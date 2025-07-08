While working on a different Substack post, I had to pause and run for the toilet (not really, but you’ll get my point). I couldn’t believe my eyes…..

Some days, words just don’t cut it, and this is one of those day. If you need proof that reality has flipped on its head, look no further than that surreal dinner scene: Netanyahu, grinning like the cat that caught the canary, surrounded by a cadre of hawkish loyalists, leaning across the table to present Trump with his official Peace Prize nomination.

Yes, you read that right.

Trump, Peace Prize, delivered by the Zionist architect of endless wars and genocide..

I guess if they can give it to Obama, they can hand it over to anyone.

It’s as if Orwell’s playbook is now required reading in global politics:

War is Peace

Ignorance is Strength

Freedom is Slavey

This is the diabolical smile of the world’s biggest war criminal, as if he would recognize peace if it slapped him across the face.

You can’t make this stuff up. And yet, here we are.

THE CASE OF THE VANISHING EPSTEIN FILES: NOW YOU SEE THEM, NOW YOU DON’T

In the meantime, reporter Peter Doocy confronts Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Attorney General Pam Bondi saying she had the Epstein files "ON MY DESK."

She diverts and talks about overall crime in the U.S. going down…

Is there one single American who buys this?

Peter Doocy doesn’t, and he didn’t miss a beat, quoting Bondi’s own words from a Fox News interview, and then pressing Leavitt for answers: What happened to that list?

After all, Bondi had previously told the world she was reviewing it at Trump’s direction, yet the Department of Justice now insists, official memo in hand, that no such list exists.

Leavitt’s response was a textbook example of political deflection.

She insisted Bondi was referring to “the entirety of all the paperwork” related to Epstein’s crimes, not a specific client list. She then quickly pivoted to touting the administration’s record on putting “bad people behind bars” and the supposed downward trend in overall U.S. crime.

For those who had been promised bombshell revelations, the exchange was yet another round of political musical chairs: the elusive “Epstein files” remain out of reach, replaced once again by talking points and shifting narratives.

Me thinks Trump’s Epstein ties are like a bad sequel—more twists than he’s letting on. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, Trump’s former “ex-girlfriend” in the Twitter soap opera, keeps dropping juicy hints like he’s got the director’s cut.

Another sad day for Truth and Transparency in America.

At what point do Americans finally draw the line and demand that any elected official with connections to Zionism, Israel, AIPAC, or holding dual citizenship is disqualified from ever holding office again?

