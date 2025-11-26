Need a Break?

With all the intensity in the headlines these days, a little escape might be precisely what we need. This holiday season, you can gift yourself -- or someone you love -- a virtual journey across Alaska and beyond.

Keep reading to discover the adventure that awaits.

While most of you know me as an activist and human foghorn, in my early years, I had a deep love for extreme adventures. In 1994, I set off to cross Alaska alone in the dead of winter-- a 1,500-mile expedition that took four months and six days to complete.

But more importantly….

“This is an unparalleled tale of self-discovery 120 years in the making, spanning the last frontier, transcending generations, and revealing an epic twist of fate and the legacy it left behind.”

This winter, I’m inviting you on this one-of-a-kind adventure…

Alaska Revisited is a virtual, multi-media storytelling experience that blends rare expedition footage, historic photographs, performance, and a post-show Q&A into an evening meant for all ages. For over a quarter of a century, I’ve performed this as a one-woman show for audiences young and old, sharing the adventure, heart, and mystery of this journey. It is a tale of grit, intuition, synchronicity, and discovery -- one that begins on the ice but reveals its deepest secrets years after the trail is behind me.

Share

There will be only two online performances, followed by a live Q&A:

Tuesday, January 6th at 6:00 PM Pacific

&

Sunday, January 11th at 5:00 PM Pacific

The online, pre-recorded performance lasts approximately 2 hours. Q&A will continue as long as there are questions (Q&A is my favorite part).

Whether you’re joining solo, watching with a partner, gathering friends around the TV, or bringing the whole family, there’s a ticket tier for everyone. And for those who feel called to be part of this but are facing financial hardship, a pay-what-you-can option ensures no one is left out-- because stories are meant to be shared, not gated.

Alaska Revisited is for adventurers, seekers, dreamers, elders, teens, families, and anyone who feels the tug of something bigger than themselves. It’s a story that offers a rare window into how fate, courage, and intuition can collide in ways no one could predict.

Grab your friends and family, get your popcorn, and join me for this one-of-a-kind experience.

Featured Video Soundtrack:

Savfk - In The Desert is under a Creative Commons BY 4.0 license.

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

Music powered by BreakingCopyright:

‘In The Desert’ by @SavfkMusic | Epic ...

https://breakingcopyright.com





Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated.