Ninety-Six Days of Nothing

On May 4th, we sent the Environmental Protection Agency a Petition for Rulemaking that took nearly two years to build. On May 11th, the Postal Service confirmed that it was in its possession. Since then, nothing. Not a letter. Not a docket number. Not a phone call from an intern.

Fortunately, that silence is the best thing that could have happened to us. I want to tell you what is going out in the mail this week, as well as break down a video from my co-petitioner, Michael Hogan, above, that explains, better than anything, what is actually happening over our heads.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

Ninety-six days, zero response. EPA confirmed receipt on May 11. No acknowledgment, no docket number, no reply since.

The silence builds our case, not theirs. Federal law requires a response in a reasonable time. Every silent week is on their record.

A demand letter is going out to Administrator Zeldin this week. Certified mail. Four asks: acknowledge, docket it, open public comment, and give us a date.

November 9 is our deadline. That is when a reasonable time runs out.

We are securing legal counsel, and we are paying them. Not a pro bono ask. We intend to fund a real litigation budget.

The petition documents an absence, not a theory. EPA has never evaluated these emissions under Section 231. The gap is the case.

The trails are predictable. Dry air, nothing. Humid air, a trail. Nobody flips a switch in the troposphere.

The trail is not the pollution. The trail is the visible evidence. Clear sky, same emissions. You just cannot see them.

Read the petition yourself. Posted in full at americancleanaircoalition.org/epapetition. Do not take my word for it.

There is a particular kind of silence that can come out of Washington.

It is not the quiet of nobody being home.

It is the quiet of somebody being home, hearing the knock, looking through the peephole, and deciding to wait you out.

Ninety-six days now.

WHAT WE FILED, AND WHAT HAPPENED NEXT

If you are just joining us, the short version: the American Clean Air Coalition filed a formal Petition for Rulemaking with the EPA under Section 231 of the Clean Air Act. I am the Lead Petitioner. I am joined by my other lead petitioner, Jim Lee of ClimateViewer News, as well as Michael Hogan of Missouri Clean Skies, Leslie Manookian of Health Freedom Defense Fund, Leah Wilson and Valerie Ferrell of Stand for Health Freedom, and Sayer Ji of Global Wellness Forum. We laid the whole thing out back in June in Introducing the American Clean Air Coalition.

The petition does not ask the EPA to believe anything. That is the part people keep missing.

It documents an absence.

There is a category of aviation emissions and their atmospheric effects that this agency has never evaluated under Section 231. Not evaluated and dismissed. Not studied and found harmless. Never looked at. We built that case out of peer-reviewed literature, federal publications, and the EPA’s own documents. Every claim sourced. Where the record has holes, we said so out loud.

Then we asked four things. Acknowledge you received it. Give it a docket number. Publish a notice in the Federal Register and let the American public comment on it. Tell us a date by which you will say yes or no.

Ninety-six days of silence since then. We aren’t surprised by this.

WHY SILENCE HELPS US

Under federal law, the right to petition an agency for a rule is not a suggestion box. It is codified. And the agency is required to conclude a matter presented to it within a reasonable time. If they want to deny us, fine, but then they have to say so in writing and tell us why.

They have done neither.

When an agency simply refuses to move, the law gives a court the power to compel action that has been unlawfully withheld or unreasonably delayed. Courts weigh those cases against a set of factors laid down by the D.C. Circuit back in 1984. One of those factors reads like it was written for us: a delay that touches human health and welfare gets weighed more heavily than a delay in ordinary economic regulation.

So ask yourself what the EPA has been building for ninety-six days.

A record.

Their record. Of doing nothing.

Every week they sit on this thing, our case gets stronger. If they had written back in June with a thoughtful denial, we would be arguing the merits against an agency that at least went through the motions. Instead, they handed us a clean, uncontested, date-stamped timeline of institutional indifference to a public health petition.

I could not have built that better myself.

THE LETTER GOING OUT THIS WEEK

So this week, a letter is going out to Administrator Lee Zeldin. Certified mail, return receipt requested, with a copy to the Office of General Counsel, to the Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation, and to the EPA docket center. Every co-petitioner will be copied.

It is three pages. There is no hyperbole in it. There are no empty threats in it. I have watched too many good people torch their own credibility by writing angry letters to local governments and federal agencies. As a former elected official, I can tell you from experience that it will get you nowhere, fast.

Instead, the letter says: Here is the statute. Here is what you owe us. Here is what we are asking for that you do not technically owe us, and here is why you have granted it before in a nearly identical case. Here is the date. Answer us.

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We will give them thirty days to acknowledge receipt and assign a docket number. September 17th.

And we are reminding them of a date they already know about.

November 9th

Our petition put the agency on notice, in writing, back in May, that we would treat one hundred eighty days as the outer edge of what a reasonable time means.

That clock runs out on Monday, November 9, 2026. This is not a hard and fast date. It’s a gauge. And if we are still meant with silence, we begin to legally ramp up our game.

Currently, we are in conversations with litigation counsel right now. Specifically, we are talking with attorneys who have already taken a federal agency into the D.C. Circuit and won a remand on precisely this shape of failure: an agency handed a substantial record on health and environmental harm, and chose not to acknowledge it.

That case exists. That precedent is on the books. It was argued five years ago this month.

And to be very clear, this is not going to be a pro-bono case. It’s too big for that.

We are not going hat in hand to a lawyer asking him to carry a landmark federal case on his own dime out of the goodness of his heart. That is not how serious litigation gets won, and frankly, it is a little insulting to ask. We are prepared to fund this properly.

That is where we are. Ninety-six days in, lawyering up, and quietly delighted about the silence.

