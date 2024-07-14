The recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally was not a surprising turn of events considering the calls for his assassination from his enemies and even President Biden. As Trump recovers from a bullet grazing his ear and the nation deals with yet another act of political violence, it's worth seriously considering the dangers of placing all our hopes and dreams in a single leader.

HISTORICAL LESSONS

Many years ago, a friend shared a poignant story about a former speechwriter for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The speechwriter revealed that after King's assassination in 1968, his staff and writing team realized they had made a fatal error by essentially making King the most prominent face and voice of the civil rights movement. When he was killed, it dealt a devastating blow to the movement, one from which it never fully recovered.

“It was like the breaking of a dream, the breaking of our hopes.”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Civil Rights Activist

King's death left a void of leadership and direction, as the struggle for racial equality fragmented without its central figure. Sadly, it raised questions about the effectiveness of nonviolence and propelled many into more militant activism. While King's legacy endures, his untimely demise highlights the risks of relying too heavily on one charismatic leader.

As we've seen throughout history, movements that hinge on a singular figure are inherently vulnerable. Losing that key leader can derail even the most righteous cause, whether it's a bullet, scandal, or character assassination. This is to maintain the importance of solid leadership but emphasize the need for building resilient and decentralized leadership in communities nationwide that are not entirely reliant upon a popular figure.

THE CIA, THE VATICAN, AND THE JESUITS

In our current political climate, it's tempting to pin all our hopes on the next great savior who will finally set things right. But the hard truth is that no one person, no matter how inspiring or capable, can single-handedly fix our ridiculously broken system. The change we seek must come from the ground up, from ordinary people working together in their communities.

This is especially true when considering the immense power wielded by institutions like the CIA and the Vatican, mainly through the Jesuit order, as I have mentioned in the past (and what about those Clintons and Obamas?). History has shown that these forces will stop at nothing to maintain their grip on global affairs, even if it means taking out popular political figures who threaten the status quo.

POLITICAL ASSASSINATIONS UNHINGED

We are now witnessing a disturbing surge in assassinations of political candidates, such as the recent wave of killings in Mexico. In the Middle East and Africa, untimely deaths of political leaders have also raised suspicions. It's becoming increasingly clear that the "powers that be" are attempting to eliminate anyone who does not support their agenda, which is closely aligned with the interests of behemoths like NATO, the CIA, the Central Bank, the IMF, BlackRock, Blackstone, and Vanguard.

REESTABLISHING THE ESTABLISHMENT

In light of these sobering realities, it is more crucial than ever that we do not rely on a single political figure to save us. The fight to restore our nation, secure our borders, and purge the scourge out of our politics will take a multi-lateral, grassroots reestablishment. If we can do this in tandem with a strong US president, that would be fantastic. But to entirely rely upon such a figure is pure folly these days.

The assassination attempt on Trump is a stark reminder that no leader is invincible or immortal. We would all be wise to reflect on the dangers of investing too much in any one individual.

It’s best we learn from the lessons of the past and build a movement bigger than any one person, a movement that can withstand the machinations of those who seek to maintain their power at all costs. Only then can we hope to create a world that truly serves the people.

I highly encourage us to reflect on the lessons of history and the recent attempt on Trump's life. I also strongly caution against elevating any single figure to the status of savior or messiah — we may be setting ourselves up for a massive fall.



As I have been saying for years, the era of the singular transformative figure may be coming to an end. We must resist the temptation to place all our hopes in one charismatic individual and instead build a decentralized, resilient movement grounded in the collective power of ordinary people fighting for change in their communities. Only by learning from the past and working together can we create a future that is not dependent on the whims of fate or the nefarious actions of the Dark Side.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….