Hello Everyone,

As many of you already know, I have spent the last few months—and especially the last few weeks—giving palliative care to our golden retriever, Peach, as I wrote about HERE. Today was our last day with Peach, and we buried her next to the Forget-Me-Nots that she surprisingly nuzzled her nose into just last week.

We spoiled Peach beyond belief, including barbecuing her a marinated tri-tip steak last night, which she enjoyed slices of until her final moments.

Her sidekick, Puff, kept vigil by her grave, just as she did when Peach was alive.

Thank you to everyone for the heartfelt and thoughtful messages I received last week regarding Peach. I deeply appreciate all who understand our love for our canine family.

It meant a lot to me.

PUSHING IT A WEEK

Since tonight is the fourth Wednesday of the month, I would typically hold our Save Our Skies Swarm webinar at 6 p.m., but I will be moving it to next Wednesday instead so I can catch my breath and gather myself.

Also, if you are a paid subscriber, please mark your calendar for 6 PM, Monday, April 28th, for our special monthly online conversation, "Clear the Air With Reinette," where we’ll gather for enlightening discussions and more.

I’ll send a reminder with the link to paid subscribers on Monday for the "Clear the Air" online conversation.

In the meantime, here is the link for next Wednesday's Save Our Skies Swarm webinar…. and I’ll send out a reminder the day of as well.

Time: Apr 30, 2025 06:00 PM Pacific

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81459091348?pwd=N52rAsGWI5MTWdy2HsjvbnSgvr6bQm.1

Meeting ID: 814 5909 1348

Passcode: 639521

Thank you for understanding. I’ll be back on track very soon…

