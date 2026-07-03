Once You Understand What Is Really Happening In Our Skies, It Changes Everything

For years, millions of us looked up at those white streaks spreading across the sky and knew something was wrong. We researched. We shared. We sounded the alarm. And most of us landed in the same place: somebody up there is spraying us.

I was in that camp too. For a long time.

Let me be clear about something before I go any further: weather modification is real. Geoengineering is real. Cloud seeding, stratospheric aerosol injection, and solar radiation management, these programs exist, are documented, and they are a legitimate threat to our health and our sovereignty.

We are not here to tell you otherwise.

But those programs are not what you are seeing when you look up at those streaks in the sky. Those activities are invisible to the naked eye. And that conflation, that honest, understandable, completely human mistake, is costing us everything. Because as long as we go after the wrong source, we will never win. Three states have already passed legislation banning geoengineering and weather modification. The next morning, people in those states looked up and saw the same streaks. Because the law didn’t address the source. It couldn’t. Those streaks and those programs are not the same thing.

Here’s what I’ve learned after three years of building the legal case to actually stop what we’re seeing in our skies: if we want to win, we have to go after the right target.

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That’s not a comfortable thing to say. It wasn’t comfortable for me to say it, or for Leslie Manookian of the Health Freedom Defense Fund to say it when she joined our petition as the very first co-signer. Leslie had believed what most of us believed, and she had the intellectual honesty to change her mind when the evidence demanded it.

What we know now, what Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com has spent 20 years documenting, and what our EPA Petition for Rulemaking puts into the legal record with over 170 citations: the streaks in the sky are persistent aviation-induced cloudiness, the byproduct of jet fuel emissions under specific atmospheric conditions. This is provable. This is regulable. And this is something we can actually win in federal court.

And then there’s Michael Hogan, an ordinary citizen who just got fed up. As co-founder and president of MO Clean Skies, Michael has been one of those boots-on-the-ground activists helping legislators author bills at the state level, convinced, as most of us were, that banning geoengineering and weather modification would put an end to the streaks.

It wasn’t until he started digging deeper into the science, and into the work Jim Lee and I had been doing, that he realized the legislation he’d been championing, as well-meaning as it was, wasn’t going to stop what people were seeing overhead.

That kind of intellectual honesty takes guts, especially when you’ve built a following of over 150,000 people around a particular understanding of the problem and over 26 million content views. But that’s exactly what makes Michael worth listening to, and exactly why MO Clean Skies is now part of this coalition.

DEVIL’S IN THE DETAILS

Three states have already passed legislation banning geoengineering and weather modification. The next morning, people in those states looked up and saw the same streaks. Because those laws didn’t address the source. They couldn’t. State law cannot regulate federal aviation emissions; only the EPA can do that, and only the Clean Air Act gives us the legal route to force their hand.

That is exactly what we have done with this petition. We have given the EPA formal notice of its failure to protect public health and welfare under the Clean Air Act. We have given them the science, the citations, and the requested actions. And if they don’t respond the way the law requires them to, we take them to court.

Read the Executive Summary and the Petition for Rulemaking that has been submitted to the EPA. Then SIGN our Citizen Petition urging the EPA to give us our docket number and open the petition to public comment.

Executive Summary Final Doc 210KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Petition For Rulemaking Aviation Aerosol Emissions Aviation Induced Cloudiness (aic) 1.78MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This isn’t theory. This is the only legal mechanism in America that can actually clear our skies. And it has already worked before: the same process took lead out of gasoline, cleaned up diesel fuel, and turned the smog in California’s cities from a public health disaster into something people can actually breathe.

In this video, you’ll hear directly from Jim Lee, Leslie Manookian, Michael Hogan, and me about what the petition actually says, why the federal route is the only route, and what we are demanding of the EPA. It is one of the most important conversations we have had yet, because it addresses the question so many of you are asking: what do we actually do about this?

Watch it. Share it. And then go sign the citizen petition at the American Clean Air Coalition . We already have thousands of signatures. We need tens of thousands. The EPA needs to know that all of our eyes are on them.

The sky isn’t going to clean itself. But we have a path. Get behind it.

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