SB 771 is here to save us from the horrors of “algorithmically amplified hateful content”. Translation: If the robots inside Big Tech platforms think my musings might be a tad too spicy, offbeat, or, in Newsom’s world, challenging, the state could slap them with up to $1 million per offense. That means satire, dissent, or any ideas not stamped “approved” by Governor Gag Order are about to become rarer than rain in Sacramento.

Share

Newsom hasn’t signed the bill yet, but I imagine he’s crawling out of his crib right now, warming up his pen like a baby bottle, in preparation to splash his slick, wet signature all over that bill…. because, honestly, he’s just a whiny baby.

Supporters claim SB 771 will shelter “historically marginalized groups” from online hate, but, seriously, we know it’s a velvet-gloved club to bash anything from Palestine advocacy to questions about Israel, Big Pharma, or, heaven forbid, political taboo, saaaaay, calling out the terrorist organization known as the state of Israel and AIPAC… things like that.



In case Newsom missed it, actual civil rights groups are warning this bill weaponizes “digital profiling and targeted censorship,” and gives the state a blank check to muzzle anyone who lands on the unpopular side of the narrative.

By the way, have I mentioned lately that the State of Israel and its trusty sidekick, AIPAC, are arguably the biggest terrorist organizations on the global stage? They don’t just pull strings; they own the puppet show, dominating and controlling practically every corner of our government and daily lives, making sure their agenda is the only one on the menu. If you thought lobbyists were just polite nudgers, welcome to the heavyweight championship of political muscle flexing, where dissent gets bulldozed and loyalty to their cause is non-negotiable.



And I’m sure they are behind the Charlie Kirk assassination…



I just wanted to state that one for the record, Gavin.

GEARING UP

Meanwhile, tech giants are gearing up for legal battle, arguing SB 771 runs afoul of that pesky First Amendment and the cosmic shield known as Section 230. There’s talk of years of lawsuits, mountains of paperwork, and Supreme Court showdowns that’d make the O.J. trial look like traffic court. But to Newsom, ever the crusader, this is progress.

WHAT IS SECTION 230?

Section 230 is a landmark provision of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 that gives online platforms and service providers broad legal immunity from liability for content posted by their users. In short, it says: if someone posts something inflammatory or even illegal on a website, the website generally isn’t legally responsible for that third-party content, unless it’s breaking federal criminal law, intellectual property law, or specific trafficking laws.

Section 230 also allows tech companies to remove or moderate content in good faith without risking their immunity, thereby fostering the “wild west” of online discourse while enabling platforms to enforce their own rules. Its main goal was to nurture internet innovation and avoid placing unreasonable burdens on sites for what millions of users say online.

This chunk of legalese transformed the internet into what it is today, supporting everything from social networks to blogs to, yes, my Substack page. Without Section 230, posting spicy takes (like this one) could make platforms and users much more vulnerable to lawsuits.

DEJA VU: WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE

This isn’t the first attempt.

Governor Newsom has already made a high-profile push to clamp down on satirical and parody videos, especially those using AI or “deepfake” technology to mock politicians, by signing sweeping laws that risked criminalizing these forms of digital dissent. Almost immediately, creators like the Babylon Bee and other satirists challenged these rules in federal court, arguing that political satire is core protected speech under the First Amendment.

Just this month, a U.S. District Judge struck down California’s restrictive new laws, finding they would “stifle speech before it occurs,” discriminated based on viewpoint, and lacked historical analogs in free societies. The legal victory ensured that Californians (and the rest of the country) remain free to lampoon elected officials like Newsom, no matter how cringe the memes get.

NEWSOM AT IT AGAIN!

Look at this hypocrite:

cvcommunityaction A post shared by @cvcommunityaction

But somebody opened the baby crib, and Newsom has crawled out, pouting his way to the Capitol, ready to strike again with AB 715 … because SB 771 didn’t go far enough; first they attempt to silence the children, then they try to silence the rest of us.

What is CA Assembly Bill 715?

AB 715, also known as the “Educational Equity: Discrimination: Antisemitism Prevention” bill, or, as I like to call it, “Don’t Point Out Your Enemy, ”is California’s latest attempt to bureaucratize the battle against, you guessed it, all that ANTISEMITISM talk going down in K-12 schools because you know how those kindergarteners love to dive into heated political debates during snack time.



This bill comes with the creation of an Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator (I kid you not), think of it as the school hall monitor for what you say in class. This bill is designed to monitor textbooks and classroom chatter for any content that might offend someone’s delicate sensibilities.

It demands that all teaching materials be “factually accurate” and “professionally responsible,” which is just a fancy way of saying, “Don’t rock the boat, don’t stir controversy, and WHATEVER you do, don’t mention Israel!”

We know this has nothing to do with protecting students and is more about creating a curriculum straitjacket that could turn discussions about anything-removed-from-the-menu into reportable offenses.

So, if the thought police had a California chapter, AB 715 would be their new favorite babysitter. Both SB 771 and AB 715 are sitting on Newsom’s high chair, awaiting his signature.

I would say call Newscum and demand he not sign these bills, but I know he has already put his legislative goons up to this, so don’t waste your time calling his office.

But when he does sign these stinky bills, get LOUDER THAN EVER.

So, to Governor “Algorithmic Autocrat” Newsom: kindly take your censorship bill and “shove it” where the sun don’ shine! Free speech wasn’t born in the California capital only to be buried under a mountain of fines and bureaucratic doublespeak. The people still have opinions, wit, and, most importantly, mouths. And if this is my last missive before the penalties kick in, folks, we’re all headed to the Million Dollar Speech Club.

Drinks on me!

That’s the Million Dollar Substack story. If you liked it, share before Gavin’s bots snatch it from your feed.

RELATED COLUMN:

Governor Gavin Newsom & America's Leaders Disturbing Ties to the Secretive Jesuit Order Reinette Senum · November 4, 2023 “I do further promise and declare, that I will have no opinion or will of my own, or any mental reservation, whatever, even as a corpse or cadaver, but will unhesitatingly obey each and every command that I may receive from my superiors in the Militia of the Pope… I furthermore promise and declare that I will, when opportunity presents, make and wage re… Read full story

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….