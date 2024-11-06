Well, my last piece was titled "Election Day Inferno: The Sparks That Could Ignite a Nation," and it happened, but fortunately not in the way it could have (except we have to wait for the liberal fallout and see which cities they may attempt to burn).

THE UNEXPECTED TRUMP TWIST

Undoubtedly, we've just witnessed one of American history's most surprising political comebacks. Donald J. Trump, who left office in 2021 amidst controversy and lawfare nipping at his ankles the entire way, has managed to claw his way back to the White House in a stunning upset that's left pollsters and pundits scratching their heads.

Americans have mandated change. Big change.

THE NUMBERS DON’T LIE (OR DO THEY?)

Let's break down this political rollercoaster, shall we?

Trump secured a projected 276 electoral votes, surpassing the magic number of 270 by a mere 6 votes.

The polls, however, were way off the mark:

In the end, this was the outcome:

UPDATE, NOON PDT, NOV 6TH: Trump WINS with 312 Electoral College Votes.

Here's where it gets really interesting:

This is the first time a Republican has won the national popular vote since 2004.

Trump dominated among White voters without a college education. His overwhelming support among this demographic was crucial to his victory, with exit polls showing he secured a staggering 29-point advantage.

And then there is this:

CALIFORNIA DREAMING IN OTHER STATES

Californians who hightailed it out of California ultimately did not bring California with them when they went to the polls. Once they landed in their new home states, they went from blue voters to red. They are done with the Democrats who chased them out of their state.

Arizona is a perfect example of Californians no longer supporting the blue agenda. Trump got 87% of the vote.

Pennsylvania got 59%, Georgia 86%, and Nevada 62%. Hurricane-battled North Carolina with 81% and Wisconsin with 56%. Trump lost Michigan, but we’re happy to throw Kamala a bone.

Independent voters in Georgia swung for Trump 54% to 43%, a complete reversal from their support for Biden in 2020

However, women, particularly older and politically independent ones, showed a late shift towards Harris.

THE RACE CARD NO MORE

Trump made surprising inroads with Black and Latino men because, finally, this population has realized that the Democrats have never been for them…. it’s been the Republicans the entire time…. just look at the history that is finally coming to the surface for most Americans:



In its early years, the GOP was at the forefront of social progress, emerging in 1854 as an anti-slavery party. Under Abraham Lincoln's leadership, Republicans spearheaded the passage of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. The party continued its progressive stance through the Reconstruction era, supporting civil rights for freed slaves and passing constitutional amendments granting citizenship and voting rights. In the early 20th century, Republican Theodore Roosevelt championed progressive reforms and trust-busting. However, the party's stance on social justice shifted in the mid-20th century. While Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Civil Rights Acts of 1957 and 1960, the party's platform became increasingly conservative on social issues. The nomination of Barry Goldwater in 1964 marked a significant turning point, as the party began to oppose civil rights legislation and embrace states' rights.

The Democrats have conveniently forgotten this history any time we have neared an election cycle, but Blacks and Latinos did not forget this time…. they have taken the train to Republicanville and in large numbers.



THE ISSUES THAT TIPPED THE SCALES

Economy Trumps All

Trump's relentless focus on inflation and the economy resonated with voters who felt the pinch in their wallets. For many Americans, the question was, "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?" The answer was a resounding "Hell No."

Immigration: The Wall That Keeps on Giving

Trump's hardline stance on immigration proved to be a winning strategy. Voters believed he'd do a better job of confronting the mass invasion at the southern border than Kamala’s open border policy (if you want to call it that). This was Kamala’s Achilles heel, and many Americans knew that this alone could be the single factor to destroy America from the inside out.

International Strife

The Biden-Harris administration's handling of international conflicts, particularly the ongoing support for Ukraine and Israel, has pissed off struggling Americans. Voters were outraged by the continuous flow of billions of dollars to unpopular wars and conflicts, while support for natural disaster victims was tantamount to mere pennies.

Death of Purchasing Power

Inflation continued to be a thorn in the side of many Americans, with rising costs of living eroding purchasing power. While Americans struggle to pay rent, rentals were being handed out like hard candy to illegal immigrants and violent criminals from Venezuela.

Health & All The Other Concerns…

And the DEI, climate change hoax, EV-madness, men in women’s sports, rampant crime, homelessness, and urban chaos will finally be buried in 2025 once and for all. Americans have had enough of this madness as well.

Approximately 75% of surveyed voters felt that democracy was under threat, and about 70% expressed concerns about potential election-related violence.

THE END OF MSM AS WE KNOW IT

In the run-up to the election, media coverage was, shall we say, interesting. Some outlets seemed determined to frame even positive poll results for Harris as "toss-ups." It's almost as if they were afraid to call a spade a spade – or, in this case, a lead a lead.

Today will be known as the day that mainstream media died. They just spent the last 8 years calling Trump everything from anti-gay, racist, criminal Nazis felon, ad nausea while dragging him through every court attempting to bankrupt him. The American People didn’t buy it.

Finally, the American People have gained control of the narrative.

In addition, when Trump makes big pharma ads from broadcast TV illegal, they will lose a whopping 75% of their ad revenue. Thus, this would be the final death knell of big pharma and the largest propagandist mechanism this world has ever seen: the television set.

In the end, the trillion-dollar-a-year propaganda machine was taken down by citizen journalists, memes, and citizens who didn’t post the Trump yard signs but quietly waited their turn in line at the polling station to create a silent red tsunami wave.

I saw this in the polling station line in my home county yesterday morning. The line was chock-full of men and reports were it kept growing throughout the day.

And, our county, which has been leaning blue for quite a few years, just went red. Trump received 51.51% preliminary.

DAVOS DEPENDS

As we have been “warned,” a Trump win would end the Davos and Mother WEFer jet-set as we know it, who have been trying to completely control us with their COVID plandemic and WHO pandemic treaty.

I bet the WEF/Davos group are wearing Depends underwear today…

RARE STATESMANSHIP

As I had posted back in August, my endorsement of Trump Unity Party, Why I’m Endorsing the Unity Party, bringing on Robert Kennedy Jr, Tulsi Gabard, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Elon Musk, was a brilliant move that is a style of statesmanship that has been sorely sorry missing for generations. Their respective input and experience give me an element of comfort.

RFK jr’s MAHA (Make Americans Healthy Again) has a resounding influence on Americans. We are tired of being poisoned everywhere we turn. From our food, water, medicine, air, you name it, we want it cleaned up. We are fed up with being mass poisoned, particularly our children, who are at record numbers of obesity and sickness.

Americans desperately want their health back.

Do I still have concerns about Trump? Yes. But do I believe his Unity Party could steer him clear of similar mishaps and misdirections of 2016-2020? Yes.

However, I still am uncomfortable with the entire Unity Party’s unwavering support of the State of Israel and the continued boot-licking of that country. However, this could ultimately be a moot point once Iran gets done with Israel.

NO EXCUSES NOW

Not only did Trump take home the prize, but the Republicans got the Senate majority AND the House! So they will have no excuse for not getting their work done. These next four years look to be extraordinary, and I couldn’t have said that 24 hours ago!

Trump now has much to clean up and will need to undertake the most extensive exportation the nation has ever seen. I’m getting my popcorn for this one.

As we look ahead, one thing is clear: American politics continues to defy expectations. Trump's promise of a "golden age of America" will be tested. His detractors will continue to do everything they can to destroy him on this trail to victory.

NOW FOR THE FUN PART

That’s it for now.

My partner and I must grab our morning coffee and tea and run outside. We want to watch our neighbors remove their Harris Walz signs for our morning entertainment.

