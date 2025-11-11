Ready for Action: The FCC Opposition Campaign Is About to Launch

This video is short but an essential update on the following Call to Action -- a rally cry from the very edge of the telecom battlefield. Your response and sharing of my most recent Substack, RED ALERT! This Is the Hill to Die On, has created momentum that might take us where we need to go. This is why I’m not just sounding the horn, but gathering the right minds to lay the tracks and ensure local authority and power for generations to come.

Sounding The Horn: The Conductor’s Brief

A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go.

Recap: The FCC is pushing rule changes that threaten to erase local and state control, letting telecom giants finish building the “digital prison” with antennas scattered above and below ground -- with implications for privacy, property rights, monetary and constitutional freedoms.

A select group of veteran strategists and activists is building an offense against the FCC’s proposed rule changes to remove obstacles and unite everyone around a single, measurable effort -- to be released later this week.

This is about regaining our fundamental, constitutional power -- it’s about holding those behind unconstitutional decisions personally accountable for a sweeping corporate coup.

The sense of powerlessness can be flipped into massive engagement -- this rule change may be the Achilles’ heel of broader federal overreach, and time is running out.

This is about changing our position from defensive to offensive. One high-impact coordination, announced imminently, is critical to success -- the Call to Action will be available for those ready to dig in deeper.

Power lies in numbers; the more people who take this on and spread the word, the stronger the movement becomes and its chances of succeeding.

Power lies in numbers; the more people who take this on and spread the word, the stronger the movement becomes and its chances of succeeding.

Don’t delay. Rally, share, and get ready. Now or never -- your power is in the collective push.

DO YOU FEEL THE SHIFT?

If you have felt a shift in public sentiment lately toward U.S. policies and the growing overreach into every aspect of our lives, this update is for you. The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) proposed rule changes have pulled back the curtain to reveal their ultimate plans: Complete global dominance over every aspect of our lives through digital surveillance and control.

As I have now covered several times this week… The FCC is pushing rule changes that could wipe out local and state authority over wireless infrastructure deployment. These changes open the door for telecom giants to finalize what some are calling the “digital prison,” a network of antennas scattered above and below ground that will permeate communities nationwide. The implications reach far beyond convenience and connectivity -- they threaten privacy, property rights, and fundamental constitutional freedoms.

If you still don’t understand what this will ultimately look like, you only have to look over the pond to the UK. They are ahead of us, and it’s not pretty. Cash has now been scheduled to become illegal:



SITTING DUCKS NO MORE

Veteran strategists and activists I have known for years, who’ve long operated in the trenches of political and regulatory battles, have come together to build a direct-action plan explicitly designed to cut through the noise and obstacles. We are no longer waiting to go on the defensive. This plan will unite advocates, community leaders, and concerned citizens around a measurable, high-impact campaign to be released later this week. It’s innovative, efficient, and critical.

It’s about holding those responsible for these unconstitutional corporate overreaches personally accountable. What you are witnessing is nothing short of a corporate coup, enabled by government agencies that circumvent the will of local communities.

The feeling of helplessness that many experience when confronted with federal overreach can be shifted into power. The FCC’s latest move exposes an Achilles’ heel in the broader federal push to erode local sovereignty. But time is slipping fast.

The forthcoming plan is a pivotal opportunity. It demands immediate participation to succeed. For those ready to dive deeper, additional steps will be available to sustain and strengthen the momentum. I simply want you to know, and be on stand-by for when the Call to Action goes public this week.

Power, ultimately, lies in numbers. The broader the participation, the louder the collective voice -- and the more difficult it becomes for telecom interests to steamroll communities. Spreading the word and mobilizing swiftly are essential.

Power, ultimately, lies in numbers. The broader the participation, the louder the collective voice -- and the more difficult it becomes for telecom interests to steamroll communities. Spreading the word and mobilizing swiftly are essential.

This moment is now or never. Join the effort to reclaim control, defend your community, and push back against the construction of a digital prison disguised as progress.

YOUR HOMEWORK FOR TODAY

Beyond being on the ready for our upcoming Call to Action, if you’re wondering what I mean when I talk about the “digital prison” we are being funneled into, it’s time to get acquainted with a recently released documentary that lays it all bare: The Agenda: Their Plan, Your Future (2025). Thanks to Rich Van Every for bringing this crucial film to my attention.

This feature-length independent documentary, produced by former UK broadcasting executive Mark Sharman, reveals a decades-in-the-making blueprint by global oligarchs to impose an all-encompassing system of control. It unpacks how omnipresent surveillance, artificial intelligence, digital currency, and ultimately digital identities are weaponized to limit and monitor every aspect of our lives -- food, energy, money, travel, even access to the internet.

Central to this dystopian vision is the manipulation of man-made climate change narratives and the push for Net Zero, backed by institutions like the United Nations and Agenda 2030. The film raises the alarming question: Is this a force for good, or a blank check for totalitarian global control? What do you think????

If you want to understand the plan behind the loss of freedoms masked as progress, this documentary is a must-watch. It’s not just theory; it’s the unfolding reality that demands we open our eyes and push back.

Stay tuned if you are ready to trade your sitting duck status for the conductor’s whistle. Be on the ready for the upcoming Call to Action!