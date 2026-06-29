You’ve been reading the Foghorn Express. You’ve been following the Petition for Rulemaking. You’ve been absorbing the action items, picking up the local how-to’s, and watching this fight unfold in real time.

Tonight, you can be part of the conversation.

Clear the Air With Reinette is a monthly call exclusively for paid subscribers, and it is the only thing you will ever find behind a paywall here. No AI. No bot. No influencer performing for an algorithm. Just someone who has been in the ring for decades, who has taken the hits, who keeps showing up, and who genuinely wants to hear from you.

If you’ve been on the fence about joining the Foghorn Express family, let me be direct: the fence is not a comfortable place to stand. Tonight is a good reason to climb down on the right side of it.

For the cost of a cup of coffee a month, you get access to someone who is not for sale, not for show, and not going anywhere.

This is where the talk is real.

Simply click the subscribe button below, follow the prompts, and then refresh this page. The link for tonight’s session will appear below.