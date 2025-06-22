Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
21hEdited

From one angle, that largely sums it up. At it's core however, he's pushing the NWO plan of the psychopathic, satanic elites and their masonic cabal....it's not just about money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
21h

Like Donald, I'd give my right ear for that kind of money. Or maybe just the lobe. Or was it the top of the ear? I forget. Donald forgets. He's a fast healer. He heals at warp speed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
86 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Reinette Senum
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture