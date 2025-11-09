RED ALERT! This Is the Hill to Die On

As I covered last week in my interview with CHD’s Miriam Eckenfels and attorney, Scott McCullough, the FCC’s alarming power grab isn’t just another drift toward the digital dystopia; it’s the all-access pass for telecom titans to bulldoze community control, with your neighborhood as their playground and your rights in the crosshairs. This is a RED ALERT and yes, an unapologetic call to arms. If you’re tired of corporate overlords shuffling the chessboard while we sleep, now’s the moment to stand up, speak out, and rally every neighbor, legislator, and late-night grocery shopper you can find.

Please watch the video above to understand what is fully at stake. This is too important to ignore!

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF (NEW! A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

Unbeknownst to most Americans, the broadband cables installed along streets during the COVID lockdowns are the foundation for a planned digital cage. The last phase is simply attaching the antennas.

To open the floodgates for this final leg of the digital prison, the FCC is pushing radical rule changes that strip all local control from the placement of 5G and wireless infrastructure.

The irresponsible and unconstitutional actions of the industry-captured FCC -- an agency created to protect consumers -- have opened the door for corporate telecom interests to deploy antennas nationwide with no meaningful community input or oversight.

This rule change erodes longstanding protections, such as setback rules, notice to local governments, and due process. It enables a rapid, unchecked buildout of surveillance infrastructure tied to digital IDs and social credit systems. By January 2026, dense 5G antennas -- roughly every 750 feet -- could reach every residential street and rural area.

This is a federal power grab with enormous implications for privacy, freedom, and life as we know it. It opens a Pandora’s Box for other industries to override local control, authority, and personal autonomy, ensuring our enslavement.

This fight is the Achilles’ heel of the entire digital monitoring and social credit rollout -- blocking it now can halt the infrastructure behind mass surveillance and control systems designed to suffocate communities, from National Parks to small neighborhoods.

This is our last chance to stop this digital prison from launching. Sign the NATIONAL PETITION led by Children’s Health Defense and spread the word far and wide. When public comment reopens after the government shutdown, flood the FCC with objections. If that fails, grassroots legal resistance will be crucial to slow or stop this “digital cage” before it snaps shut.

What is most important now is to BUILD PUBLIC AWARENESS!

Check back for updates and action items: THIS IS THE PROVERBIAL “HILL TO DIE ON.”

THE FCC’S STEALTHY COUP: THE BACKBONE OF THE DIGITAL CAGE

I sounded the foghorn last week, but this game-changing threat deserves to be brought back to the forefront because I don’t believe people fully grasp the gravity of the situation. The playbook is unfolding -- and time is running out.



Very few are talking about how the FCC’s proposed rule change would wipe away every shred of local say over cell towers, antennas, and the 5G invasion. Picture this: overnight utility trucks stringing up dense new lines down your rural lane or city block, all lubricated by a process that laughs in the face of public review. No notice, no hearings, no debate -- just a corporate rubber stamp and a parade of antennas every 750 feet. What’s at stake? The very firewall that keeps your town, your street, your future out of telecom's hands.

FROM LOCKDOWN TO ROLLOUT: HOW WE GOT HERE

During the COVID lockdowns, while most were fortifying toilet paper stashes, utility crews were quietly installing the backbone for what’s now the infrastructure of our digital prison. I saw this first-hand: night after night, trucks extending lines, always disappearing by dawn. The groundwork for surveillance and social credit systems isn’t theoretical -- it’s a tangible net, installed while we were behind closed doors.

THE FCC: CAPTURED, CORPORATIZED, UNCHECKED

The FCC should be composed of five commissioners, representing the people and with public interest at heart. But today, telecom insiders control the board. With just two active members (waiting on a third once the government reopens), they’re poised to erase every legal recourse we have: gone are setbacks, design rules, notices to city councils, and crucially, the “gap in service” rule that let communities fight back. It’s an end-run around local democracy, disguised as technical progress.

WHAT YOU CAN DO -- RIGHT NOW

Sign the Children’s Health Defense National petition. It’s not just a piece of paper -- it’s your shovel to dig a line in the sand and put Congress on notice.

TAKE ACTION NOW! SIGN HERE!

Use the petition as the vehicle for every conversation; lines at the bank, moments at the farmer’s market, awkward family dinners. Make the FCC rule change the talk of the town, not just the subtext of activist circles.

When the government reopens, public comment will (temporarily) open. Flood the FCC with objections; even if they turn a deaf ear, force your resistance into the federal record.

Stay nimble. If the FCC ignores us (they probably will), lawsuits are next -- but telecoms could roll out more towers while cases wind through the courts. Once those antennas sprout, they’re nearly impossible to uproot -- unless, as my video above warns, you fancy a federal offense that’ll land you in maximum security. Don’t wait. Let’s stop this train in its tracks.

YOUR LAST CHANCE FOR LOCAL POWER

This is more than a technical footnote -- it’s the fast lane to a future where local voices are muted, rubber-stamped antennas blight every block, and the “digital cage” is not a forecast but a concrete reality. January 2026 could mark the final phase -- unless we hit the brakes now.

Everywhere you go…. tell everyone what is unfolding. Wake people up. Educate them…This is our last chance. Sign the petition demanding that your legislators not allow these FCC rule changes. When the time comes for public comment, overwhelm the FCC with responses. And if that doesn’t work, check back with me at the Foghorn Express on Substack for Plan C.