Sign the CITIZEN PETITION. Click above.

NOW, ABOUT THAT VIDEO, ABOVE

My co-petitioner, Michael Hogan of Missouri Clean Skies, put out a video, above, that provides a clear and simple public explanation.

As we have seen before, what Michael is sharing is going to rub some people the wrong way, particularly those who are new to our cause. Many will have a hard time digesting what we are laying down. So here is my encouragement to the skeptics among you: Dig into the petition. Try to prove us wrong. That is not a dare; it is the entire point of publishing it.

The trails you see in the sky are, by and large, coming out of commercial and military aircraft. Not from secret pumps and nozzles on unmarked planes. From Delta. From Southwest. Amazon. From Sun Country. From the flight your sister took to Denver last Tuesday.



If secret aerial spraying programs are happening, they would take place in the stratosphere where the material would last, not for days or weeks, but years, and far too far away to be seen by the naked eye.

THE TRAILS ARE PREDICTABLE:

Don't believe us? I encourage you to check out our lead-petitioner, Jim Lee, the man whose treasure chest of data and science formed the basis of our petition. He lays it all out in his Substack:

Anyone can look at atmospheric data, pull up a flight tracker, and tell you in advance who is going to see trails today and who is not, anywhere in the world. Predictable is not a word that describes a covert operation. Predictable is a word that describes physics.



I know. This is a bitter pill for some to swallow.

Because the atmosphere is not uniform. There are dry pockets and humid pockets up there, side by side. Particulate matter is continuously emitted from the engine. When that plane crosses from a dry pocket into a humid one, water vapor condenses onto those particles, and a visible trail appears. Cross back into dry air, and it stops. Nobody flipped a switch. The plane flew into a different air pocket.

So, why does one plane streak and the other next to it doesn’t?

They are not in the same air. Different altitude, different location, different conditions. Two planes cannot occupy the same space at the same moment.



Another popular question: why didn’t the sky used to look like this when we were kids?

Because there weren't a hundred thousand commercial flights a day when you were a kid, packed into narrower bands of the atmosphere. The jet fuel changed in the mid-90s. The engines changed in the mid-90s. A perfect storm of sorts.

Unfortunately, the emissions are going into the atmosphere whether you can see them or not.

Finally, Americans and clean-sky advocates are beginning to understand this.

On a clear blue day with not a streak in sight, the same aircraft are dumping the same load into the same sky. The only thing that changed is whether the conditions at cruising altitude let you watch it happen.

The trail is not only unmitigated pollution. The trail is the visible evidence.

Neither Michael nor our co-petitioners is claiming that nothing else is going on. Michael is actually fighting deliberate atmospheric spraying, too. He has bills in both chambers of the Missouri legislature to ban those practices. He will tell you geoengineering and weather modification programs are real and happening, and have to be stopped.

I encourage you to watch this recent interview with both Michael Hogan and Leslie Manookian, our co-petitioners:



What we are all saying is that if you spend all your energy pointing at the exotic thing, you will walk right past the enormous, documented, entirely legal thing that is happening one hundred thousand times a day with a boarding pass and a beverage service.

And that is why the fight goes to the EPA first.

FIFTEEN PARTS PER MILLION

Jet fuel contains sulfur at 400 to 800 parts per million. The world burns roughly three hundred million tonnes of it a year. Do the arithmetic, and you land somewhere between five hundred million and a billion pounds of sulfur dioxide. His number sits right in the middle of that band.

Now, for comparison, US road diesel is capped at fifteen parts per million sulfur. Fifteen. That has been the federal standard for years, and Canada, Japan, and the European Union hold the same line.

Jet fuel runs from 400 to 800. Road fuel is roughly ninety-seven percent cleaner. (MIT Laboratory for Aviation and the Environment)

Twenty-seven to fifty-three times the sulfur we permit in the diesel truck idling next to you at the stoplight.

And the global regulatory ceiling for aviation fuel is three thousand parts per million. Two hundred times the road standard. Entirely legal. Nobody would have to break a single rule.

We desulfurized diesel. We desulfurized gasoline. We did it because sulfur in fuel becomes sulfate aerosol in the lungs, and we decided that mattered.

Then we looked up, saw a hundred thousand flights a day, and decided that did not.

Ask yourself who wrote that exemption, and who has never once had to justify it.

Remember, we do not have to prove to the EPA what jet exhaust does to your lungs. We simply have to prove they never checked.

That is a much shorter walk. And it is a walk they cannot talk their way out of.

WHAT YOU CAN DO RIGHT NOW

Read the actual Petition for Rulemaking here. Do not take my word for any of it. It is posted in full at: https://www.americancleanaircoalition.org/epapetition.

Sign our CITIZEN PETITION . WE ARE DEMANDING THE EPA: 1. Immediately assign a docket number to the Petition for Rulemaking filed by GenSeven / ClimateViewer and co-petitioners, received May 11, 2026 2. Open a public comment period so that every American has the right to submit their views directly to the agency 3. Respond within the legally required timeframe, the 180-day deadline under the Administrative Procedure Act expires November 9, 2026



Watch Michael’s video and send it to the person in your life who thinks you have lost your mind. It is the most disarming thing in our arsenal, precisely because it does not ask them to believe in anything hidden.

Mark November 9th on your calendar. That is when the reasonable time runs out, and this stops being correspondence.

Share this post. Ninety-six days of federal silence is a story, and no one is going to tell it but us.

They think that if they stay quiet long enough, we will lose interest and go away.

They have not been paying attention.

We are not going away, we are not going quiet, and we are not going alone.

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