As we review the past year's activities at GenSeven and our Save Our Skies initiative, it is clear that our collective efforts have not only broadened but deepened in impact. Anchored by a dedicated group of volunteers—from environmental enthusiasts and legal researchers to technology savants—we've pushed boundaries and innovated in our quest for environmental accountability. Our team, composed entirely of volunteers, with the exception of our legal team, has worked tirelessly in their spare time to champion our cause and make a significant difference.

This year, we established a robust framework for our organization by formalizing GenSeven as a 501(c)(3), launching educational and informative webinars, and significantly enhancing our digital presence with updated websites and engaging content. The largest and most intricate challenge has undoubtedly been the legal dimensions of our advocacy. However, the creativity and persistence of our team have led us to explore numerous alternative avenues to address these challenges, ensuring that our legal efforts are complemented by comprehensive research, community education, and transparent communication.

Our community's support and our volunteers' dedication have been nothing short of inspiring. Together, we have raised substantial funds, advanced our legal and research agendas, and maintained an unwavering commitment to fiscal transparency.

As you read through the detailed accomplishments listed below, we hope you feel as encouraged and optimistic as we do about the future. Save Our Skies' journey under GenSeven and Lord Advocates (our fiscal sponsor) is a testament to what passion, teamwork, and innovation can achieve—even in our spare time.

Annual Review of Activities for GenSeven and Save Our Skies

Organizational Developments:

Established GenSeven as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, launching the Save Our Skies initiative under its umbrella.

Secured Lord Advocates as our fiscal sponsor pending receipt of tax-exempt status.

Formulated and approved the organizational board for guiding future activities.

Branding and Online Presence:

Developed and launched distinctive logos for Save Our Skies.

Created and maintained two dedicated websites: GenSeven.org and SaveOurSkies.org.

Research and Analysis:

Funded and facilitated the analysis of 24 rainwater and hail samples through McCampbell Analytical, alongside a JetA fuel analysis, to study environmental impact.

Organized a robust team of legal and geoengineering experts to support our initiatives.

Educational Outreach and Webinars:

Hosted 12 bi-monthly "SOS Swarm Webinars" featuring expert insights on atmospheric monitoring and environmental advocacy, including guidance on using flight radar applications, identifying weather modification programs, and rainwater lab testing.

Conducted ten private webinars tailored to support advocacy groups nationwide.

Engaged in extensive media outreach, including nine podcast interviews and three radio broadcasts.

Resource Development:

Compiled a 75-slide PowerPoint toolkit titled "How To Become an SOS Skywatcher" to educate and equip volunteers.

Produced five legal memos and status reports to inform the legal team and stakeholders of regulatory and legislative developments.

Special Projects and Presentations:

Conducted five in-depth interviews with geoengineering specialists, accessible here at ReinetteSenum’sFoghornExpress.substack.com.

Hosted a fundraising event featuring a screening of Michael Murphy’s film "Unconventional Grey," accompanied by a legal Q&A session.

Delivered five public presentations, including a notable appearance at the Conscious Life Expo in Los Angeles.

Funding and Support:

Successfully raised nearly $70,000 to support ongoing and future activities, underscoring strong community and donor support.

Financial Transparency:

Published two semi-annual fiscal statements on the "Fiscal Responsibility" page of SaveOurSkies.org to ensure transparency and accountability to our supporters and funders.

Note: a commenter asked about an update on legal actions. I thought I would include this in the body of this substance as well:



We are diligently compiling Public Records Requests to gather crucial documents related to certain company projects. This includes seeking approval records and CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) documentation, as well as obtaining evidence through Project Notices and Intentions (PNIs).

Additionally, we're requesting detailed records from the involved entities about their operations—this covers everything from methods and amounts to the specific times and locations of activities, along with the names and addresses of all participants. Alongside these efforts, we are conducting research into relevant case law, though I can’t delve into the particulars of this research at this stage.

Once we’ve analyzed this initial trove of information, we plan to issue another round of Public Records Requests to clarify any lingering questions. This thorough preparation ensures we’re as informed as possible as we move forward.

Mark your calendar for a special SOS Swarm Webinar THIS WEDNESDAY with guest Cal Washington, founder of Inpowermovement.org and creator of the Notice of Liabilities (NOLs). Cal will join us on Wednesday, April 24th, at 6 pm PDS and will share their newly created NOLs for geoengineering with us for the first time.

While this draft has been focused on Canada and its laws, much information applies to the US, and the US version is also on its way.

Wednesday, April 24th, at 6 pm PDS

SOS Swarm Webinar: https://tinyurl.com/SOSswarm

No password is required.

Check out Cal Washington’s InPowerMovement.org video:



