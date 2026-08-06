Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Ellen Sovereign's avatar
Ellen Sovereign
10h

Excellent research and putting this all together. 👍🏼

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ToxiCom's avatar
ToxiCom
10hEdited

This will all be buried in legal morass. pFau will get away with it, as will They all. This is 100% all Jesuitical / Vatican theatre and totally misdirecting from the point, and that point is They will do it again and pretty soon.

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