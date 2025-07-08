Netanyahu Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize
The world has turned completely upside down.
While working on a different Substack post, I had to pause and run for the toilet (not really, but you’ll get my point). I couldn’t believe my eyes…..
Some days, words just don’t cut it, and this is one of those day. If you need proof that reality has flipped on its head, look no further than that surreal dinner scene: Netanyahu, grinning like the cat that caught the canary, surrounded by a cadre of hawkish loyalists, leaning across the table to present Trump with his official Peace Prize nomination.
Yes, you read that right.
Trump, Peace Prize, delivered by the Zionist architect of endless wars and genocide..
I guess if they can give it to Obama, they can hand it over to anyone.
It’s as if Orwell’s playbook is now required reading in global politics:
War is Peace
Ignorance is Strength
Freedom is Slavey
This is the diabolical smile of the world’s biggest war criminal, as if he would recognize peace if it slapped him across the face.
You can’t make this stuff up. And yet, here we are.
THE CASE OF THE VANISHING EPSTEIN FILES: NOW YOU SEE THEM, NOW YOU DON’T
In the meantime, reporter Peter Doocy confronts Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Attorney General Pam Bondi saying she had the Epstein files "ON MY DESK."
She diverts and talks about overall crime in the U.S. going down…
Is there one single American who buys this?
Peter Doocy doesn’t, and he didn’t miss a beat, quoting Bondi’s own words from a Fox News interview, and then pressing Leavitt for answers: What happened to that list?
After all, Bondi had previously told the world she was reviewing it at Trump’s direction, yet the Department of Justice now insists, official memo in hand, that no such list exists.
Leavitt’s response was a textbook example of political deflection.
She insisted Bondi was referring to “the entirety of all the paperwork” related to Epstein’s crimes, not a specific client list. She then quickly pivoted to touting the administration’s record on putting “bad people behind bars” and the supposed downward trend in overall U.S. crime.
For those who had been promised bombshell revelations, the exchange was yet another round of political musical chairs: the elusive “Epstein files” remain out of reach, replaced once again by talking points and shifting narratives.
Me thinks Trump’s Epstein ties are like a bad sequel—more twists than he’s letting on. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, Trump’s former “ex-girlfriend” in the Twitter soap opera, keeps dropping juicy hints like he’s got the director’s cut.
Another sad day for Truth and Transparency in America.
At what point do Americans finally draw the line and demand that any elected official with connections to Zionism, Israel, AIPAC, or holding dual citizenship is disqualified from ever holding office again?
This: "At what point do Americans finally draw the line and demand that any elected official with connections to Zionism, Israel, AIPAC, or holding dual citizenship is disqualified from ever holding office again?"
Congress just passed a BRUTAL BETRAYAL BILL that robs from the poor and neediest to give more to the rapacious rich and psychotic murderous Military Industrial Complex, NOT what Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness and promoting The General Welfare is supposed to be!
We the People must restore The Constitutional Republic!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
This horrifying Governor 'Gulag' Hochul, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! And kinetic military ops!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.