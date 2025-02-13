Dear Subscribers,
While I have an important Substack to post later today, I thought you would all enjoy my recent SGT Report interview that just came out:
Please share widely.
INTERVIEW LINK HERE
Enjoy.
You may be aware of this Reinette.
NEW LAW (in FL)WILL IMPRISON AND FINE CHEM TRAIL PILOTS
https://open.substack.com/pub/drjaneruby/p/new-law-will-imprison-and-fine-chem?r=k6gro&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false
Well check out this part of the Domino effect which started long ago.
https://dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/high-crimes-a-un-holy-alliance-epstein?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1300612&post_id=156836087&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=18fuzz&trie
MORE evidence well researched on the TRUTH of Mr Trump's past and connections and who really controls him. Im sure cognitive dissonance will rule the day for many. My reply to this article below
Thanks for more of that very incriminating connection evidence It astounds me anyone believes in Trump and REFUSES TO SEE AND KNOW THE TRUTH about all his past and who controls him and their agendas