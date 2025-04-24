Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
1d

Oh my goodness 💔, may Peach rest in peace and may all the angels shine perpetual light on her soul. I truly enjoyed reading this post and the previous one with all the beautiful videos. She reminds me so much of my sweet Ben. He loved to swim, eat and play with his tennis ball. I, too, used a full body harness to assist him in his final days. It was tough as he had his appetite and his whit, yet those hips were no longer able to move. Goddess bless you all, sending big comforting hugs your way! 💓🕊️🌊🐾

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Reinette Senum
KatB's avatar
KatB
1d

My heart goes out to you, Susan and Puff. Such an unbearable loss of your sweet Peach. I lost my beautiful Frankie six months ago and the grief still overwhelms me at times. But we are so blessed to have such love in our hearts for these little ones. Please take care, tears are healing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Reinette Senum
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture