A dear friend contacted me with disturbing but unsurprising information after watching how the L.A. fires continue to unfold.

According to inside sources, what Los Angeles is currently experiencing are not out-of-control fires but "active terrorism" involving 180 people engaged in arson thus far.

This is not normal, folks.

People who live in their own towns generally don't like to burn them down.

The number of arson attempts captured on video and often foiled by citizens throughout the L.A. area is beyond disturbing.

Here is just a smattering:

It just doesn’t end…

And what the hell is this guy doing????

Are all these people MKUltra’d and just got their signal to burn down the place?

Locals are now realizing something is seriously wrong;

DISTURBING STATS

Not only are these arsons not normal, but when you look at the rate of forest fires over the decades, it's odd that we have fewer forest fires than ever, but tons of cities and towns keep getting taken out:

As of Friday, January 10, 2025, the containment levels for the major wildfires burning in Los Angeles County are as follows:

1. Palisades Fire: 8% contained (20,438 acres)

2. Eaton Fire: 3% contained (13,956 acres)

3. Kenneth Fire: 35% contained (1,000 acres)

4. Hurst Fire: 37% contained (771 acres)

5. Lidia Fire: 75% contained (395 acres)

6. Archer Fire: 0% contained (19 acres)

The two most significant and most destructive fires, Palisades and Eaton, remain primarily uncontained. Firefighters are making progress on smaller fires, with the Lidia Fire having the highest containment at 75%. Weather conditions are expected to improve, potentially aiding containment efforts[3].

The carnage is unreal. It truly looks like a war zone because now it is coming out that it is. Los Angeles is actively being terrorized.

Malibu is gone. Wiped off the map with just a smattering of homes and businesses remaining.

Share

Just look at this... where are all these people going to live? How long do we think it would take to rebuild after this?

Then we come to find out that one of the big reasons the fire hydrants were not working is that the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) canceled their annual fire hydrant testing shortly before the current fires broke out. According to reports, the LAFD suspended the annual hydrant testing scheduled for the beginning of 2025 due to "operational and fiscal challenges.”

This decision was made on December 24, 2024, citing the need to "prioritize safety, resource allocation, and emergency response."

Huh?

However, the L.A. Mayor insists that the nearly $20M cut from the LAFD had no impact on the fires.

What did have an impact on the fires, however, was this: the Pacific Palisades reservoir was drained for maintenance.

Share

Such remarkable timing... almost as if by plan.

But if you suspect anything hanky-panky, you are a conspiracy theorist.

Now we are getting wind that the National Guard is coming in because of the looters... that's convenient:

A MAYOR GONE MISSING

A couple of days ago, this video of the L.A. mayor returning to L.A. from Africa popped up:

She looks stupefied. Her face is completely blank. She couldn't prepare a few words? She reminds me of Bill Clinton in the famous underground footage of him in a trance…. like a Manchurian candidate.

Remember that?

Seriously, are all of our leaders victims of MKUltra? The way they are all leading is making me highly suspect.

WE’RE ON OUR OWN

The most critical thing L.A. residents need to know right now is that the arsons aren't going to quit, and there isn't enough law enforcement or first responder power to abate this.

Locals need to be vigilant and understand they are currently undergoing what is seriously looking more and more like an ongoing terror attack.

Here are some steps you can take to abate the rampant arson attacks:

1. Stay vigilant: Watch for suspicious behavior in your neighborhood, especially now.

2. Report suspicious activity: Immediately call 911 if you witness someone attempting to start a fire or engaging in suspicious behavior. Call in your neighbors. 911 may not be there for you.

3. Install security cameras: Consider setting up outdoor cameras or doorbell cameras to monitor your property and surrounding areas.

4. Join or create a neighborhood watch: Organize with neighbors to patrol your area. Take shifts. Have 2-way radios on hand if cell phone service is down.

5. Secure potential fuel sources: Store flammable materials like gasoline, paint thinners, and propane tanks in locked areas.

6. Improve lighting: Well-lit areas can deter potential arsonists. Install motion-sensor lights around your property.

7. Educate your community: Share information about fire prevention and keep phone numbers handy for reporting suspicious activities or calling in backup from your neighbors.

8. When traveling throughout the neighborhood while keeping a watchful eye, carry jugs of water, a shovel, gloves, an N95 mask, and your cell phone. It's best not to travel alone, as arsonists have been known to be violent.

Remember, the best defense against arson is a watchful and engaged community. Citizens can play a crucial role in preventing and quickly reporting potential arson attempts by working together and staying alert.

I’m so sorry so many are suffering and losing so much. I have lost track of how many people I know who have lost their homes, businesses, and communities.

This has been heartbreaking. Now, it is beyond disturbing.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….





