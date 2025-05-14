Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar Recording!

If you’ve ever found yourself staring at the sky, scratching your head at those persistent trails, known to many as chemtrails, and odd cloud formations, you’re not alone and in the right place.

Our Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar from last night, May 13th, 2025, is now available for replay, and it’s a must-watch for anyone ready to decode what’s really happening above our heads.

In this webinar, we explore the nitty-gritty of reading the skies, sharing practical tools, first-hand observations, and the latest insights from our network of dedicated citizen scientists and experts. You’ll hear real stories from folks who’ve tracked flight paths, captured unusual cloud banks, and even wrangled with the EPA’s upload limits (spoiler: bureaucracy is alive and well).

You’ll also get a crash course using platforms like windy.com with the Contrail Finder plugin, empowering you to verify what you’re seeing and contribute your data. We don’t shy away from the tough conversations about jet fuel additives, regulatory loopholes, vintage books on “persistent contrails i’m the 60’s,” and the health impacts of aviation emissions, because, as always, evidence is king, and claims without proof don’t help our cause.

So, whether you’re a seasoned sky sleuth or just starting to question those “streaks in these ky,” this webinar is packed with practical advice, lively discussion, and a healthy dose of questioning reality.

Watch, learn, and join the movement to Save Our Skies- because the more eyes we have on the horizon, the harder it is for the truth to stay grounded.

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….