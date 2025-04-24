Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar Pushed to Next Wednesday, Mark Your Calendars For Clear the Air
..... we said good-bye to our golden retriever, Peach, today.
Hello Everyone,
As many of you already know, I have spent the last few months—and especially the last few weeks—giving palliative care to our golden retriever, Peach, as I wrote about HERE. Today was our last day with Peach, and we buried her next to the Forget-Me-Nots that she surprisingly nuzzled her nose into just last week.
We spoiled Peach beyond belief, including barbecuing her a marinated tri-tip steak last night, which she enjoyed slices of until her final moments.
Her sidekick, Puff, kept vigil by her grave, just as she did when Peach was alive.
Thank you to everyone for the heartfelt and thoughtful messages I received last week regarding Peach. I deeply appreciate all who understand our love for our canine family.
It meant a lot to me.
PUSHING IT A WEEK
Since tonight is the fourth Wednesday of the month, I would typically hold our Save Our Skies Swarm webinar at 6 p.m., but I will be moving it to next Wednesday instead so I can catch my breath and gather myself.
Also, if you are a paid subscriber, please mark your calendar for 6 PM, Monday, April 28th, for our special monthly online conversation, "Clear the Air With Reinette," where we’ll gather for enlightening discussions and more.
I’ll send a reminder with the link to paid subscribers on Monday for the "Clear the Air" online conversation.
In the meantime, here is the link for next Wednesday's Save Our Skies Swarm webinar…. and I’ll send out a reminder the day of as well.
Time: Apr 30, 2025 06:00 PM Pacific
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81459091348?pwd=N52rAsGWI5MTWdy2HsjvbnSgvr6bQm.1
Meeting ID: 814 5909 1348
Passcode: 639521
Thank you for understanding. I’ll be back on track very soon…
Oh my goodness 💔, may Peach rest in peace and may all the angels shine perpetual light on her soul. I truly enjoyed reading this post and the previous one with all the beautiful videos. She reminds me so much of my sweet Ben. He loved to swim, eat and play with his tennis ball. I, too, used a full body harness to assist him in his final days. It was tough as he had his appetite and his whit, yet those hips were no longer able to move. Goddess bless you all, sending big comforting hugs your way! 💓🕊️🌊🐾
My heart goes out to you, Susan and Puff. Such an unbearable loss of your sweet Peach. I lost my beautiful Frankie six months ago and the grief still overwhelms me at times. But we are so blessed to have such love in our hearts for these little ones. Please take care, tears are healing.