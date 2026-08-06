

A committee vote is not an indictment. Here is what stands between the two.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

The Senate Homeland Security Committee voted 8 to 5, along party lines, to hold Fauci in contempt. A committee cannot indict. Only a grand jury can.

Paul is skipping the Senate floor and hand-delivering the referral to the DOJ and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. A floor vote would need 60. Republicans hold 53.

The law says the U.S. Attorney shall take it to a grand jury. No court has ever forced one to.

Biden’s pardon covers 2014 through January 2025. That date gap is exactly what gives Fauci a live Fifth Amendment claim.

Bannon and Navarro defied their subpoenas. Fauci showed up and invoked a privilege. Not the same case.

The only live indictment is David Morens. It names an unnamed senior NIAID official who has not been charged.

A trial means discovery. Discovery reaches NIH, HHS, DARPA, the intelligence community, and both parties. That is the real lock.

Watch two things: whether Vance certifies, and what Pirro does with it.

I watched the headlines start rolling in this afternoon.

I read it twice. Then I went and pulled the record.

That is not what happened.

And I am going to tell you exactly what did happen because the gap between the headline and the record is a large one…..

WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED TODAY

This morning, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 8 to 5, straight down party lines, to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress.

A committee. Not the Senate. Not a court. Not a grand jury…. but if it were up to the rest of the nation, that would be a big, fat, yes.

The vote came eight days after Fauci sat in front of that committee under subpoena on July 29 and invoked his Fifth Amendment right more than one hundred times. To nearly every question put to him. On the origins of SARS-CoV-2. On gain-of-function funding. On what he knew and when.

Chairman Rand Paul is now hand-delivering the contempt referral straight to the Department of Justice and to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro. He is skipping a full Senate floor vote to do it.

Despite the memes and headlines….

The Senate cannot indict anyone. A committee certainly cannot. Only a grand jury hands down an indictment. That is not a technicality. That is the entire architecture of due process.

Share

WHAT WOULD ACTUALLY HAVE TO HAPPEN

What would actually have to happen for this miracle to take place?

Here is the sequence. Five steps. Not one of them has been completed.

One. Certification. Under federal law, the refusal to testify has to be certified by the President of the Senate, currently Vice President JD Vance, to the U.S. Attorney. That is the step being executed right now.

Two. A prosecutorial decision. The statute says the U.S. Attorney shall bring the matter before a grand jury. Sounds mandatory. It is not. Every administration since Nixon has asserted that prosecutorial discretion survives that language, and no court has ever forced a U.S. Attorney to prosecute a contempt referral. This lands entirely on Jeanine Pirro’s desk…. who is currently being threatened by Trump for her removal.

Three. A grand jury. Only if Pirro presents it, and only if a grand jury returns a true bill, does an indictment exist. This is the step everyone on social media has already skipped ahead to.

Four. A summons. Not a SWAT team. Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor carrying up to twelve months. An 85-year-old man with a legal team, no flight risk, no violence alleged, gets a date to appear and self-surrenders for arraignment. If you are picturing handcuffs on the evening news, adjust your expectations now.

Five. The Fifth Amendment fight. This is where the whole thing lives or dies.

THE PARDON IS THE PIVOT

Biden issued Fauci a preemptive pardon covering conduct from 2014 through January 2025.

Paul’s argument is that the pardon eliminates the risk of self-incrimination, so the privilege does not apply, and Fauci had no right to invoke it.

Senator Blumenthal argued the opposite before the vote. There is virtually no chance a court approves any contempt, because Fauci had a well-founded fear of self-incrimination that entitled him to the Fifth.

What most folks don’t know is that a pardon has a date range. It does not cover conduct after January 2025. It does not cover state prosecution. And it does not cover him if the pardon itself is later voided.

Which means the same gap Paul is pointing to as proof Fauci had nothing to fear is the gap that gives Fauci a legitimate claim to the Fifth. You cannot have it both ways. A court is going to notice.

TWO THINGS I AM WATCHING THAT NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT

The bypassed floor vote. Paul is routing this around the full Senate. Why? Because it would fail. There are 53 Republicans and it would take 60 votes. But the statute contemplates a report from the chamber, not from a single committee. That is untested ground, and it is the first motion defense counsel files.

The Bannon comparison does not hold whatsoever. People keep pointing to Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, both charged with January 6 contempt referrals, both convicted, both jailed. Different posture entirely. Neither one showed up and asserted the Fifth. They defied their subpoenas outright. Fauci appeared, under subpoena, and invoked a constitutional privilege. Anyone equating the two is overreaching, and it will not survive a courtroom.

THE ONE CRIMINAL CASE THAT IS REAL

There is an actual indictment in this story, and it is not Fauci’s.

David Morens, Fauci’s former senior adviser at NIAID, was indicted in late April on federal charges alleging he conspired to conceal COVID-19 research communications by routing them through a private email account to circumvent federal records law.

That indictment references an unnamed senior NIAID official. Anyone who has read the record knows who that is. He has not been charged.

Watch that case. It is the one with a live docket.

AND IF THIS ACTUALLY GOES SOMEWHERE?

Then something has shifted at the top that I have not yet seen evidence of.

Because a criminal trial means discovery. Discovery means the paper trail comes out under oath, with subpoena power behind it, and it does not stop at one man. It runs through NIAID, NIH, HHS, DARPA, the intelligence community, and two administrations of both parties.

Ask yourself who in Washington actually wants that.

The referral went to a Justice Department that has to decide whether to open a door that cannot be closed again. That is not a legal question. That is a political one.

Am I holding my breath? No.

But I will be watching two things, and I suggest you watch them too. Whether Vance certifies. And what Pirro does with it once it lands.

Those two moves will tell you everything about whether this is accountability or theater.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. If you prefer not to use your credit card, checks can be sent to Reinette Senum, PO Box 1972, Nevada City, CA.

