Peach at my feet.

That’s her name. Peach.

A 15-year-old golden retriever with a heart of gold and a serious penchant for food. She is declining, panting as I write this. The fan is on high, blowing on her face. I’m sure it reminds her of all the times she stuck her head out of the car window during our summer drives.

While her mind remains sharp and her appetite healthy, her hips are failing her.

How do we tell her? There is no recovery.

This is when I wish I were an animal communicator. I would be able to ask her what she wants us to do.

In preparation for this Substack, I asked my partner, Susan, to retrieve some old videos and photos for me. She entered “dog photos” into her iPhone, and 465 popped up.

We have more pictures of our pets than we do of each other.

Is this normal?

THE LONG ROAD HOME

Three months ago, we reached a point where we could no longer get the old girl up and down the flight of stairs in the middle of the night without threatening our own physical well-being, so we dragged down our large mattress and threw it onto the living room floor to accommodate her growing disability—something my parents would never have done for our family dog.

But with Peach, the emphasis is on Family.

She has been an integral part of our lives. She has survived Nikko, our German Shepherd, and three cats that amounted to 27 lives.

Peach in all her many forms. A lover of everything, particularly her tennis balls.

THE CAT AFFAIR

Peach loved our long-haired tabby, Tibby, more than any of our four-legged family members. When Tibby was dying last year, we would often find Peach lying by her side, holding vigil and keeping her company.

They had a love affair.

Tibby was the only reason we could give to convince Peach to get back into the car after a day at the river. Peach wouldn’t budge back toward the vehicle unless we said, “Tibby is waiting for you at home. It's time to go, Peach.”

Only then did Peach voluntarily get into the car for the return trip.

Throughout the years, it was common to watch Peach wake from a deep slumber, immediately get up, and beeline to the back door for Tibby to open it and let her in or out.

They had a telepathic relationship that way. It was beautiful and so encapsulated Peach’s lovely essence. She has always been a patient bundle of love.

As my partner has always said about Peach, “She never had a bad bark to say about anybody.”

PEACH & PUFF

Four years ago, Puff entered our lives—a muttly stray from the streets that had finally found her way to us. Peach immediately welcomed her in following the death of Nikko, our German Shepherd.

While Puff has a big dog complex and can get aggressive, she never did this with Peach. She immediately recognized Peach as a big fur ball of love and her big sister.

Peach has been nothing but gentle towards Puff, even during roughhousing.

Today. Puff doesn’t want to leave Peach’s side.

Today, Puff knows something is up. She constantly remains close to Peach and nuzzles into her every night on the bed, not knowing if it’s her last.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Peach & Puff, enjoying a summer afternoon on the front deck, 2024.

We are now at that painful stage that I know so many of you have been at as well: you know the time is near, but you are just waiting for the cue—the loss of appetite, loss of the bowels, pain or discomfort, or that particular look in the eye that it is time.

That is where we are right now.

Peach remains alive today because we bought her a full-body harness to get her out of bed day and night and walk her down the stairs into the yard to relieve herself. There is no other way we could move her around without this. It has afforded us the luxury of a few more treasured days with Peach.

My partner and I must line up a masseuse after this. It’s been wrecking our backs and breaking our hearts.

PEACH AT THE BEACH

Peach’s two other loves besides our family are food and the river.

In the early days…. Peach jumped onto the dinner table to retrieve crumbs when nobody was looking.

We would go to our family cabin, and Peach would spend the entire day in the water in every form imaginable. She had this amazing ability to spend hours swimming in the calm waters, chasing the bubbles that her tail made, acting like a rudder behind her.

She was a master swimmer.

Guests would marvel at how she would stay afloat, swimming in circles, never tiring out. She was also a master of the tennis ball. She had the fantastic ability to know where to drop it on the beach so she could roll her back over it and give herself a massage.

It didn’t matter the speed of the river water. She also knew how to drop the ball off a river rock, run up, and plunge into the water just far enough so that the ball would be at the tip of her mouth, like an Olympian diver.

She was also a master rock collector. Her teeth have been worn paper-thin as a result. We could throw a rock, big or small, into the shallow river’s edge, and lo and behold, each time, Peach could sink her face into the water, ear-deep, and pick out the same rock resting on the river’s bottom. We never understood how she could do this.

It’s not like she could sniff them out.

ONE DAY AT A TIME

So, while her spirit is still very much alive, her body is winding down.

We are here next to her side, giving her 24/7 care. We spoil her ridiculously by feeding her freeze-dried salmon every time she takes a trip outside or around the kitchen island. She caught on, though, and is gaming us a bit, getting up every 10 minutes because she realizes the reward she will get.

Our lives involve a lot of constant ups and downs, ups and downs.

Every moment we pass her bed, we love her up. She is deaf now. She can’t hear us, but I’m sure she can read our lips when we say, “Have I told you how much I love you?”

Peach, today. By my feet.

Ironically, as I sit here by her side, I’ve been sorting through 800 photos of a dear friend who died last September—my former high school leadership teacher, Claudia. Her daughter asked me to emcee the upcoming Celebration of Life this Saturday and to assemble the slideshow.

I’ve been working on this for days, with Peach at my feet.

Lately, surrounded by so much loss, I find myself with a deeper appreciation for life—wondering each day if this might be Peach’s last.

Then I wonder if Peach can read my mind, and I realize I have to be careful what I think.

SIGNS ABOUND

As I mentioned in a Substack post from last year, when Tibby the cat died, there were signs of her spirit all around us.

Already, Peach is speaking to us about her departure.

Only a couple of days ago, my partner Susan called me at home—I had returned to grab some items and say hello to my lonely houseplants—and she said, “You aren’t going to believe this...”

Peach has been unable to get up on her own and doesn’t like to walk very far, so imagine my surprise when Susan continued, “All of a sudden, Peach bolted out of her bed, beelined for the back door, and pulled me so hard I didn’t have time to put my shoes on. She hauled me down the hill, straight to the flat landing, and immediately stopped. I kept holding onto the back of her harness to stabilize her and thought she was eating a blade of grass. It wasn’t until I looked over her nose that I realized she wasn’t doing that, but had her nose stuffed into an isolated wildflower.”

Susan continued, “She wouldn’t take her nose out of it.”

“What kind of flower was it?” I asked.

“Of all the things, it’s a Forget-Me-Not. The only one in the entire yard.”

The Forget Me Not that Peach nuzzled her nose into.

I almost fell over.

We have never known Peach to sniff flowers, but of all the flowers and of all the times, this is what she did.

Ironically, as I work on the slideshow, I can’t help but think of the uncanniness of the last song the daughter of my deceased friend asked me to end with: Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers.” Along with Nikko, Tibby, and all our other loved ones who have passed over the rainbow bridge, I hope this was Claudia’s way of saying she, too, will be on the other side to greet Peach.

Some hard days lie ahead, and there is no way around this.

At some point, we know it will be the final time we say to Peach, “Tibby is waiting for you at home. It's time to go, Peach.”

