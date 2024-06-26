I just returned from the wonderful Music & Sky Family Campout Extravaganza, where I spoke last Friday night, and what a time I had! It was like going back to pre-COVID times, when people were human, kids behaved like children, and babies were robust, healthy, and connected to the environment around them—unlike the multi-jabbed infants (and adults) I see with blank stares in their eyes. It was a refreshing delight.

I was overwhelmed by the love and appreciation I received everywhere I went. Many who had been at Music and Sky knew me from Dr. Barre Lando and Mike Winner's past Alfa Vedic interviews. So, I was a familiar face to camp attendees. You can see those popular Alfa Vedic videos Alfa Vedic videos HERE, HERE, and HERE.

My time at the event reminded me of old times (pre-COVID) in my hometown, Nevada City, CA, where I experienced hugs galore and deep conversations about world events, humanity's potential, and its challenges. I was also blessed with generous people who gifted me food, drink, books, orgonite, health sessions, homemade sourdough bread, and a LOT of love.

I felt rejuvenated, and I needed it!

I got to see again and meet, for the first time, some of my favorite people: Mike Winner, Dr. Barre Lando, Alec Zeck, and Amanda Vollmer, both of whom I will be interviewing soon!

Amanda Vollmer and Reinette Senum meet up for the first time! Look forward to an upcoming interview!

Now that I have returned home, I will be holding another Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar at 6 p.m. PDT tonight!

The link for tonight’s SOS Swarm webinar is here:

Save Our Skies: https://tinyurl.com/absjekhoinjsfdlm

Then……

