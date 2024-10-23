Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar TONIGHT With Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com
We're tackling significant changes from NOAA and exploring how we can combat Solar Radiation Management, along with uncovering the true nature of Hurricane Helene. You'll be surprised!
Join me TONIGHT for an exciting Save Our Skies Swarm webinar! We'll meet at 6 PM PDT, and you won't want to miss this special edition featuring Jim Lee from ClimateViewer.com.
Jim will delve into the recent game-changing developments regarding NOAA's legalization of private geoengineering and the updates to the Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1971, which now includes Solar Radiation Management.
We will also be digging into what Hurricane Helene was and wasn't, and you will be surprised by the insights he and many other accomplished skywatchers have uncovered. It's not what you think it is!
This is a crucial opportunity to engage in a vital conversation about our skies, the implications of these NOAA changes, and what you can do about them! Time is of the essence!
Join us!
Tonight at 6 PM PDT
Streamyard link: https://streamyard.com/watch/PXz58cWrfh2Z
Don’t miss out on this eye-opening discussion! Join us tonight to empower yourself with knowledge, challenge the status quo, and take action for our skies. Together, we can make a difference!
See you there!
How about addressing the government poisoning the planet with chem trails